Extreme Hakeem is at it Again! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Blames EXTREME MAGA Republicans for ... Iran?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Hakeem Jeffries, who may have coined the phrase, Extreme MAGA, seems to have dedicated himself to at least one hateful divisive tweet a day against Republicans. Sorry, Extreme MAGA Republicans!

Wait, what?

Well, there is that.

Now there's a twist!

Democrats keep talking about National Security but we aren't sure they know what it means.

Is he talking about whatever this is?

Wait, no. Can't be.

Can you please point to America on the map.

EXTREME!

MAGA!!

Please don't pay attention to what we are doing over here, just keep screaming EXTREME MAGA!!

Oh, Hakeem.

***

