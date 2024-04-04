VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial Diversity Isn't Working

'Ask your doctor if black people are right for you.' That about sums up the whole thing, doesn't it? From Vaseline linking the struggle of slavery to its product to race-catered streaming categories to HR sensitivity training, the world has had enough of artificial diversity and pandering. At least from the perspective of The Daily Show.

"The truth about DEI is that although it's well-intentioned, it's mostly garbage." @cthagod pic.twitter.com/IYNJKWm94G — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 4, 2024

In a montage of ads from a variety of companies all trying to cash in on the ideal of diversity and inclusion, the audience gets to safely laugh at the inherent absurdity. Of course, they couldn't help themselves and just had to provide a slideshow of rightwing voices denouncing DEI to prove they weren't 'like those people,' but at the end of the day, DEI just isn't working.

In fact, it's actually making things worse for minorities! No really. It's taken them a while, but they're finally coming around.

Well intentioned garbage is still garbage. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) April 4, 2024

We are winning the fight against DEI. Now even the Daily Show acknowledges that DEI is "mostly garbage." https://t.co/aLQumQAmdp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2024

The DEI dam just broke.



"Didn't Earn It" left a mark. https://t.co/2lPe7zyORB — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 4, 2024

It’s not “mostly garbage.” It’s all garbage. Still, this is worth watching because it shows the institutional power of #DEI is finally collapsing https://t.co/0B6SpZVkpN — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 4, 2024

DEI is built on a false premise and is inherently artificial in nature. Regular people know it isn't positive and it's not getting the outcome liberals want. The left thought it would break down barriers for POC and women, but in reality, it just boxed them up in neat categories for sale in ads.

This is actually really good. https://t.co/wUSEJ9fCFM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 4, 2024

I don't agree with all of this, but I do agree with enough of it. And I did laugh at quite a bit of it. I think this is a great way to listen to a sensible counterargument, even if at the end, I still disagree in part. https://t.co/1WgI9GRTiD — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) April 4, 2024

They see it, but they still don't get it. https://t.co/UWm5PwNI7N — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) April 4, 2024

Well, it's just a matter of time before they try something else to solve a problem that doesn't exist. But at least they seem to recognize this failed experiment isn't worth protecting any longer.

Jon Stewart gets a black guy to say what he's too afraid to say: “Over 900 studies have shown that DEI programs don't make the workplace better for minorities. In fact they can actually make things worse." https://t.co/2qsBaMONWo — i/o (@eyeslasho) April 4, 2024

This is something I never thought I would see. Yes, DEI does little, if anything, to help recruit talented personnel from diverse and underrepresented populations and it converts what *should* be politically neutral institutions into broadly distrusted partisan activists. https://t.co/c80XojRdvh — Michael Wells (@mwellshalophile) April 4, 2024

At the end of the day, you simply can't force diversity or 'inclusion,' into the real world and 'equity,' just means discrimination. DEI is dying because regular people prefer to treat others based on merit and individual talent, rather than members of selected groups that require special attention or consideration.

Let's hope this trend keeps going!

