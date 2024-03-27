Why Won't You Just Trust Hamas? Dem Rep Doesn't Understand Why Gaza Isn't Getting Aid

When attempting to consider the full context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is easy to sympathize with those who get lost in the relentless chaos of news reporting and international politics.

But some things are pretty basic, like, don't trust Hamas.

Except for progressive Democrats, of course.

If humanitarian aid were actually getting to Palestinians in need, the U.S. wouldn't be forced to do airdrops and build a temporary port. https://t.co/dlqXkFpA2h — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) March 26, 2024

This in response to this apparently controversial post.

U.S. deems Israel in compliance with Biden's national security memorandum requiring recipients of US weapons to abide by international law + not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance



Top Democrats, senior US officials & leading NGOs beg to differ https://t.co/mLHKQDSFxY — Ben Samuels (@Bsamuels0) March 25, 2024

Maybe she saw a post from The Squad and didn't bother to google the details?

This infographic was from several weeks ago - please stop beclowning yourself Congresswoman, this is a public forum - you just claimed 300,000+ TONS (THAT'S 600 MILLION POUNDS!!) of aid does not exist. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bkVWXmK5hK — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) March 26, 2024

Is this a serious tweet? No food and medical aid is being restricted from entering Gaza. Distribution issues within Gaza and Hamas theft of aid are why the US has supplemented with air drops and a temporary port. — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) March 26, 2024

Yeah, maybe it's not an issue of sending the AID.

If the aid wasn't actually getting stolen by UNRWA and Hamas, it would actually be getting to palestinians in need.

I thought you had to be smart to be a congress rep in the US, it seems now they let in just anyone — 🇮🇱((((TheJew))))🇮🇱 (@jewishmcjewface) March 26, 2024

So you think maybe the reports are true -that Hamas is stealing all that aid & preventing it from reaching the Palestinians in need of it? — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) March 26, 2024

If only Hamas didn’t divert humanitarian relief funds. — Harris Peskin for democracy (@HarrisPeskin) March 26, 2024

Why was Hamas intercepting it from its people? — Ian the Gringo Vanilla Gorilla 🦍 (@Gringorugger8) March 26, 2024

Correction. If Hamas weren't killing delivery drivers, they wouldn't need air drops. — Velcra (@Velcra1959) March 27, 2024

It's almost as if there is more to this conflict than just the left's, 'Colonialist Jews vs. Oppressed Palestinians,' narrative.

Hamas propaganda. — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) March 26, 2024

Hamas & their @UNRWA pals keep hijacking the food trucks, then sell them to people. Stop flacking for #HamasTerror @RepSaraJacobs https://t.co/IYapwEP0Dk — William Rapfogel (@WRapfogel) March 27, 2024

Never mind all that, there's a genocide narrative to maintain! If it makes Hamas look bad it must be a lie!

What else could it possibly be?

