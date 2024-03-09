'Your Ride Will Arrive In ... 15 Days.' Lyft Now Offers Program to Connect Nonbinary Riders and Drivers

It's funny to see when the left approves of discrimination and when they don't. Teenage girls don't want to shower with boys? BIGOT! Nonbinary passengers only want nonbinary drivers? PROGRESS!

It's even more funny when it doesn't even work!

.@lyft has partnered with a trans-"woman" to promote their new Women+ Connect feature.



The feature is meant to match women and "nonbinary" drivers with women and "nonbinary" riders to help them feel safer and more comfortable.



The feature initially was limited to certain… pic.twitter.com/9M4gZOo8wq — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 8, 2024

The feature initially was limited to certain cities, but it is now being rolled out everywhere which is why Lyft partnered with this man to promote it.

Absolutely disgusting move by Lyft. If Lyft actually cared about making women feel safer and more comfortable, they'd limit the feature to biological women.

The spokesperson in the video, for example, is a man. A man in a wig meant for teenage girls on TikTok.

So, if the program is meant to make women feel safer by allowing them to choose a woman driver, how is that going to work if the driver is male?

Then there's the nonbinary issue.

Talk about a niche service! Say you're a nonbinary anywhere outside of Portland, and you request a nonbinary driver. How long is that wait going to be? What are the chances another nonbinary is within 20 miles of you that also happens to be a Lyft driver?

It doesn’t even make sense. It’s implying that normal men are bad.



And as long as someone doesn’t identify as a man, they are good? — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) March 8, 2024

Yeah, about that. What happens to the transmen in this situation?

Imagine launching a service to promote women’s safety by pairing them with women drivers, and then picking a man as the face of the campaign. https://t.co/6hnBOTWv3S — Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) March 9, 2024

I bet women are super excited that they can sign up for the Women+ feature where rape and violence survivors are expecting to have a woman pick them up and instead get picked up by a mentally ill man playing dress up! Bet they feel super safe now @lyft. https://t.co/2RzyJnfnXK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 8, 2024

The worst part is they can't even say no! Imagine the headlines if a woman refused to get in the car with a transwoman driver.

Yeah...I think @lyft just lost my business. If I say I want a woman driver, I really mean a WOMAN driver.



My safety is not going to be sacrificed for their ridiculous male entitlement. https://t.co/VQRVJx5y36 — Karcey T. (@KarceyX) March 8, 2024

Lyft is begging to be the next Bud Light. Do they really think that women feel safer being driven by a biological man in womanface? #BoycottLyft https://t.co/atKEufgoQv — FullMetalPatriot 🇺🇸 (@FullMtlPatriot) March 8, 2024

Let's move beyond the idea that male drivers are automatically dangerous to women. If the point is female safety and comfort, how can that possibly be achieved with a man in a wig in the front seat?

It's almost as if every institution and company in our society has decided to actively put women in harm's way. @lyft, I'll find another ride instead, you can keep your perv-connect feature for the boys.#BoycottLyft https://t.co/hDbV01dmVL — Allie Snyder (@SnydeNotSnarky) March 9, 2024

Hey @lyft - Can I get the opposite of this feature where I can exclude these drivers? https://t.co/JPPinFiTnR — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) March 9, 2024

This looks like a comedy sketch from the 90s. https://t.co/3WXG8n5Qip — Sara Radovanovitch (@the_cats_meowww) March 9, 2024

Imagine the disappointment the AGP men selecting for a female driver to harass must feel when another AGP pulls up https://t.co/GMzAVRwpbT pic.twitter.com/2k9MFMN1cF — Shay 🌈🌸✨ (@ShayWoulahan) March 8, 2024

The funny thing is, this is probably the likely outcome. Two men dressed as women paying for a service meant for women to feel safe with each other.

Progressive ideology just can't fit into the room they've created for themselves with all this nonsense. Women need rights and safety from men, but we also have to recognize men who identify as women ARE women and let them in the room too and if a woman feels unsafe she's the problem.

Lunatics.

All of them.

***

