VIDEO: Queer Women's Body Positive Group Faces Challenge to Identity Cult Rules

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on March 31, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Few things are as enjoyable as watching leftwing activists deal with their own nonsense social rules. How many times have we been lectured on the fact that a person is a woman if they identify as one?

Well for one queer women's body positive group, the practical application of this standard just doesn't sit right for them. Apparently, their diversity and inclusion rules do, in fact, have limits.

Watch.

The young man, we assume, identifies as he/they and 275lbs. That is his authentic self, correct?

Sorry, kid. These ladies just aren't in the mood for acceptance today. They ask him to leave.

You see, they want everyone else to open the door for them to feel included, but shut it behind them when they just want some 'girl time.'

Funny how this works.

Because it has nothing to do with acceptance or inclusion. It's all about power. Leftwing identity activists want to be in charge and make the rules.

And you're not invited to the party!

***

