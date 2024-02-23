Protect and Serve? FBI Agent Charged With Stealing From Homes While Executing Search...
Sayin' it Without Sayin' it? VP Kamala Harris Carefully Manages Vague Yet Pandering Nonbinary Death Blurb

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on February 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

If anyone can manage to pander while also remaining generic and just vague enough to stay out of trouble, it's VP Kamala Harris! Maybe she learned her lesson from jumping on the Jussie Smollett train too quickly? 'Let's see, how can I portray compassion and solidarity with the LGBTQ community while protecting myself in case this whole thing goes sideways?'

Welp, here's her best attempt.

Hmmm, that almost sounds like what a human might say, if they were terrified of getting fired but had no other choice but to say SOMETHING.

To be clear, she posted this after it had already been confirmed that Benedict, the teenage girl at the center of this, instigated the fight by throwing water at several girls she targeted for revenge for allegedly bullying her and after the medical examiner's office confirmed her death was not caused by the fight.

Sadly, the left is happy with the narrative they've already built and they aren't interested in these inconvenient details.

Again, there has been no evidence of anti-LGBTQ motivation or any relation whatsoever to any rightwing persona or Republican legislation to the fight, and the cause of death has not been released.

Nevermind all that. They have a story that needs embedded in the culture!

Reminder that no level of pandering is ever really enough, though.

The real question for the VP of Pandering, however.

She tries and tries and can never seem to get it just right. Poor Vice President. So much artificial compassion programming with such poor execution.

Well, at least she tried! 

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS HATE CRIME KAMALA HARRIS LGBT OKLAHOMA PANDERING

