Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiarism Scandals

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Watching the left lose their minds over Harvard President Claudine Gay resign over a massive plagiarism scandal, entirely because she was a Black Woman (c), was disturbing enough. But as more leftwing academics, promoted exclusively on their race and gender, are exposed as frauds, the left cannot keep up with their own indignant meltdowns.

Bailey, who is a college professor at Davidson and a Harvard Nieman Fellow, shared an article from the once-respected The Harvard Crimson about the alleged targeting campaign of Black Women (c), championed by 'bad faith,' conservatives.

'Harvard Sociology assistant professor Christina J. Cross was accused of plagiarism in an anonymous complaint to Harvard’s Office of Research Integrity, conservative activist Christopher F. Rufo reported in the City Journal — the fourth Black woman at Harvard who studies race or social justice to be accused of plagiarism.'

Never mind that this was the fourth leftwing racial oppression academic caught cheating and stealing in their academic career. They were Black Women (c)!

False?

It's not bad enough the left keeps positioning these investigations as inherently racist because the people under investigation are black women, but they keep insisting the clearly demonstrated and well-documented cases are simply, 'false.'

Gay faced more than 40 plagiarism accusations. Even the NYT's reported, 'The accusations raised questions about whether Harvard was holding its president to the same academic standards as its students.'

Claiming that holding academics accountable for plagiarism is racist because they are black is itself very racist.

This really comes down to the point here.

Did the accused commit plagiarism or not? Remove race and sex from the equation and you have academics in powerful positions who cheated, lied and stole to get those positions. Shouldn't that matter?

The issue isn't that black women hold positions of authority in academia. No one is trying to oust black women from colleges. The issue is whether obscenely racist DEI policies promoted frauds because they happened to be black women.

The left is so obsessed with promoting anyone who is black, especially a black woman, they simply ignore fraud to fill those seats, in favor of the ideal of diversity.

This only hurts black academics who earned their degrees and deserve these positions, but don't hold the political views needed for leftwing approval.

Update: Demonstrating how fragile leftwing oppression academics are, Bailey blocked the author after pointing out frauds should be exposed regardless of their race or sex.

