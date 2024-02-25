At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her

John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Move...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on February 25, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

When the news broke that a young nonbinary girl in Oklahoma had died after being beaten in her school restroom, the outrage was instantaneous. The left and LGBTQ activists immediately targeted Republicans and conservatives, specifically LibsofTikTok's Chaya Raichik, to blame for the girl's death.

They simply couldn't wait to turn this tragedy into political ammo.

However, within a few days, as the school released a timeline statement, Dagny (Nex) Benedict's texts immediately after the incident were released and the Medical Examiner determined in a preliminary report that her death was not caused by injuries in the fight, the rhetoric should have calmed down, right?

GLSEN, a legacy LGBTQ advocacy org, founded in 1990 by teachers to influence education policy for LGBTQ students, posted a series of slides on their Instagram page, on Feb, 22nd, 2024, stubbornly clinging to the now-disproven hate crime narrative.

Now, it's one thing for an LGBTQ org to post sympathetic stories that reflect their biases regarding the death of a nonbinary student. It's another entirely to continue extremely hateful rhetoric already disproven by official accounts at that point.

One slide states: 'Nex's life was taken due to anti-trans hatred peddled by Chaya Raichick (Libs of Tik Tok), bigoted school leaders and extremist state legislators.'

That is a lie. A lie that has been clearly debunked by official reports and was known at the time of the post. No corrections have been made.

The next slide states: 'The tragic reality is that the youth who inflicted fatal injuries upon Nex were indoctrinated with hatred, fed lies, and instilled with a profound fear of trans individuals.'

This too is a lie. A lie confirmed by Benedict's own text messages indicating she instigated the fight by throwing water on the girls in question. We would later learn she not only started the fight by throwing water on the girls, when they reacted by grabbed at her, she threw one into a paper towel dispenser.

The next day, the police released bodycam footage of Benedict in the ER, showing no visible injuries, alert and calmly retelling the story of how she assaulted freshmen girls because they allegedly made a comment over her and her friend's laugh.

We would also see security footage of the school with Benedict walking to the principal's office without any trouble, and the 911 call made by her mother.

Immediate, impulsive outrage without all the facts may be forgiven, but this is clearly intentional.

There is a very clear reason why GLSEN is targeting Chaya. She and Republican legislatures have fought to both expose the LGBTQ left's radical agenda of sexual education and LGBTQ ideology in classrooms and strengthen parental rights in knowing what goes on in their child's school.

At some point, there can be no mistaking the intention of these posts. When the available information is widely reported and officials have confirmed the details, referring to the still unknown cause of death of Benedict as a, 'mob killing,' is intentionally inciting hatred and fear.

These activists have too much power and have fully exhausted their legacy goodwill. Fortunately, it looks like they may have chosen the wrong target this time.

***

Tags: HATE CRIME LAWSUIT LGBT LIES OKLAHOMA PROPAGANDA

