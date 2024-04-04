VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial Diversity Isn't Working

New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on April 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

'Ask your doctor if black people are right for you.' That about sums up the whole thing, doesn't it? From Vaseline linking the struggle of slavery to its product to race-catered streaming categories to HR sensitivity training, the world has had enough of artificial diversity and pandering. At least from the perspective of The Daily Show.

Watch:

In a montage of ads from a variety of companies all trying to cash in on the ideal of diversity and inclusion, the audience gets to safely laugh at the inherent absurdity. Of course, they couldn't help themselves and just had to provide a slideshow of rightwing voices denouncing DEI to prove they weren't 'like those people,' but at the end of the day, DEI just isn't working.

In fact, it's actually making things worse for minorities! No really. It's taken them a while, but they're finally coming around.

DEI is built on a false premise and is inherently artificial in nature. Regular people know it isn't positive and it's not getting the outcome liberals want. The left thought it would break down barriers for POC and women, but in reality, it just boxed them up in neat categories for sale in ads.

Well, it's just a matter of time before they try something else to solve a problem that doesn't exist. But at least they seem to recognize this failed experiment isn't worth protecting any longer.

At the end of the day, you simply can't force diversity or 'inclusion,' into the real world and 'equity,' just means discrimination. DEI is dying because regular people prefer to treat others based on merit and individual talent, rather than members of selected groups that require special attention or consideration.

Let's hope this trend keeps going!

***

