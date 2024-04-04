'No One Asked You That.' Dan Rather Shares Anti-Trump Conversation with Imaginary Friend

When someone on social media begins a political rant with, 'A few people have asked me to elaborate on this ... ', it's likely completely imaginary, or just for attention. Mostly likely.

It is Dan Rather, after all.

A few people have asked why I vehemently oppose Trump.



Let me make this perfectly clear. It's not about politics. I've voted for both parties.



It's about me, as a patriot, rejecting a cheating, lying, racist, treasonous, fascist, and vile man who attacks the free press, and… — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 3, 2024

If you think journalists should defend the country they love against Trump, please subscribe to my newsletter using the link in my bio.



If you can, please consider upgrading too. It allows me to keep my work free for those who cannot afford it, in a critical time. Thank you. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 3, 2024

Are those people in the room with you right now, Dan? Are they telling you to do things?

The fantasy of a purely principled advocate for American freedom and integrity, rejecting partisanship and politics, is just so tedious liberals. Really.

Naturally, his commitment to truth is entirely for the little people. Please subscribe.

Not one person has asked you this. https://t.co/iVbdVHjBzF — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 4, 2024

You are fake news, Dan. Everyone knows. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 4, 2024

Partisans pretending to be objective. No one is falling for this. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 4, 2024

Dan, please name the Republican presidential candidate for whom you supposedly voted…



I’ll wait.#NoChance — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 4, 2024

Liberals like to pretend they are the only truly open-minded and educated people in politics. They're best friends with people on all sides of the issues and they will always vote for the best person, no matter which party. The fact it's always Democrats just shows how right they are!

A fantasy other liberals love to indulge. It makes them feel extra morally superior.

Now, many of you will say "yeah, but" and then rationalize why Biden is worse. That is your right. But Dan is not wrong. And he is brave to say what most who feel the same refuse to and then just let their work show their animus. That is fakery and breeds distrust. You can… https://t.co/lW0pOYFVTG — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 4, 2024

Yeah, well brother Rather has a bit of a history. Never mind that.

Thank you Dan Rather! That used to be called being an American. Somehow fascists think they are patriots, and they’re not. — Mudpuppy 🫶🏻🫶🏽🫶🏿🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@mudpuppy_16) April 3, 2024

Thank you Mr. Rather, you are a true American🙏🇺🇸🌊🙏 — A Canadian Named Fong (@albertksfong1) April 3, 2024

I agree. I have read many books trying to understand this man. I'm with you @DanRather 👍 — CinnamonAndSpice (@CinnamonWSpice) April 3, 2024

As a real journalist I would expect you not to support him. He wants to destroy the free press. — вRι α. (@KARMASABLEEP) April 3, 2024

They are just so easy to manipulate. They probably subscribed too.

Dan's so mad he might just print and fax himself a document https://t.co/WD7jlKfC4r — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 4, 2024

You could have just faxed this… https://t.co/FB64wCCRFa — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 4, 2024

I cared just enough to comment that everything you say is a hoax. Ask GW Bush. https://t.co/0yXgQpxlpK — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) April 4, 2024

Hey, I know a cheating, lying, racist, treasonous, fascist, and vile man.



Maybe you've met him.



If you can't understand, let me know and I'll type this tweet in Times New Roman for you. https://t.co/czcq4bRmap pic.twitter.com/b0Oa4IF1oH — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 4, 2024

"It's not about politics," says Dan Rather.



How dumb do they think we are? https://t.co/PLA6LfE32R — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 4, 2024

16k reposts and 52k likes later it is easy to see how frauds like Rather get away with their nonsense.

At least some of us remember who these people really are.

***

