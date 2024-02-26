'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza

The newest liberal fad seems to be public self-harm in the name of 'protesting' whatever they think is happening in Gaza they typically refer to as 'genocide.'

Not to be outdone, however, each must find their own creative and absurdist methods of gaining enough attention ... um, we mean, awareness for their cause.

Meet Victor I. Cazares, a NY playwright who has vowed to stop taking his HIV medications until the NY Theatre Workshop calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

No, really.

today marks 84 days since the playwright victor i. cazares began their HIV med strike until the new york theatre workshop calls for a ceasefire in gaza. i spoke with them about their action: https://t.co/ttCIWmu818 — E. Alex Jung (probably) (@e_alexjung) February 22, 2024

as a note: victor uses they/them pronouns — E. Alex Jung (probably) (@e_alexjung) February 22, 2024

Can't forget this bit.

Nonbinaries are the new Vegans.

Posing for a photograph on his Instagram highlighted in a Vulture article, 'Cazares stages their own burial on Instagram,' the brave and courageous defender of humanity curls himself up in some random hole he found.

He even gave several funerals to his HIV pills.

No, really.

'On December 1, instead of taking their daily dose of the HIV medication Dovato, the playwright Victor I. Cazares filmed an Instagram video of the pill’s funeral. They burned the small white tablet on a miniature pyre inside a geode their grandparents had brought from El Apache, a mountain in Chihuahua, Mexico, across the border from their hometown of El Paso, Texas.'

The spirit hadn't fully moved him so he apparently tried again.

'They gave their second pill a burial with a flower on top in their parents’ backyard.'

That didn't do the trick either so, one more time.

'The third received a drop of Cazares’s own blood while Lucía Méndez’s “Amor de Nadie,” the theme song of their favorite telenovela growing up, played as the soundtrack.'

How many of us could display such powerful strength in the face of adversity?

No, this isn't somehow, amazingly, a parody.

aaron bushnell and victor i. cazares offering up their lives/health for a free palestine is a kind of bravery i don't know how to process. but it's a reminder that publicly supporting palestinian freedom

& self-determination on social media should be the absolute floor — preorder MORE, PLEASE (out 7/9/24) (@EmmaSpecter) February 26, 2024

What an self-destructive narcissist. — Taylor Hill (@taylorehill) February 23, 2024

Apparently outside of NY's trendy queer theater scene, this isn't as profound and meaningful as he'd hoped.

“I am going to stop taking my HIV medication until the New York Theatre Workshop calls for a ceasefire in Gaza” is self evidently insane. https://t.co/w6F8M6kja8 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) February 26, 2024

I'm sorry but this is just insane and these people are seriously unwell. https://t.co/wDkIV4WMG0 — Brien Jackson (@Brien_Jackson) February 26, 2024

This might be the single stupidest protest I have ever seen. https://t.co/oyqQCvESOD — James O'Malley (@Psythor) February 26, 2024

"I will kill myself unless an off broadway theater ends the israeli invasion of gaza"



something a real person did and thousands of people cheered on, including a glowing profile in major media, instead of people saying "what the fuck are you doing, stop" https://t.co/gAIAVjdicy — The Notorious S.E.B. (@bigseb31213) February 26, 2024

It seems the NY Theater Workshop think's he's nuts too. From the article, 'Since Cazares’s med strike began, the Workshop has turned off comments on its Instagram and blocked Cazares from seeing its Stories.' It continued, 'No one in senior leadership, past or present, would speak for an interview.'

This war could end now if only the New York Theater Workshop would reiease a generic statement about a Ceasefire. https://t.co/7aN8cCy9R7 — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) February 26, 2024

Hamas, famously known to follow the lead of <checks notes> theater gays . It’s very sad that this person is not taking his medication but it’s more ghoulish that you guys are valorizing him https://t.co/QOtqfkDgUI — FirstPrinceLiberalism (@DCgayLeo) February 26, 2024

THIS IS A DEATH CULT



We should stop glorifying mental illness and encourage people to seek help. https://t.co/ttl6YanmeC — Noah Wright 🇺🇦🌋 (@Npw1234567) February 26, 2024

Isn't that the understatement of the year.

What exactly are these activists hoping to accomplish with this self-destructive nonsense?

Do they really think Hamas is going to raise their hand in surrender as Israel puts down all of their guns and slowly walk towards each other to embrace in their shared compassion for this man's sacrifice?

Lunatics.

All of them.

***

