Look Who's Hearing Dog Whistles Again. X's Deputy Race Baiter Philip Lewis Loses it on DEI Post

Ever notice when the left can't really defend themselves against the consequences of their own advocacy, they just call everyone racist for pointing it out?

Yeah.

That's basically the story of DEI.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sure sounded nice on paper, but in practice it was just good old fashioned racial discrimination. Since everyone has noticed, the left has quickly turned to demanding 'DEI' is just a dog whistle for racism, like 'woke.'

“DEI” is basically just a stand-in for the N word now pic.twitter.com/AfkZygoRe8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 26, 2024

Oh, Philip Lewis, what doesn't sound like racism to you?

Now, full disclaimer, simply asserting anyone who happens to be a minority in a position of authority was put there artificially to bump up diversity quotas is just as bad as seeing racism around every corner and underneath every comma.

As Wilfred Reilly points out. 'DEI,' like, 'Woke,' has just become a lazy way of saying, 'liberal.'

This^ isn't some passionate post I care a lot about, but: one obvious reason this guy is getting heat is that he looks <30 and is wearing a baseball jacket.



Not everything comes down to ethnic conflict. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 26, 2024

Mayor Brandon M. Scott is young, he's 39, and he's definitely progressive. Part of his goal in politics has been 'centering equity.' The Balitmore official website states, 'In early 2018, then-Councilman Scott introduced and passed monumental legislation on equity in Baltimore. His equity assessment program law will require all city agencies to operate through a lens of equity and require all operating budgets, capital budgets, and proposed legislation to be weighed through an equity lens.'

But, of course, race-obsessed lefties will always find a way to see racism.

Yep. There’s always a new term to dog whistle in public while still calling us N-words in private. https://t.co/gGnR8pb4QO — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) March 26, 2024

Now, this should be correct. However, the left's relentless championing of racial discrimination in the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion, along with their refusal to hold any minority accountable for their behavior in positions of authority, has created this situation.

It’s crazy how a certain demographic thinks anyone in a position of power who is Black is unqualified. https://t.co/m4eq9CquLq — Thee_Kentrell (@Thee_Kentrell) March 26, 2024

Obviously the left isn't listening to us. Probably because they're too busy trying to decode all those dog whistles.

They been trying to find the best stand-in for a cool lil minute. The woke to CRT to DEI pipeline was swift. https://t.co/YEyZ3f2gZO — KB (@thatkblife) March 26, 2024

When you don't like it, call it a tool of 'white supremacy!'

Absolutely. It’s the far right’s new slur just as “woke” has been for years. Missouri’s Senator @Eric_Schmitt loves using that word. Democrats have known from the beginning that he is a white supremacist. How much longer until independents realize the same? https://t.co/WFa01HZUdH — Willard Gene Harris (@willardgharris) March 26, 2024

Psychic progressives always know what you're thinking.

As I have been saying on my radio show, THIS is what they really mean!!! https://t.co/F59wSJgKAj — L. Spenser Smith (@LSpenserSmith) March 26, 2024

Perhaps, 'DEI,' was unfair in this situation. He was elected, after all. But until the left stops demanding specific racial and gender and frequently LGBTQ empty suits be put into positions of authority, regardless of their qualifications, as a moral imperative, this kind of thing is going to keep happening. Especially when said empty suit's entire political philosophy is ... DEI.

At least the left isn't making matters worse with extreme rhetoric confirming their worst bigotry against their political opponents.

Young activists in positions of power who push DEI policies are always going to be challenged on their qualifications. It's not always about race.