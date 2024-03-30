Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages
VIDEO: German TV Presents Bizarre Good Friday Sand Dance

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:30 PM on March 30, 2024
meme

It isn't often your beloved Twitchy authors are left speechless, but we just aren't sure what exactly to do with this.

It can only be seen to be believed.

Ok, then.

Demon possessed with sand. Don't forget the sand.

The Porn Hub event must have gotten to her.

Everyone expresses their religious devotion in different ways. Don't judge.

The meaning of this performance has many layers,

Is this what Britney's been trying to tell us all this time?

Agreed.

Anyone figure out what the sand was for?

Future historians are just not going to know what to do with this particular era. Maybe they'll just delete it all and call it a second dark age.

***

