ZERO RULES: Austin Woman Shares MADDENING Story About City's Non-Response to Homeless Squatter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 29, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left loves to lecture people on why paying high taxes is not only important but a necessity. They point out those taxes go towards roads and services like fire and police.

The problem is, the more we pay in taxes, the fewer services we seem to get. Look at California: the highest tax rates in the nation, and they have a shortage of firefighters and no water in the reservoirs.

Here's a story out of Austin, Texas (a city this writer calls Berkeley for carnivores, and with good reason):

The entire post reads:

We called the police who said... 'Well, he has a will tow sign up and said you parked in front of his egress/ingress.'

I think this city wants you to not pay taxes because if you don't there are zero rules.

That's all it takes to usurp property? A 'will tow sign'?

Shameful.

She is not trolling.

It's a sad state of affairs in another blue city.

They don't arrest people in Austin anymore.

Here's another story:

This stuff gets innocent people killed.

We agree.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Amazing. Democrats hate democratic votes when their pet causes lose.

Of course, they are.

It's 'no fair' to prosecute and imprison them. Because reasons.

It joins L.A. and every other blue city as an example of 'you get what you vote for.'

