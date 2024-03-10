'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals

'Pro-Palestinian' Protesters Block Roads to Cleveland Airport, Once Again Face ZERO Conseq...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

One of the more fascinating, yet massively annoying, qualities of the leftwing mind is their obsession with words. This has never been more obvious than the ongoing meltdown over Biden using the word, 'Illegals,' in his State of the Union speech.

However, even after he apologized, admitting he should have said, 'undocumented,' when describing a man who illegally entered the country and is accused of brutally murdering a young woman, Laken Riley, the left is still bemoaning the harm he caused to the 'migrant,' community.

Enter Julián Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, TX, former HUD Secretary, and current scold on NBC/MSNBC:

Wait. So, he's complaining of hypothetical violence against migrants because the President referenced an illegal immigrant who is accused of committing actual deadly violence?

He clarifies,

'Yeah, her murder was bad, but ... '

Well, Julián, considering the Democratic-approved relentless flow of illegal immigrants coming into the country, maybe we should address that issue before worrying about the emotional sting of the word, 'illegal.'

He obviously recognizes illegal immigration is bad because he is offended when he or his family is accused of being here illegally. So why protect and defend the people creating the reason for the stigma in the first place?

Language does indeed have tremendous power, which is why it is imperative to use accurate language. The murder suspect is an illegal foreign national with suspected membership to a violent foreign gang. He entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration and has an arrest history in at least one other state before fleeing to Georgia state.

Exactly. Despite complaining that it's unfair his family is accused of being illegal immigrants, he is fixated on removing the stigma of illegal immigration rather than stopping it.

Also, Democrats keep avoiding the issue of the very real violence being discussed in favor of the imaginary 'violence,' of words.

Emotional bullying, relentless whining, and constant badgering over the newest fad word or phrase that best shields them from accountability. It's all the left does.

Protect hypothetical people from having their hypothetical feelings hurt to protect someone accused of actual murder.

***

DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGALS IMMIGRANTS JOE BIDEN JULIÁN CASTRO

