'Some Pig!' Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming. Team Keeps Pig.

Everybody who visited the pigpen had a good word to say about Wilbur. Everyone admired the web. And of course, nobody noticed Charlotte. - Charlotte's Web

Some pig! The Minnesota baseball team mascot is an adorable pig named, Ozempig. Everyone loves Ozempig. Well, except for humorless, relentlessly miserable liberals, of course.

'Ozempig' remains Minnesota baseball team's mascot despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming https://t.co/ok2Vm5C0kr — The Associated Press (@AP) March 29, 2024

You read that correctly. Liberals are in an uproar over a pig named 'Ozempig,' because of ... 'fat-shaming.'

NBC News gasps, 'Almost immediately after the team announced the name this week ahead of Saturday’s opening day game, criticism began pouring in on social media from people distressed by the name, calling it hurtful and insensitive.'

The AP laments: 'In today’s world, people don’t want to be diminished, they don’t want to be made to feel a certain way and I’m not going to tell them how they feel is wrong,'

TMZ reports: 'To further piss off the haters, the team made a fictional backstory about how the swine was ashamed of its figure and vowed to 'show off his abs and defined hocks' throughout its term as ball pig.'

AP: 'Sean Aronson, the Saints’ vice president and media relations director, said the team only wanted an amusing, topical name for its pig when it chose Ozempig from nearly 2,300 entries in its 'Name the Pig Contest. Team officials were shocked that so many people found the name offensive, Aronson said.'

Indeed.

It's a great name and people need to stop crying so much. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) March 29, 2024

"Lack of sense of humor" detector is at its peak. https://t.co/NAIi6gxjbB — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) March 30, 2024

Oh FFS. Lighten up. Not everything is about each individual & not to be taken so personally. Everyone wants to just find offense. https://t.co/NcTIZVxTKZ — Georgia Mathers ☮️ (@mathers_georgia) March 29, 2024

Although a tad outside of Twitchy's sphere of influence, some of the Instagram comments are worth mocking ... we mean, reviewing.

'I don’t think you’ll ever fully understand how hurtful this is to people who need or have needed this drug to live a normal life and do things like say, attend a baseball game, and its alignment to an animal mostly associated with fatphobia,'

'Not okay, Saints. This makes me wonder what you were thinking when you created this. Were you thinking about fat people who get compared to pigs all the time?'

Carly Clemurphy, who links an org called, Showing Up for Racial Justice, (which is broken), warned: 'Pulling planned programming from games until this is changed and voices of those opposing this insensitive and really harmful decision are heard and apologized to.'

'y’all loving this engagement at the expense of fat people? did it do what you wanted it to? do you feel powerful & brave?'

'This choice is deeply problematic, offensive and ugly. This pig needs an immediate rename and your community needs an apology.'

Oof.

Can these people enjoy anything in life? Are they just miserable all the time about everything?

When did Americans become so uptight? https://t.co/lHdI5ltgj4 — NotYourBuddyGuy (@thetodd240) March 29, 2024

Does anyone have a sense of humor anymore? 😂 https://t.co/jBbLTAwK6W — Katie Liane (@TheKaterPotater) March 30, 2024

Well, at least the baseball team isn't bothered by the nonsense. Everyone loves Ozempig and he's here to stay!

Find something else to rage on about, liberals!

***

