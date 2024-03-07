Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA...
CNN Interview With Relative of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Takes a Turn
NTSB Chair Admits 'Controlled Explosion' of Derailed Train East Palestine Was Unnecessary
170 House Democrats Vote Against the Laken Riley Act
Tik Tok Calls on Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly...
LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks...
The State of the Swamp (Union)
Awkward! NY AG Letitia James Spoke at an FDNY Event and Did NOT...
Biden to Order Military to Establish ‘Temporary’ Port in Gaza
Except for the Losing, Politico Says Haley Ran a 'Near-Perfect Race'
These New Ads Targeting Biden Are Absolutely Brutal
Division, Hate, and Racism Pay VERY Well: End Wokeness Exposes Salaries of DEI...
Guy Entering US Illegally Explains Why He's Wearing a 'Biden-Harris' T-Shirt (Put This...
Make Stochastic Terrorism Great Again: Van Jones Has a Message for Haley Voters...

Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on March 07, 2024
AngieArtist

If you've paid attention to leftwing politics for any amount of time, you know they never accept being wrong. Even when the evidence is squarely in front of them, they'll smugly turn up their noses and declare they were right all along, at the very least morally.

Advertisement

This is especially true when a news story challenges one of their more sacred beliefs. In this case, the left has decided illegal immigrants, or 'migrants,' as they like to call them, are always sympathetic victims and all concerns about violence are rightwing conspiracy theories!

Enter Athens, GA County Commissioner Melissa Link:

WATCH: Athens, GA County Commissioner Melissa Link disgraces herself in unhinged rant about the public reaction to Laken Riley’s murder *in her community* 

She says she is “as disgusted by the crime as I am the hysterical glee with which so many have seized upon this tragedy to promote division, bigotry, and hate,” then invokes the specter of “white men with weapons of war fueled by mental illness, bigotry and right wing conspiracy theories.”  

She’s railing against her preferred ideological bogeymen and not even attempting to grapple with the facts of this case. It’s obvious why she wouldn’t want to address those facts...

Recommended

LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

…and because Commissioner Link hadn’t yet brought up abortion distortions, or baselessly smeared SCOTUS justices, or invoked former President Trump, she ranted on further — mocking those “so overcome” by Riley’s murder, demanding they “protect the living” through her preferred polices, including gun control (the murder in question did not involve a gun at all). What a revolting performance:

Ah yes, the good old, 'the problem is you noticed,' leftwing argument. You see, in her mind rightwing bigots are the greatest threat to the country and nothing will dissuade her from that belief!

Last night when given the opportunity to respond to murder of Laken Riley, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link said the following at the Mayor & Commission meeting — 

"I am as disgusted by the crime as I am the hysterical glee with which so many have seized upon this tragedy to promote division, bigotry, and hate. This tragedy offers yet another reminder that monsters are real and they come in all shapes and sizes. With terrifying regularity, they come in the form of white men with weapons of war fueled by mental illness, bigotry and right wing conspiracy theories who slaughter classrooms full of school children, congregants in churches, temples and mosques, hapless shoppers and revelers at concerts, nightclubs, festivals and parade routes. Mass murders have become so routine they are only met with thoughts and prayers from the cowardly Republican legislators, governors and judges who enable unfettered access to such weapons of war. And everyday, monsters come in the form of young men behind the wheel of big trucks and fast cars who ignore the rules of the road - endangering the public with impunity often walking away from fatal crashes with barely a slap on the wrist." 

Advertisement

"We live in a violent patriarchal society in which even our own bodies are not our own - a society in which desperate mothers are sent home from emergency rooms to suffer unassisted miscarriages as they bleed out on their bathrooms floors and raped little girls are forced to give birth to their step daddies babies. In which at least two of our Supreme Court justices have been credibly accused of sexually assault and at least three were appointed by a traitorous, insurrectionist, bigoted, lying, cheating, fraudulent, philandering rapist. I call upon those who are so overcome by Laken Riley’s death to channel that outrage towards protecting the living." 

These comments are reprehensible and unhinged. Right now, our focus needs to be on keeping the Riley family in our prayers — and working together to address policy issues to make sure something like this never happens again.

Advertisement

This is what’s so wrong with Athens governance!  They just want to showboat in their liberal, “woke” enclave and not take seriously the responsibility they have to provide the safest and most secure environment for Athens residents and UGA students!  Illegal alien criminals are welcomed in with no risk of being detained or arrested!  The whole lot of Commissioners, Mayor Kelly Girtz, and DA Deborah Gonzalez need to be removed!  #SayHerName

Well naturally. For the left it's always about them and how good of a person they are.

When all that matters is the narrative, facts mean very little. Unfortunately, these lunatics are in charge all over the country!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEMOCRATS GEORGIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRATION LIBERALS PROGRESSIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies
Amy Curtis
Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA Buta Biberaj
Grateful Calvin
Tik Tok Calls On Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly Wrong
justmindy
NTSB Chair Admits 'Controlled Explosion' of Derailed Train East Palestine Was Unnecessary
Amy Curtis
Awkward! NY AG Letitia James Spoke at an FDNY Event and Did NOT Like What Happened Next
Doug P.
Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies Amy Curtis
Advertisement