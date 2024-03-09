'Your Ride Will Arrive In ... 15 Days.' Lyft Now Offers Program to...
'Women Aren't Real.' Queer Feminist Tries Virtue Signaling Empty Female Empowerment Day by Erasing Women

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on March 09, 2024
Meme

The left is always so confident in and proud of their nonsense. Naturally International Women's Day brought out the cringiest of the takes.

Meet Liberal Jane, 'Queer feminist making art about bodily autonomy,' followed by GLAAD, the prominent LGBTQ activist organization.

Oof.

Yeah.

Now, you might think such a ridiculous creature HAS to be a parody, right? Oh, no. If you recognize the art style, you've seen her work before. She's a go-to for leftwing causes in their meaningless slogan art.

But back to this particular idiocy.

If a woman is anyone who says they are one, then 'woman' is a meaningless term, just like 'man' would be or even 'nonbinary.' Gotta have a binary to be nonbinary. Someone didn't think this through.

The funny part is the left really thinks this is a profound and revolutionary concept. They all raise their fists in the air and cheer it on having absolutely no idea what it even means.

That's how it works, right? You say you're a woman and so you are one? So, what is a woman then? Cc: Matt Walsh

This is the most regressive political statement of our time.  It removes all agency, rights, and legal & social protections from women. It denies the reality of sex and therefore sexual discrimination.  Without sex there is no single sex attraction, so it's not only homophobic but heterophobic too. 

Well done you for throwing all women & girls under the bus by giving permission to any sexual predator to access spaces, services and facilities segregated for women for their protection. 

Your picture shows women in hijab but many such women will not be able to use public facilities if men are allowed to use them too.   

Have you really thought this through?

Oh yeah, the gays disappear too. So that's women, the nonbinaries AND the gays that get cut from the final film here.

Women aren't real, they simply represent whatever the queer feminist feels at any given time, or more accurately, what men decide a woman should feel like.

***

Tags: FEMINISTS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY LGBT TRANS WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

