ZERO RULES: Austin Woman Shares MADDENING Story About City's Non-Response to Homeless Squatter

The Left loves to lecture people on why paying high taxes is not only important but a necessity. They point out those taxes go towards roads and services like fire and police.

Advertisement

The problem is, the more we pay in taxes, the fewer services we seem to get. Look at California: the highest tax rates in the nation, and they have a shortage of firefighters and no water in the reservoirs.

Here's a story out of Austin, Texas (a city this writer calls Berkeley for carnivores, and with good reason):

Austin city officials should be fired. A homeless man built a tent next door. Next, he tore down fencing to create a "paid parking lot." Then he threatened my employee with a knife for parking in front.



We called the police who said... "Well, he has a will tow sign up and said… — Codie Sanchez (@Codie_Sanchez) January 28, 2025

The entire post reads:

We called the police who said... 'Well, he has a will tow sign up and said you parked in front of his egress/ingress.' I think this city wants you to not pay taxes because if you don't there are zero rules.

That's all it takes to usurp property? A 'will tow sign'?

Shameful.

You are trolling us right? This can't be real....



I agree, why pay taxes if you don't own anything? — Mike ⚔️🦅 (@CyberTruck_Mike) January 28, 2025

She is not trolling.

It's a sad state of affairs in another blue city.

Knife threat? That is assault.



Call the police again and send him to jail.



Or go see the chief of police, and then the local news of nothing is done. — Grant T. Wyffels (@GrantWyffels) January 28, 2025

They don't arrest people in Austin anymore.

Here's another story:

ME : Called APD. “Aggressive homeless man (here is description , location and specifics ) running up to people with a pipe , threatening to kill them. Literally screaming “ I am going to murder you !!” Please send police asap “



DISPATCH: “does he need help, does he need… — Ricky Dellagatta (@RDellagatt22210) January 28, 2025

This stuff gets innocent people killed.

You had me at 'Austin city officials should be fired.' — David Childs (@iamdavidchilds) January 28, 2025

We agree.

At this rate, the guy might get a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his entrepreneurial spirit. — Greg | The Edupreneur (@_The_Edupreneur) January 28, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us.

This is why at Save Austin Now we worked for two years to pass a Homeless Camping Ban (which passed 58-42) and why we are now 2+ years into our lawsuit to fully enforce the ban.



The insanity continues.#ATXcouncil https://t.co/V7y5V1ulrm — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) January 29, 2025

Advertisement

Amazing. Democrats hate democratic votes when their pet causes lose.

Austin is punishing good citizens, and rewarding junkies with it's backwards policies.



Current council must go. https://t.co/6DonY8Bq2f — Hallo (@Moozle6) January 28, 2025

Of course, they are.

The City of Austin and Austin Police Department continue to let junkies have free reign in this town 🤦🏼 https://t.co/PEiLym99eY — Make Austin Texas Again (@saveaustintx) January 29, 2025

It's 'no fair' to prosecute and imprison them. Because reasons.

The City Council of Austin, TX cares more about the $$$ they grift from Homeless NGO's than they care about the tax paying, law-abiding residents of their city!

Unfortunately Austin, TX is the poster child for you get what you vote for! https://t.co/OPbaIcDoit — Mike Graves (@MikeGraves69381) January 29, 2025

It joins L.A. and every other blue city as an example of 'you get what you vote for.'