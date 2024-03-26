Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time, Apparently

We know liberals aren't very familiar with the Bible, even when they try to shame conservative Christians for hypothetical faith violations they googled right before tweeting but come on!

Keith Olbermann has never seen one before, by his reaction to Trump promoting a new campaign titled, 'Make America Pray Again.'

The son-of-a-bitch is now selling Trump Bibles pic.twitter.com/9let4rSrKf — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 26, 2024

Well, not quite, Keith.

It's actually the Lee Greenwood version, called the God Bless the USA Bible. Greenwood wrote the famous song by the same name.

The Bible includes, among a large print King James edition standard Bible:

Handwritten chorus to “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood

The US Constitution

The Bill of Rights

The Declaration of Independence

The Pledge of Allegiance

And it costs $60.00.

But Trump is holding it, so everyone has to have a meltdown.

The Antichrist Edition — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) March 26, 2024

Wow! That should be a red flag for any Bible thumper 😳 pic.twitter.com/To3qEUDs6Y — Valintina (@TGEE21) March 26, 2024

Did he rewrite it? — Joe Blow (@JoeBlowdaSKeymo) March 26, 2024

This has to be a joke? https://t.co/s12coPRJGg — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) March 26, 2024

I’m not even Christian and find this offensive. https://t.co/TasTMr90h0 — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) March 26, 2024

Calm down, this edition has been available for years.

This low life has the audacity to sell Trump bibles. https://t.co/dS1N8rPKSA — Wendy 🟧 (@RSVP2Wendy) March 26, 2024

They really will believe anything if it's about Trump.

Anything for a buck.



Sacrilegious https://t.co/XeePaIRaCO — coca 💙 🇺🇸 (@coca536) March 26, 2024

The anti-Christian left sure is mad about their collective hallucination Trump wrote his own Bible.

Nothing's considered sacred when it comes to this career con-man! Here is his latest grift! Trump's now trying to sell over-priced Bibles! WTF!



Also, the USA flag shouldn't be on these bibles! Americans didn't write it!



And brainless MAGAts will buy these like hotcakes!

👇 https://t.co/binHniyZxR — Michael “Super Mario” 🟦🟧 💯%Woke, deal with it! (@MichaelSamario) March 26, 2024

Oof. That's escalated quickly.

Like Hitler selling Torahs. https://t.co/1DabnFBcig — Ten Months (or less😂) Til Speaker Jeffries (@LynnoVen) March 26, 2024

Is this not sacrilegious? I’ve never seen a politician sell a bible and my god what version of it is it? The king trump version. Christians how are you letting this heathen takeover your religion? https://t.co/bOJuOWtUkg — Elizabeth (@sexiplex30) March 26, 2024

Wait till he finds out there's a hat too.

He is an abomination, and those who follow this blasphemous, treasonous coward should be ostracized.

Not in the modern sense, but actually banned for a period of not less than 10 years.

Strip their citizenship for what they've done to the rest of us. https://t.co/HAY58xEc6h — Bob Rais (@BobRais1) March 26, 2024

Guess Trump had to have somewhere to go after, 'literally Hitler.'

This is disgusting. He is the Antichrist. https://t.co/Gm2nriakkR — TweetyBlue7 (@BlueTweety23) March 26, 2024

Seems like the Trump campaign is catering to his base. Turns out that base enjoys a good Bible. Make America Pray Again!

At least to keep Keith on the edge of sanity watching you do it.

On second thought ...

Another Babylon Bee prophecy fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/u23pReUCHw — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 26, 2024

***

