Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur
End Wokeness Video Shows Reason Number Eleventy Billion Americans Don't Trust Elections (W...
The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer...
NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time,...
Here's Another Post Calling Large Pickups 'Murder Machines'
Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax...
AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG...
New York Magazine Publishes Absurd Andrew Huberman Hit Piece and It's a Total...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gives Examples of Republicans She’d Welcome; Guess Who
Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...

Look Who's Hearing Dog Whistles Again. X's Deputy Race Baiter Philip Lewis Loses it on DEI Post

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on March 26, 2024
meme

Ever notice when the left can't really defend themselves against the consequences of their own advocacy, they just call everyone racist for pointing it out?

Yeah.

Advertisement

That's basically the story of DEI.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sure sounded nice on paper, but in practice it was just good old fashioned racial discrimination. Since everyone has noticed, the left has quickly turned to demanding 'DEI' is just a dog whistle for racism, like 'woke.'

Oh, Philip Lewis, what doesn't sound like racism to you?

Now, full disclaimer, simply asserting anyone who happens to be a minority in a position of authority was put there artificially to bump up diversity quotas is just as bad as seeing racism around every corner and underneath every comma.

As Wilfred Reilly points out. 'DEI,' like, 'Woke,' has just become a lazy way of saying, 'liberal.'

Mayor Brandon M. Scott is young, he's 39, and he's definitely progressive. Part of his goal in politics has been 'centering equity.' The Balitmore official website states, 'In early 2018, then-Councilman Scott introduced and passed monumental legislation on equity in Baltimore. His equity assessment program law will require all city agencies to operate through a lens of equity and require all operating budgets, capital budgets, and proposed legislation to be weighed through an equity lens.'

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But, of course, race-obsessed lefties will always find a way to see racism.

Now, this should be correct. However, the left's relentless championing of racial discrimination in the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion, along with their refusal to hold any minority accountable for their behavior in positions of authority, has created this situation.

Obviously the left isn't listening to us. Probably because they're too busy trying to decode all those dog whistles.

When you don't like it, call it a tool of 'white supremacy!'

Advertisement

Psychic progressives always know what you're thinking.

Perhaps, 'DEI,' was unfair in this situation. He was elected, after all. But until the left stops demanding specific racial and gender and frequently LGBTQ empty suits be put into positions of authority, regardless of their qualifications, as a moral imperative, this kind of thing is going to keep happening. Especially when said empty suit's entire political philosophy is ... DEI.

At least the left isn't making matters worse with extreme rhetoric confirming their worst bigotry against their political opponents.

Young activists in positions of power who push DEI policies are always going to be challenged on their qualifications. It's not always about race.

Tags: BALTIMORE DOG WHISTLE LIBERALISM PROGRESSIVISM RACE BAITING RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy
Amy Curtis
Transgender Lesbian Explains That 'Cis' Is Not a Slur
Brett T.
The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer in Woke Protest
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Called Out for Denying Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time, Apparently
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates Grateful Calvin
Advertisement