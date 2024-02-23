Sayin' it Without Sayin' it? VP Kamala Harris Carefully Manages Vague Yet Pandering Nonbinary Death Blurb

If anyone can manage to pander while also remaining generic and just vague enough to stay out of trouble, it's VP Kamala Harris! Maybe she learned her lesson from jumping on the Jussie Smollett train too quickly? 'Let's see, how can I portray compassion and solidarity with the LGBTQ community while protecting myself in case this whole thing goes sideways?'

Advertisement

Welp, here's her best attempt.

My heart goes out to Nex Benedict’s family, friends, and their entire community.



To the LGBTQI+ youth who are hurting and are afraid right now: President Joe Biden and I see you, we stand with you, and you are not alone. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 23, 2024

Hmmm, that almost sounds like what a human might say, if they were terrified of getting fired but had no other choice but to say SOMETHING.

To be clear, she posted this after it had already been confirmed that Benedict, the teenage girl at the center of this, instigated the fight by throwing water at several girls she targeted for revenge for allegedly bullying her and after the medical examiner's office confirmed her death was not caused by the fight.

Sadly, the left is happy with the narrative they've already built and they aren't interested in these inconvenient details.

You know Oklahoma is not okay when the headline gets to our VPOTUS.



Ryan Walters' rhetoric and hatred is not protecting ALL students. The more Oklahoma allows him to spew, the more danger our schools are in. https://t.co/zW4hs9nXB0 — Andre Daughty (@andredaughty) February 23, 2024

Don't know if this was covered tonight, but it is good to see @VP's statement about the death of Nex Benedict. They deserved far better than that beating in the bathroom, their death and the official reaction. #WagnerTonight https://t.co/XiKo9m1mm7 — Lynne Perednia (@Perednia) February 23, 2024

Even in this time of incredible hate, it does feel good to have the White House defending my community https://t.co/am3FhXXZdf — Noah Risley (they/them) (@RisleyNoah) February 23, 2024

Again, there has been no evidence of anti-LGBTQ motivation or any relation whatsoever to any rightwing persona or Republican legislation to the fight, and the cause of death has not been released.

Nevermind all that. They have a story that needs embedded in the culture!

Reminder that no level of pandering is ever really enough, though.

Trans folks don’t need anymore “I see you” nonsense. They need you to fight the one million pieces of legislation aimed at stripping us of our rights, safety, and dignity! EAD liberal scum. #armtranspeople https://t.co/1FDvvqTktt — Skeeter Atreides (@Shutyerneck) February 23, 2024

We’re not just afraid. We’re dying, ffs, we’re being murdered. Don’t just give the “thoughts and prayers” treatment to us. Act on it, and free Palestine while you’re at it. Otherwise we do not take you seriously. https://t.co/QJwUZl2VqS — LightningShades 🍉 (@Mayberocks) February 23, 2024

The real question for the VP of Pandering, however.

Where was this type of message from Vice President for the Christian kids who were killed by Audrey Hale, a member of the LGBTQI+ youth?



Further, police reports determined Nex Benedict did not die from the attack, but it appears another medical complication. https://t.co/Fh82wu2DpT — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) February 23, 2024

Advertisement

She tries and tries and can never seem to get it just right. Poor Vice President. So much artificial compassion programming with such poor execution.

Well, at least she tried!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!