VIDEO: Queer Women's Body Positive Group Faces Challenge to Identity Cult Rules

Few things are as enjoyable as watching leftwing activists deal with their own nonsense social rules. How many times have we been lectured on the fact that a person is a woman if they identify as one?

Well for one queer women's body positive group, the practical application of this standard just doesn't sit right for them. Apparently, their diversity and inclusion rules do, in fact, have limits.

Give this guy a medal! 😂 pic.twitter.com/6FArsDSLZY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2024

Funny how quickly "I identify as" can unravel for its most fierce defenders 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TdvoPlfdCY — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) March 31, 2024

He properly exposes the absurdity of the whole “I identify as” cult.



If you can just say your sex is different then why not say your weight or age is different?



It’s all just so absurd. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2024

The young man, we assume, identifies as he/they and 275lbs. That is his authentic self, correct?

“In the fight for trans rights and LGBTQ+ rights, there’s a place for everyone.”

𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦:https://t.co/8QQVewMCXp — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) March 31, 2024

Transgender people deserve to live authentically, safely, and with dignity. We continue to fight for a world in which trans people can live safely and openly as themselves. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 31, 2024

Sorry, kid. These ladies just aren't in the mood for acceptance today. They ask him to leave.

😂🤣😂 It’s funny because this is what people want us to do. https://t.co/jkmxMVdaAE — 🇺🇸BlackDevils🇺🇸 (@BD_21A) March 31, 2024

You see, they want everyone else to open the door for them to feel included, but shut it behind them when they just want some 'girl time.'

This kid is LEGEND is exposing the insanity of being something you are not... https://t.co/dT1iZ0rXdV — Bruce Poppy (@BrucePoppy1776) March 31, 2024

When reality deniers face reality https://t.co/WgDCi1aV85 — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) March 31, 2024

Funny how this works.

A group of women dealing with a man self-ID'd as a woman would be terrorized by the left for trying to kick out of that man (who simply tried to say he was identifying as a woman). But you can see the same leftists would likely side with the fat women here. It's all so surreal. https://t.co/LTFLdKhyNQ — Barbara Wegner 🇺🇸 (@asabovebelowloa) March 31, 2024

Why is it ok for these overweight women to dismiss this guy? It's no more crazy then others identifying as a cat, dog, woman or man when they were not born/are that way!! Funny how it's ok to pick and choose who is allowed to join a group based on what you see, hypocritical. https://t.co/wgTYomn1zA — [email protected] (@Biteme46810982) March 31, 2024

Because it has nothing to do with acceptance or inclusion. It's all about power. Leftwing identity activists want to be in charge and make the rules.

And you're not invited to the party!

