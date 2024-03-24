Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiarism Scandals

Watching the left lose their minds over Harvard President Claudine Gay resign over a massive plagiarism scandal, entirely because she was a Black Woman (c), was disturbing enough. But as more leftwing academics, promoted exclusively on their race and gender, are exposed as frauds, the left cannot keep up with their own indignant meltdowns.

Too bad no one during the Claudine Gay “scandal” could foresee the continued targeting of black scholars by bad-faith actors. No one in journalism or academia said this was a possibility, that feeding Gay to the wolves would only whet the wolves’ appetite. https://t.co/pTMxOGBP2K — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) March 23, 2024

Bailey, who is a college professor at Davidson and a Harvard Nieman Fellow, shared an article from the once-respected The Harvard Crimson about the alleged targeting campaign of Black Women (c), championed by 'bad faith,' conservatives.

'Harvard Sociology assistant professor Christina J. Cross was accused of plagiarism in an anonymous complaint to Harvard’s Office of Research Integrity, conservative activist Christopher F. Rufo reported in the City Journal — the fourth Black woman at Harvard who studies race or social justice to be accused of plagiarism.'

Never mind that this was the fourth leftwing racial oppression academic caught cheating and stealing in their academic career. They were Black Women (c)!

So let me know when they make up false plagiarism charges against that “white meat”. Thanks. — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) March 24, 2024

False?

It's not bad enough the left keeps positioning these investigations as inherently racist because the people under investigation are black women, but they keep insisting the clearly demonstrated and well-documented cases are simply, 'false.'

My god you are still denying Claudine Gay's chronic plagiarism, aren't you? — BRAD 🇺🇲🇮🇱🇻🇪 (@_MorseCoded) March 24, 2024

Gay faced more than 40 plagiarism accusations. Even the NYT's reported, 'The accusations raised questions about whether Harvard was holding its president to the same academic standards as its students.'

Paint the perpetrators as victims and paint those who bring their shame to light as racsist. This is standard routine for the leftists. — Chris Tracy (@ChrisTracy25) March 24, 2024

They targeted white scholars as well, but didn't find any plagiarism there yet 👇



The target isn't by race, it's by ideology (DEI in this case). That the scholars found to have plagiarized so far are black, is besides the point.https://t.co/Ohhj90X3me — Dale Cloudman (@DaleCloudyman) March 23, 2024

Newsflash: One of my sources investigated white social-justice scholars at Harvard, but did not find plagiarism in their work. This is not dispositive, nor a large-scale survey, but the initial result suggests the strong possibility of a disparity in behavior, i.e., copy-pasting. https://t.co/zArHwNnSai — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2024

Claiming that holding academics accountable for plagiarism is racist because they are black is itself very racist.

No one defends plagiarism except those who’ve benefited from their own act of theft of other’s intellectual capital. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) March 24, 2024

This really comes down to the point here.

Did the accused commit plagiarism or not? Remove race and sex from the equation and you have academics in powerful positions who cheated, lied and stole to get those positions. Shouldn't that matter?

This is one of those "Trump and Biden family face indictments"-style points.



Sure, rightist activists might target disproportionately Black DEI activists. Sure, that can be political.



But...did they all plagiarize or nah?! https://t.co/7hGwAN55oU — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 24, 2024

A system that endorses--and implements--a lower standard for specific demographic groups will attract people from those groups who seek--and disproportionately, who need--that lower standard. The result was entirely predictable. — I Could Be Wrong (@dansblog1) March 24, 2024

The issue isn't that black women hold positions of authority in academia. No one is trying to oust black women from colleges. The issue is whether obscenely racist DEI policies promoted frauds because they happened to be black women.

The left is so obsessed with promoting anyone who is black, especially a black woman, they simply ignore fraud to fill those seats, in favor of the ideal of diversity.

This only hurts black academics who earned their degrees and deserve these positions, but don't hold the political views needed for leftwing approval.

Update: Demonstrating how fragile leftwing oppression academics are, Bailey blocked the author after pointing out frauds should be exposed regardless of their race or sex.

