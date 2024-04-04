'No One Asked You That.' Dan Rather Shares Anti-Trump Conversation with Imaginary Friend

The 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd Is AWFULLY Silent As Hamas Rejects ANOTHER Deal
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:30 PM on April 04, 2024
Townhall Media

When someone on social media begins a political rant with, 'A few people have asked me to elaborate on this ... ', it's likely completely imaginary, or just for attention. Mostly likely.

It is Dan Rather, after all.

Are those people in the room with you right now, Dan? Are they telling you to do things?

The fantasy of a purely principled advocate for American freedom and integrity, rejecting partisanship and politics, is just so tedious liberals. Really.

Naturally, his commitment to truth is entirely for the little people. Please subscribe.

Liberals like to pretend they are the only truly open-minded and educated people in politics. They're best friends with people on all sides of the issues and they will always vote for the best person, no matter which party. The fact it's always Democrats just shows how right they are!

A fantasy other liberals love to indulge. It makes them feel extra morally superior.

Now, many of you will say "yeah, but" and then rationalize why Biden is worse. That is your right. But Dan is not wrong. And he is brave to say what most who feel the same refuse to and then just let their work show their animus. That is fakery and breeds distrust. You can disagree with brother Rather, but he is being straight with you - and that has value.

Yeah, well brother Rather has a bit of a history. Never mind that.

They are just so easy to manipulate. They probably subscribed too.

16k reposts and 52k likes later it is easy to see how frauds like Rather get away with their nonsense.

At least some of us remember who these people really are.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

