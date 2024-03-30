VIDEO: German TV Presents Bizarre Good Friday Sand Dance

It isn't often your beloved Twitchy authors are left speechless, but we just aren't sure what exactly to do with this.

It can only be seen to be believed.

NEW - German public broadcaster ARD delivered a bizarre dance performance this year at a televised Good Friday service.pic.twitter.com/X8BNFwuw6V — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 30, 2024

Ok, then.

The Germans have, literally, gone mad. They've lost the plot. Bonkers. — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 30, 2024

Demon possession is not an art — Brett Ryan Music (@BrettRyanBand) March 30, 2024

I think she's possessed — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 30, 2024

Demon possessed with sand. Don't forget the sand.

Lord help us — Devotions (@GodlyDevotions) March 30, 2024

Oh I’ve seen these dance moves before..🤨 pic.twitter.com/SYtUr8NZK1 — SuZuQ (@SuZuQ17) March 30, 2024

The Porn Hub event must have gotten to her.

Huh, Taylor Lorenz didn’t mask up for this dance. https://t.co/okOdOf4CTM — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) March 30, 2024

Gonna tell my grandkids this is Taylor Lorenz at the pornhub awards. https://t.co/NQQomwadvJ — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) March 30, 2024

Everyone expresses their religious devotion in different ways. Don't judge.

the janitor tasked with sweeping up the white woman dust https://t.co/1XlcuBVGpF pic.twitter.com/CwWHs7FOV6 — Happy Mantis Shrimp 🦐 (@HappyMantShrimp) March 30, 2024

The meaning of this performance has many layers,

Me trying not to scream like a maniac after smashing my foot into a table leg at 3 AM https://t.co/wagP5ttdxa — Skoloton 💀🌙🔮🪄 (@Skvlvtvn) March 30, 2024

We need a global ban on white liberal women until we figure out wtf is going on https://t.co/9kZUZPL9G1 — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) March 30, 2024

How my kids act when I make them eat their green beans https://t.co/53Fijz9Nxw — brit (@pashedmotatos) March 30, 2024

Is this what Britney's been trying to tell us all this time?

Oh look, Germany has got their own Britney Spears. https://t.co/i5Wg0DVFcy — Aaron Day 2024: Truth and Transformation (@AaronRDay) March 30, 2024

I can't tell if this is good crack or bad crack@EdLatimore https://t.co/7Rni2JIL3u — Andrew No Time to Aspire 2: The ReThinking (@ThinkerAspiring) March 30, 2024

Agreed.

Communistic postmodern brutalism should be a crime punishable by death. https://t.co/EyMTZSzBJk — Contempt For Neocons (@NeoContempt) March 30, 2024

This is an interpretive dance, titled "Hunter Biden's Evidence Room". https://t.co/lGaMqikPQg — Jaime LaMour 🇺🇸 (@lamourjaime1) March 30, 2024

Cocaine is a hell of a drug



-someone somewhere pic.twitter.com/kGe7xXpb0a — Cam (@notseriousknown) March 30, 2024

I think she is having a seizure... SOMEONE HELP HER! — Dr. Clown, PhD (@CW_Insider) March 30, 2024

Anyone figure out what the sand was for?

Future historians are just not going to know what to do with this particular era. Maybe they'll just delete it all and call it a second dark age.

***

