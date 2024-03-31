VIDEO: 'At Least PRETEND!' Pro-Palestinian Political Streamer Hasan Accosted by Crazed Fan Over Coke Zero

Oh, liberals.

The media love to focus on rightwing in-fighting, but it looks like being a famous leftwing activist is much, much more challenging. Your fans are significantly more demanding and unhinged.

Advertisement

Hasan, prominent leftwing political streamer who is known for his pro-Palestinian views was rushed by a crazed fan nearly on the brink of tears over him ... drinking Coke Zero on stream?

Watch.

Hasan attended pro-Palestine protest today and some crazy lady yelled at him and insinuated he was a secret Zionist because he was caught drinking Coke Zero on one of his streams (apparently Coke Zero is ontologically Jewish or something) pic.twitter.com/1f08KGCWuZ — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) March 31, 2024

Wow.

Even he seems to think she's crazy and a bit too extreme. What do you mean he can't drink Coke Zero, or even Pepsi!

She actually pleads for him to, 'at least pretend,' while streaming.

Pro-Hamas Woman: You need to stop drinking Coke Zero on stream! It's boycott!

Hasan: Wait. Is it?

Woman: At least pretend, do it off stream. Just pretend.

Hasan: Is Pepsi OK?

Woman: NO!! https://t.co/531bu8xS5q — Canary Mission (@canarymission) March 31, 2024

The best part is when she says "at least pretend! Do it off stream!" Everything about these folks is performative a phony. https://t.co/asG5dnuNYd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 31, 2024

"Is Pepsi OK?"



Me trying not to actually laugh at one of Hasan's only good bits: https://t.co/SKTJfh3MqY pic.twitter.com/GAbMTidgfV — Good Old Hoxton (@CommanderFace) March 31, 2024

Water it is, Hasan. Wait, doesn't it rain over Israel? Is that water recycled into his drinking water?! BOYCOTT!

The guy who's been defending hamas, the terrorist group that killed over 1200 people, who's been tanking his twitch channel over it, now getting yelled at for drinking a coke.

It's hilarious and oh so deserved at the same time. https://t.co/ZBChWhqxf5 — JarlVarl 🇺🇦 🇧🇪 (@WildcardGamez) March 31, 2024

Uh-oh. Do the kids even know?

The word we use to describe mass panic over “associations” with an idea—an insistence on absolute purity by an ever-shrinking in-group, leading inexorably to a type of circular firing squad—-is McCarthyism. few Gen z know what this is, so it will just repeat https://t.co/ybnwHeIaLC — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) March 31, 2024

She helps pay his bills, that's for sure.

She may be a fanatical lunatic… (who the hell really thinks a boycott of coke will free Palestine), but fanatical and irrational people like her are needed for any successful movement https://t.co/f5ojOEpb8W — LOVESPEECHGROYPER (@lovespeechgroyp) March 31, 2024

Advertisement

Anyone want to audit her product consumption?

The desire to be purer than thou eventually devours ppl or as the old saying goes the revolution devours its own children https://t.co/mnblvb5EQ3 — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🥁🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@MattBoxer94) March 31, 2024

Coke Zero is a zionist conspiracy https://t.co/NyDaWGrQor — 🇮🇱NicoSexual 🇮🇱 (@Nico_Sexual) March 31, 2024

Imagine being held to the insane standards leftwing cultists require to be a good person.

Don't drink Coke Zero because it'll stop a genocide or something.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!