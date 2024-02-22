The 2024 Election Is Too Important to Let Egos or Primary Squabbles to...
When You Think They Can't Go Any Lower. Rep. Cori Bush Attacks AIPAC Using Lowest Dirty Dig Tactic

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

As the saying goes, just when you think they can't go any lower ...

Rep. Cori Bush, known for her extensive archeological exploits, decided to follow in AOC's footsteps and take it a step farther in the leftwing Democrats' newest obsession with attacking AIPAC.

AIPAC, or the American Israel Political Action Committee, has been a well-known bipartisan, typically on the more liberal side of the isle, lobby group for decades. Most presidents have been featured speakers at AIPAC, including President Obama, then-VP Biden, Trump and so on. Since The Squad emerged, they've championed anti-AIPAC rhetoric with even more acidic spew than even the NRA.

Their hatred of Israel significantly overshadows any hesitation they may hold towards Hamas and they aren't afraid to show it.

Now back to Cori.

To be clear, AIPAC, 'exploiting rape,' references their audacity to bring up the sexual assault of dozens and dozens of Israeli and other women when Hamas attacked on 10/7/2023.

AIPAC referenced this post:

Now why do you imagine this outraged The Squad so profoundly?

Tell us Cori, why did this upset you so much?

But enough of that, Cori wants you angry and stupid so she can win her primary (she's down like 22 points).

One would think. But Democrats like Cori only care about political advantage, and they'll exploit whatever they can to get that win.

Remember, the left boldly tells you exactly who they are.

Believe them.

***

