Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link

If you've paid attention to leftwing politics for any amount of time, you know they never accept being wrong. Even when the evidence is squarely in front of them, they'll smugly turn up their noses and declare they were right all along, at the very least morally.

This is especially true when a news story challenges one of their more sacred beliefs. In this case, the left has decided illegal immigrants, or 'migrants,' as they like to call them, are always sympathetic victims and all concerns about violence are rightwing conspiracy theories!

Enter Athens, GA County Commissioner Melissa Link:

🚨 WATCH: Athens, GA County Commissioner Melissa Link disgraces herself in unhinged rant about the public reaction to Laken Riley’s murder *in her community*



She says she is “as disgusted by the crime as I am the hysterical glee with which so many have seized upon this tragedy… pic.twitter.com/qHYq3gXHm5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 7, 2024

She’s railing against her preferred ideological bogeymen and not even attempting to grapple with the facts of this case. It’s obvious why she wouldn’t want to address those facts...

…and because Commissioner Link hadn’t yet brought up abortion distortions, or baselessly smeared SCOTUS justices, or invoked former President Trump, she ranted on further — mocking those “so overcome” by Riley’s murder, demanding they “protect the living” through her preferred… pic.twitter.com/PT9M3LcGb9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 7, 2024

…and because Commissioner Link hadn’t yet brought up abortion distortions, or baselessly smeared SCOTUS justices, or invoked former President Trump, she ranted on further — mocking those “so overcome” by Riley’s murder, demanding they “protect the living” through her preferred polices, including gun control (the murder in question did not involve a gun at all). What a revolting performance:

Ah yes, the good old, 'the problem is you noticed,' leftwing argument. You see, in her mind rightwing bigots are the greatest threat to the country and nothing will dissuade her from that belief!

Last night when given the opportunity to respond to murder of Laken Riley, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link said the following at the Mayor & Commission meeting —



"I am as disgusted by the crime as I am the hysterical glee with which so many have seized upon this… — Houston Gaines (@houstongaines) March 6, 2024

"We live in a violent patriarchal society in which even our own bodies are not our own - a society in which desperate mothers are sent home from emergency rooms to suffer unassisted miscarriages as they bleed out on their bathrooms floors and raped little girls are forced to give birth to their step daddies babies. In which at least two of our Supreme Court justices have been credibly accused of sexually assault and at least three were appointed by a traitorous, insurrectionist, bigoted, lying, cheating, fraudulent, philandering rapist. I call upon those who are so overcome by Laken Riley’s death to channel that outrage towards protecting the living."

These comments are reprehensible and unhinged. Right now, our focus needs to be on keeping the Riley family in our prayers — and working together to address policy issues to make sure something like this never happens again.

This is what’s so wrong with Athens governance! They just want to showboat in their liberal, “woke” enclave and not take seriously the responsibility they have to provide the safest and most secure environment for Athens residents and UGA students! Illegal alien criminals are welcomed in with no risk of being detained or arrested! The whole lot of Commissioners, Mayor Kelly Girtz, and DA Deborah Gonzalez need to be removed! #SayHerName

Well naturally. For the left it's always about them and how good of a person they are.

When all that matters is the narrative, facts mean very little. Unfortunately, these lunatics are in charge all over the country!

***

