'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption in Justice System

Frequently when the left tries to boast of political wins, they accidentally expose their own hypocrisy instead. This was extremely apparent in an attempt by Harry Sisson, professional Biden Slobber Mopper, to prove Trump is uniquely evil.

Joe Biden: $0 in fraud fines



Hillary Clinton: $0 in fraud fines



Barack Obama: $0 in fraud fines



Kamala Harris: $0 in fraud fines



Donald Trump: $364 million in fraud fines



Trump is a terrible person. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 16, 2024

Oh? Why is that Harry? Couldn't possibly be a justice system that refuses to charge any Democrat with a crime.

This isn’t a flex, this just exposes that democrats refuse to hold their side accountable and don’t mind the DOJ being wepaonized https://t.co/ERmbfkkOkd — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) February 16, 2024

That's because these individuals could commit cold blooded murder on video and would not serve a minute in prison. They are the 'Elites'. https://t.co/kYWhTDsAM9 — Janet Page Hill (@hill_page57214) February 16, 2024

Yes Harry, we understand that the justice system has been politicized. You don’t have to point it out. 🙄 https://t.co/nWg8n6wYny — Alaskan Groucho (@AlaskanGroucho) February 16, 2024

Oh, Harry. How naive can you possibly be?

This isn’t saying what you think it is — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 16, 2024

The timeline of the political weaponization of the DOJ.

Thanks @harryjsisson https://t.co/lW8zwfXFuM — Maccadoo (@Maccadoo42) February 16, 2024

Conversely - all the others are terrible people who benefit from a corrupt system that favors them. https://t.co/DB62Y7CATs — Kapitalist Orangutroll (@Lordboogar) February 16, 2024

Not having fraud fines doesn't indicate that they don't deserve them. It just shows a lack of proper judgement regarding some of these individuals. https://t.co/EcJcAQOExC — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) February 16, 2024

Considering just the week the DOJ refused to charge President Biden based on the fact he's old and has a bad memory, you'd think these guys would be more subtle in their hypocrisy.

'Special counsel Robert Hur said he will not recommend charges against President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents while out of office, despite finding evidence that Biden "willfully retained" materials -- capping a yearlong investigation that loomed over the 2024 presidential election.'

A corrupt, politically-motivated justice system won't prosecute their favored political figures?

Thanks for proving our point Harry 😂 — Abel (@PhilMcrevis7) February 16, 2024

So what you're saying is, the corrupt establishment protects their own - Yeah, we know — Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) February 16, 2024

So desperate to prove everything they believe about Trump right, they can't grasp what they're exposing about Democrats.

Nevermind that, the narrative must be preserved! Republicans bad, Democrats good.

Some things never change.

