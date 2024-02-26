Students Stage Walk Out to Protest Bullying as Cause of Nex Benedict's Death Because Media Told Them So

Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on February 26, 2024
One of the more annoying forms of leftwing protest is the student walkout. For some reason the left thinks this activism is profound and revolutionary when really, it's usually made up of kids who have no idea what's going on but want to get out of class.

At least they've moved from blaming Benedict's death on the fight and have now settled on, 'a culture of bullying,' as the culprit.

Naturally, the examples of said culture are, well, enlightening.

A Senior names Kane reported: 'Kane said he has gone back and forth between in-person school and online classes since eighth grade in part due to bullying over his sexuality more than his gender identity. When he was a sophomore, a student called him and his partner “f------,” and he said students casually use the N-word often with no repercussions.'

Which is totally believable.

Kane also demanded, 'To me, it doesn’t matter if Nex passed from a traumatic brain injury or if they passed from suicide. What matters is the fact that they died after getting bullied, and that is the story for so many other students. I’ve been close to ending it myself because of bullying. It’s not new for so many students.'

So, the facts are no longer important. He's already made up his mind. Did it ever matter?

Btw, Dagny (Nex) is also a he/him and a they/them, now.

A former romantic partner of Nex demanded, 'We matter, and we will fight in his honor,' he said of Nex. 'Because that’s what he was about — fighting and sticking up for himself.'

Ally, another nonbinary student, said, 'Even if something did happen, there’s no point in going to any kind of administration or teachers about it because absolutely nothing will be done,' Ally said. 'And I’ve seen it time and time again with my friends.'

Keep in mind, in Dagny's own words on bodycam, the two examples of 'bullying' provided were the girls commenting that she and her friends laughed weird and that students make fun of how she and her friends dress.

What exactly is the school supposed to do about teenage girls being mean to each other over their clothes?

Well, as Kane, one of the organizers indignantly demanded, it doesn't really matter what actually happened. All that matters is what it represents to their larger cause.

About that accountability.

They want the school publicly shamed for failing to protect students from bullying who never reported the bullying in the first place because they believed the school wouldn't protect them from the bullying.

Media coverage by corporate news organizations like NBC are perpetuating the lie that this student died as a result of bullying. 

The truth: this girl bullied her way into a fight and died from causes that have yet to be determined except for the fact that it WAS determined that her death was NOT a result of the fight. 

Corporate media is the enemy of the people.

Doesn't matter.

They've heard all they want to.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

