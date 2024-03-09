Killing Freedom With a Whisper: Biden's DOL Contractor Rule Goes Into Effect on...
'Your Ride Will Arrive In ... 15 Days.' Lyft Now Offers Program to Connect Nonbinary Riders and Drivers

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on March 09, 2024
Tenor.com

It's funny to see when the left approves of discrimination and when they don't. Teenage girls don't want to shower with boys? BIGOT! Nonbinary passengers only want nonbinary drivers? PROGRESS!

It's even more funny when it doesn't even work!

.@lyft has partnered with a trans-"woman" to promote their new Women+ Connect feature. 

The feature is meant to match women and "nonbinary" drivers with women and "nonbinary" riders to help them feel safer and more comfortable. 

The feature initially was limited to certain cities, but it is now being rolled out everywhere which is why Lyft partnered with this man to promote it. 

Absolutely disgusting move by Lyft. If Lyft actually cared about making women feel safer and more comfortable, they'd limit the feature to biological women.

The spokesperson in the video, for example, is a man. A man in a wig meant for teenage girls on TikTok.

So, if the program is meant to make women feel safer by allowing them to choose a woman driver, how is that going to work if the driver is male?

Then there's the nonbinary issue.

Talk about a niche service! Say you're a nonbinary anywhere outside of Portland, and you request a nonbinary driver. How long is that wait going to be? What are the chances another nonbinary is within 20 miles of you that also happens to be a Lyft driver?

Yeah, about that. What happens to the transmen in this situation?

The worst part is they can't even say no! Imagine the headlines if a woman refused to get in the car with a transwoman driver.

Let's move beyond the idea that male drivers are automatically dangerous to women. If the point is female safety and comfort, how can that possibly be achieved with a man in a wig in the front seat?

The funny thing is, this is probably the likely outcome. Two men dressed as women paying for a service meant for women to feel safe with each other.

Progressive ideology just can't fit into the room they've created for themselves with all this nonsense. Women need rights and safety from men, but we also have to recognize men who identify as women ARE women and let them in the room too and if a woman feels unsafe she's the problem.

Lunatics.

All of them.

***

