The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer...
NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Here's Another Post Calling Large Pickups 'Murder Machines'
Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax...
AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG...
New York Magazine Publishes Absurd Andrew Huberman Hit Piece and It's a Total...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gives Examples of Republicans She’d Welcome; Guess Who
Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual...
'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris...
Trump: Cash King, Buttigieg: Bridge Bust!
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Lashes Out at Comparisons With Ronna McDaniel

Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time, Apparently

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on March 26, 2024
Jeffrey R. Staab

We know liberals aren't very familiar with the Bible, even when they try to shame conservative Christians for hypothetical faith violations they googled right before tweeting but come on!

Advertisement

Keith Olbermann has never seen one before, by his reaction to Trump promoting a new campaign titled, 'Make America Pray Again.'

Well, not quite, Keith.

It's actually the Lee Greenwood version, called the God Bless the USA Bible. Greenwood wrote the famous song by the same name.

The Bible includes, among a large print King James edition standard Bible:

  • Handwritten chorus to “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood
  • The US Constitution
  • The Bill of Rights
  • The Declaration of Independence
  • The Pledge of Allegiance

And it costs $60.00.

But Trump is holding it, so everyone has to have a meltdown.

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Calm down, this edition has been available for years.

They really will believe anything if it's about Trump.

The anti-Christian left sure is mad about their collective hallucination Trump wrote his own Bible.

Oof. That's escalated quickly.

Wait till he finds out there's a hat too.

Advertisement

Guess Trump had to have somewhere to go after, 'literally Hitler.'

Seems like the Trump campaign is catering to his base. Turns out that base enjoys a good Bible. Make America Pray Again!

At least to keep Keith on the edge of sanity watching you do it.

On second thought ...

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AMERICA BIBLE CHRISTIANITY CHRISTIANS KEITH OLBERMANN LIBERALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy
Amy Curtis
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual Hard Hitting Questions
justmindy
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG Going After Media Matters
Amy Curtis
NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates Grateful Calvin
Advertisement