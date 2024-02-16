The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style...
Oof Girl, Calm Down. LGBTQNation Goes on EPIC Unhinged Rant Over Trans Students,...
Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His...
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in...
Fani Willis' Big Lie Exposed in Courtroom Humiliation
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillar...
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That...
Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam...
Cue the WHINING: Gun Grabbers Will HATE Dr. Strangetweet's Solution-Filled Thread (But You...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection...
Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden...

'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption in Justice System

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on February 16, 2024
Twitter

Frequently when the left tries to boast of political wins, they accidentally expose their own hypocrisy instead. This was extremely apparent in an attempt by Harry Sisson, professional Biden Slobber Mopper, to prove Trump is uniquely evil.

Advertisement

Oh? Why is that Harry? Couldn't possibly be a justice system that refuses to charge any Democrat with a crime.

Oh, Harry. How naive can you possibly be?

Recommended

East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit
Doug P.
Advertisement

Considering just the week the DOJ refused to charge President Biden based on the fact he's old and has a bad memory, you'd think these guys would be more subtle in their hypocrisy.

'Special counsel Robert Hur said he will not recommend charges against President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents while out of office, despite finding evidence that Biden "willfully retained" materials -- capping a yearlong investigation that loomed over the 2024 presidential election.'

A corrupt, politically-motivated justice system won't prosecute their favored political figures?

Advertisement

So desperate to prove everything they believe about Trump right, they can't grasp what they're exposing about Democrats.

Nevermind that, the narrative must be preserved! Republicans bad, Democrats good.

Some things never change.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CORRUPTION DEMOCRATS DOJ DONALD TRUMP HYPOCRISY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in NY Civil Case
Doug P.
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His 'Comedy Show'
Grateful Calvin
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin
Sam J.
The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit Doug P.
Advertisement