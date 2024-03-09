'Women Aren't Real.' Queer Feminist Tries Virtue Signaling Empty Female Empowerment Day by Erasing Women

The left is always so confident in and proud of their nonsense. Naturally International Women's Day brought out the cringiest of the takes.

Meet Liberal Jane, 'Queer feminist making art about bodily autonomy,' followed by GLAAD, the prominent LGBTQ activist organization.

Now, you might think such a ridiculous creature HAS to be a parody, right? Oh, no. If you recognize the art style, you've seen her work before. She's a go-to for leftwing causes in their meaningless slogan art.

If a woman is anyone who says they are one, then 'woman' is a meaningless term, just like 'man' would be or even 'nonbinary.' Gotta have a binary to be nonbinary. Someone didn't think this through.

How can you defend the rights of something you can’t define? https://t.co/TCo1cXeZ1O — Zachary Elliott (@zaelefty) March 9, 2024

A cat is anything that identifies as one



A black person is anyone who identifies as one



A native American is anyone who identifies as one



An old person is anyone who identifies as one



Why is it so easy to recognize the absurdity of these statements but not for “woman”? https://t.co/yBW7UggB76 — Ray Alex Williams (@RayAlexWilliams) March 9, 2024

The funny part is the left really thinks this is a profound and revolutionary concept. They all raise their fists in the air and cheer it on having absolutely no idea what it even means.

so what’s the difference between men and women https://t.co/dyH197J07C — REINAAA 🦭 (@etheralfem) March 9, 2024

This is crazy.



And people that support this idea are crazy. https://t.co/hSNdlx38iF — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 9, 2024

Identifies as what? — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) March 9, 2024

That's how it works, right? You say you're a woman and so you are one? So, what is a woman then? Cc: Matt Walsh

This is the most regressive political statement of our time. It removes all agency, rights, and legal & social protections from women.

It denies the reality of sex and therefore sexual discrimination. Without sex there is no single sex attraction, so it's not only homophobic… — Red (@ncaipics) March 9, 2024

This is the most regressive political statement of our time. It removes all agency, rights, and legal & social protections from women. It denies the reality of sex and therefore sexual discrimination. Without sex there is no single sex attraction, so it's not only homophobic but heterophobic too.

Well done you for throwing all women & girls under the bus by giving permission to any sexual predator to access spaces, services and facilities segregated for women for their protection.

Your picture shows women in hijab but many such women will not be able to use public facilities if men are allowed to use them too.

Have you really thought this through?

Oh yeah, the gays disappear too. So that's women, the nonbinaries AND the gays that get cut from the final film here.

Women aren't real, they simply represent whatever the queer feminist feels at any given time, or more accurately, what men decide a woman should feel like.

