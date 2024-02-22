When You Think They Can't Go Any Lower. Rep. Cori Bush Attacks AIPAC Using Lowest Dirty Dig Tactic

As the saying goes, just when you think they can't go any lower ...

Rep. Cori Bush, known for her extensive archeological exploits, decided to follow in AOC's footsteps and take it a step farther in the leftwing Democrats' newest obsession with attacking AIPAC.

AIPAC, or the American Israel Political Action Committee, has been a well-known bipartisan, typically on the more liberal side of the isle, lobby group for decades. Most presidents have been featured speakers at AIPAC, including President Obama, then-VP Biden, Trump and so on. Since The Squad emerged, they've championed anti-AIPAC rhetoric with even more acidic spew than even the NRA.

Their hatred of Israel significantly overshadows any hesitation they may hold towards Hamas and they aren't afraid to show it.

Now back to Cori.

As a survivor of rape, AIPAC’s tactic of exploiting rape is outright vile and appalling.



Their playbook relies on bullying, lying, harassing, belittling & intimidation to try to manipulate the public & force those calling for a ceasefire into submission. It won’t stop us. https://t.co/G4Jn9aVKor — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 22, 2024

To be clear, AIPAC, 'exploiting rape,' references their audacity to bring up the sexual assault of dozens and dozens of Israeli and other women when Hamas attacked on 10/7/2023.

AIPAC referenced this post:

🧵Excerpts from today’s report on Hamas’ sexual violence during and after Oct 7th from ARCCI submitted to the UN

“Analysis of the data reveals that sexual and gender-based violence systematically occurred in all arenas where the Oct 7th massacre occurred, as well as in captivity” — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 21, 2024

Now why do you imagine this outraged The Squad so profoundly?

Tell us Cori, why did this upset you so much?

Your unwillingness to condemn Hamas rapists is vile and appalling.



And hopefully come this summer, you lose your primary. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 22, 2024

Imagine a US representative defending the honor of Islamist terrorists and Hamas when it comes to rape, the worst abusers of women on Earth. It’s embarrassing and it is a mockery of your constituents, you really need to go, you need to be voted out. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) February 22, 2024

Those calling for a ceasefire, support Hamas remaining in power. Those supporting Hamas remaining in power support Hamas rapists. If you are indeed a survivor of rape, you wouldn’t support rapists, but here we are. Shame on you . — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) February 22, 2024

Sadly, many of the Hamas rape victims did not survive. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 22, 2024

But enough of that, Cori wants you angry and stupid so she can win her primary (she's down like 22 points).

The idea that the real.problem with Hamas' mass rapes is "the Jews exploiting them" feels like a new low. https://t.co/9TKNRp75S1 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 22, 2024

You'd think as a suvivor of rape, you'd care about girls that go to a rave and end up getting raped and kidnapped.



But nah, not if the people that did it are brown and the victims are Jews. Then, how dare they use rape as a "Weapon"



Vile woman. https://t.co/IGLBfaaDiN — LotsofSammiches (@LSammiches) February 22, 2024

One would think. But Democrats like Cori only care about political advantage, and they'll exploit whatever they can to get that win.

Remember, the left boldly tells you exactly who they are.

Believe them.

***

