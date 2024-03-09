'Women Aren't Real.' Queer Feminist Tries Virtue Signaling Empty Female Empowerment Day by Erasing Women

The left is always so confident in and proud of their nonsense. Naturally International Women's Day brought out the cringiest of the takes.
Meet Liberal Jane, 'Queer feminist making art about bodily autonomy,' followed by GLAAD, the prominent LGBTQ activist organization.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! 💜 pic.twitter.com/8LEdvZDeSj— Liberal Jane (@liberaljanee) March 8, 2024
Oof.
Yeah.
Now, you might think such a ridiculous creature HAS to be a parody, right? Oh, no. If you recognize the art style, you've seen her work before. She's a go-to for leftwing causes in their meaningless slogan art.
But back to this particular idiocy.
If a woman is anyone who says they are one, then 'woman' is a meaningless term, just like 'man' would be or even 'nonbinary.' Gotta have a binary to be nonbinary. Someone didn't think this through.
How can you defend the rights of something you can’t define? https://t.co/TCo1cXeZ1O— Zachary Elliott (@zaelefty) March 9, 2024
A cat is anything that identifies as one— Ray Alex Williams (@RayAlexWilliams) March 9, 2024
A black person is anyone who identifies as one
A native American is anyone who identifies as one
An old person is anyone who identifies as one
Why is it so easy to recognize the absurdity of these statements but not for “woman”? https://t.co/yBW7UggB76
The funny part is the left really thinks this is a profound and revolutionary concept. They all raise their fists in the air and cheer it on having absolutely no idea what it even means.
Recommended
so what’s the difference between men and women https://t.co/dyH197J07C— REINAAA 🦭 (@etheralfem) March 9, 2024
This is crazy.— Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 9, 2024
And people that support this idea are crazy. https://t.co/hSNdlx38iF
Right. So I'm a woman. https://t.co/biYZCYooVZ— VITO (@VitoComedy) March 9, 2024
Identifies as what?— Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) March 9, 2024
That's how it works, right? You say you're a woman and so you are one? So, what is a woman then? Cc: Matt Walsh
This is the most regressive political statement of our time. It removes all agency, rights, and legal & social protections from women.— Red (@ncaipics) March 9, 2024
It denies the reality of sex and therefore sexual discrimination. Without sex there is no single sex attraction, so it's not only homophobic…
This is the most regressive political statement of our time. It removes all agency, rights, and legal & social protections from women. It denies the reality of sex and therefore sexual discrimination. Without sex there is no single sex attraction, so it's not only homophobic but heterophobic too.
Well done you for throwing all women & girls under the bus by giving permission to any sexual predator to access spaces, services and facilities segregated for women for their protection.
Your picture shows women in hijab but many such women will not be able to use public facilities if men are allowed to use them too.
Have you really thought this through?
Oh yeah, the gays disappear too. So that's women, the nonbinaries AND the gays that get cut from the final film here.
Women aren't real, they simply represent whatever the queer feminist feels at any given time, or more accurately, what men decide a woman should feel like.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member