Why Won't You Just Trust Hamas? Dem Rep Doesn't Understand Why Gaza Isn't Getting Aid

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on March 27, 2024
Twitchy

When attempting to consider the full context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is easy to sympathize with those who get lost in the relentless chaos of news reporting and international politics.

But some things are pretty basic, like, don't trust Hamas.

Except for progressive Democrats, of course.

This in response to this apparently controversial post.

Maybe she saw a post from The Squad and didn't bother to google the details?

Yeah, maybe it's not an issue of sending the AID.

It's almost as if there is more to this conflict than just the left's, 'Colonialist Jews vs. Oppressed Palestinians,' narrative.

Never mind all that, there's a genocide narrative to maintain! If it makes Hamas look bad it must be a lie!

What else could it possibly be?

