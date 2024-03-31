LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can...
VIDEO: 'At Least PRETEND!' Pro-Palestinian Political Streamer Hasan Accosted by Crazed Fan Over Coke Zero

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on March 31, 2024
AngieArtist

Oh, liberals.

The media love to focus on rightwing in-fighting, but it looks like being a famous leftwing activist is much, much more challenging. Your fans are significantly more demanding and unhinged.

Hasan, prominent leftwing political streamer who is known for his pro-Palestinian views was rushed by a crazed fan nearly on the brink of tears over him ... drinking Coke Zero on stream?

Watch.

Wow.

Even he seems to think she's crazy and a bit too extreme. What do you mean he can't drink Coke Zero, or even Pepsi!

She actually pleads for him to, 'at least pretend,' while streaming.

Water it is, Hasan. Wait, doesn't it rain over Israel? Is that water recycled into his drinking water?! BOYCOTT!

Uh-oh. Do the kids even know?

She helps pay his bills, that's for sure.

Anyone want to audit her product consumption?

Imagine being held to the insane standards leftwing cultists require to be a good person.

Don't drink Coke Zero because it'll stop a genocide or something.

