WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border...
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Lefti...
HARE-larious: Pics of Presidents and the Easter Bunny Made Us Laugh Out Loud
Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter
After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers
Google AI Can't Tell if Christopher Rufo and Elon Musk Are Worse Than...
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant...
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
The Media Will Do Anything to Twist a Narrative
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Comm...
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have...
Border Patrol Post About Consequences for Illegals Sounds Like Mayorkas Wrote It
Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being...

'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on February 26, 2024
Twitchy

The newest liberal fad seems to be public self-harm in the name of 'protesting' whatever they think is happening in Gaza they typically refer to as 'genocide.'

Not to be outdone, however, each must find their own creative and absurdist methods of gaining enough attention ... um, we mean, awareness for their cause.

Advertisement

Meet Victor I. Cazares, a NY playwright who has vowed to stop taking his HIV medications until the NY Theatre Workshop calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

No, really.

Can't forget this bit.

Nonbinaries are the new Vegans.

Posing for a photograph on his Instagram highlighted in a Vulture article, 'Cazares stages their own burial on Instagram,' the brave and courageous defender of humanity curls himself up in some random hole he found.

He even gave several funerals to his HIV pills.

No, really.

'On December 1, instead of taking their daily dose of the HIV medication Dovato, the playwright Victor I. Cazares filmed an Instagram video of the pill’s funeral. They burned the small white tablet on a miniature pyre inside a geode their grandparents had brought from El Apache, a mountain in Chihuahua, Mexico, across the border from their hometown of El Paso, Texas.'

The spirit hadn't fully moved him so he apparently tried again.

Recommended

Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter
Brett T.
Advertisement

'They gave their second pill a burial with a flower on top in their parents’ backyard.'

That didn't do the trick either so, one more time.

'The third received a drop of Cazares’s own blood while Lucía Méndez’s “Amor de Nadie,” the theme song of their favorite telenovela growing up, played as the soundtrack.'

How many of us could display such powerful strength in the face of adversity?

No, this isn't somehow, amazingly, a parody.

Apparently outside of NY's trendy queer theater scene, this isn't as profound and meaningful as he'd hoped.

Advertisement

It seems the NY Theater Workshop think's he's nuts too. From the article, 'Since Cazares’s med strike began, the Workshop has turned off comments on its Instagram and blocked Cazares from seeing its Stories.' It continued, 'No one in senior leadership, past or present, would speak for an interview.'

Advertisement

Isn't that the understatement of the year.

What exactly are these activists hoping to accomplish with this self-destructive nonsense?

Do they really think Hamas is going to raise their hand in surrender as Israel puts down all of their guns and slowly walk towards each other to embrace in their shared compassion for this man's sacrifice?

Lunatics.

All of them.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM GAZA GENOCIDE HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LGBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter
Brett T.
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Leftist Dribble
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
Amy Curtis
HARE-larious: Pics of Presidents and the Easter Bunny Made Us Laugh Out Loud
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter Brett T.
Advertisement