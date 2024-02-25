At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her

When the news broke that a young nonbinary girl in Oklahoma had died after being beaten in her school restroom, the outrage was instantaneous. The left and LGBTQ activists immediately targeted Republicans and conservatives, specifically LibsofTikTok's Chaya Raichik, to blame for the girl's death.

They simply couldn't wait to turn this tragedy into political ammo.

However, within a few days, as the school released a timeline statement, Dagny (Nex) Benedict's texts immediately after the incident were released and the Medical Examiner determined in a preliminary report that her death was not caused by injuries in the fight, the rhetoric should have calmed down, right?

Nothing to see here… just a massive nonprofit organization accusing a citizen journalist of being responsible for a de*th because I post tiktoks they don’t like pic.twitter.com/CMAehRZDZP — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 25, 2024

GLSEN, a legacy LGBTQ advocacy org, founded in 1990 by teachers to influence education policy for LGBTQ students, posted a series of slides on their Instagram page, on Feb, 22nd, 2024, stubbornly clinging to the now-disproven hate crime narrative.

On Feb 22nd, 2024, GLSEN, an LGBTQ activist org that was founded in 1990 by teachers to impact education, posted these slides on Instagram.



Now, at this point, we had an official statement from the school, Dagny's texts and the ME report stating her death was not due to trauma. pic.twitter.com/rmvGgL0yTN — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 25, 2024

The slides continued: pic.twitter.com/OZkdcHxTVM — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 25, 2024

Now, it's one thing for an LGBTQ org to post sympathetic stories that reflect their biases regarding the death of a nonbinary student. It's another entirely to continue extremely hateful rhetoric already disproven by official accounts at that point.

One slide states: 'Nex's life was taken due to anti-trans hatred peddled by Chaya Raichick (Libs of Tik Tok), bigoted school leaders and extremist state legislators.'

That is a lie. A lie that has been clearly debunked by official reports and was known at the time of the post. No corrections have been made.

The next slide states: 'The tragic reality is that the youth who inflicted fatal injuries upon Nex were indoctrinated with hatred, fed lies, and instilled with a profound fear of trans individuals.'

This too is a lie. A lie confirmed by Benedict's own text messages indicating she instigated the fight by throwing water on the girls in question. We would later learn she not only started the fight by throwing water on the girls, when they reacted by grabbed at her, she threw one into a paper towel dispenser.

The next day, the police released bodycam footage of Benedict in the ER, showing no visible injuries, alert and calmly retelling the story of how she assaulted freshmen girls because they allegedly made a comment over her and her friend's laugh.

We would also see security footage of the school with Benedict walking to the principal's office without any trouble, and the 911 call made by her mother.

Immediate, impulsive outrage without all the facts may be forgiven, but this is clearly intentional.

Can you sue and put the evil company out of business? That would be a win. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) February 25, 2024

I think that the big takeaway from this is that we are certainly, provably in a "post truth" world with the left. They are willing to insist that a thing is true even while information is still coming out. https://t.co/GkD29cb4AM — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) February 25, 2024

This is libelous. Glsen is in very big trouble here. https://t.co/zTYaSZokeq — Donine (@mspistolicious) February 25, 2024

This is clear defamation even for a public figure! I hope she sues them into the ground! https://t.co/Fj3B8Ma1Re — Aaron Rupar & Taylor Lorenz's Rebel Love Child. (@EdmundGKline) February 25, 2024

There is a very clear reason why GLSEN is targeting Chaya. She and Republican legislatures have fought to both expose the LGBTQ left's radical agenda of sexual education and LGBTQ ideology in classrooms and strengthen parental rights in knowing what goes on in their child's school.

If you go to https://t.co/hNphtBTJMz you will immediately see this pop-up. This is a feature that is meant to allow a child to view the information on their website and hide it from their parents. pic.twitter.com/1S21IDtyJ8 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 25, 2024

At some point, there can be no mistaking the intention of these posts. When the available information is widely reported and officials have confirmed the details, referring to the still unknown cause of death of Benedict as a, 'mob killing,' is intentionally inciting hatred and fear.

These activists have too much power and have fully exhausted their legacy goodwill. Fortunately, it looks like they may have chosen the wrong target this time.

