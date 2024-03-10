'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals

One of the more fascinating, yet massively annoying, qualities of the leftwing mind is their obsession with words. This has never been more obvious than the ongoing meltdown over Biden using the word, 'Illegals,' in his State of the Union speech.

However, even after he apologized, admitting he should have said, 'undocumented,' when describing a man who illegally entered the country and is accused of brutally murdering a young woman, Laken Riley, the left is still bemoaning the harm he caused to the 'migrant,' community.

Enter Julián Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, TX, former HUD Secretary, and current scold on NBC/MSNBC:

I’m glad President Biden expressed regret on this. I know a lot of people, even many Democrats, say, “What’s the big deal?” I used to think that. But language has tremendous power, including the power to dehumanize migrants and make violence against them more acceptable. 1/ https://t.co/z8mtY4NtdH — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 9, 2024

Wait. So, he's complaining of hypothetical violence against migrants because the President referenced an illegal immigrant who is accused of committing actual deadly violence?

He clarifies,

What happened to Laken Riley was horrible and the person who murdered her deserves to be punished. But one man’s evil actions do not justify the stigma that comes to an entire group when a President uses the term “an illegal” in front of 32 million Americans in a SOTU address. 2/ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 9, 2024

'Yeah, her murder was bad, but ... '

To their credit, the Biden administration recognized this early and moved away from using the term in government documents/communications. Good call, especially since Trump has tried his best, in rhetoric and policy, to demonize migrants and use them to score political points. 3/ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 9, 2024

Finally, the sting of that term goes far beyond people who are undocumented. Many, many Latinos and Latinas of all different backgrounds, colors, language preferences and citizenship status still get derided as “illegals” or told to “go back to Mexico” or something similar. 4/ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 9, 2024

My family has been in this country for over a hundred years (and many Latino families go back even further). But the grandmother I grew up with got called “illegal.” So did my mom and so have Joaquin and I (including plenty of times on this platform). I hope my kids won’t. 5/5 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 9, 2024

Well, Julián, considering the Democratic-approved relentless flow of illegal immigrants coming into the country, maybe we should address that issue before worrying about the emotional sting of the word, 'illegal.'

He obviously recognizes illegal immigration is bad because he is offended when he or his family is accused of being here illegally. So why protect and defend the people creating the reason for the stigma in the first place?

Language does indeed have tremendous power, which is why it is imperative to use accurate language. The murder suspect is an illegal foreign national with suspected membership to a violent foreign gang. He entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration and has an… — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 10, 2024

Language does indeed have tremendous power, which is why it is imperative to use accurate language. The murder suspect is an illegal foreign national with suspected membership to a violent foreign gang. He entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration and has an arrest history in at least one other state before fleeing to Georgia state.

The language correctly identified this person as an illegal alien.



You want to change it to make it appear that they did not break the law by coming here.



You are the problem. — Paul H 🇺🇸 (@PaulHuron1) March 10, 2024

Exactly. Despite complaining that it's unfair his family is accused of being illegal immigrants, he is fixated on removing the stigma of illegal immigration rather than stopping it.

Also, Democrats keep avoiding the issue of the very real violence being discussed in favor of the imaginary 'violence,' of words.

VIOLENCE AGAINST “migrants?”



ARE YOU KIDDING ME?



You are an absolutely abhorrent piece of trash for this view. What about violence against Laken Riley? https://t.co/JKItQMY5va — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 10, 2024

Yes, we wouldn’t want to “dehumanize” a murderer who was in the country illegally. We don’t want to hurt his feelings. https://t.co/wznsUsW1Lp — Chad Hasty (@ChadHastyRadio) March 10, 2024

Emotional bullying, relentless whining, and constant badgering over the newest fad word or phrase that best shields them from accountability. It's all the left does.

Protect hypothetical people from having their hypothetical feelings hurt to protect someone accused of actual murder.

***

