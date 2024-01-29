Extreme Hakeem is at it Again! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Blames EXTREME MAGA Republicans for ... Iran?

Hakeem Jeffries, who may have coined the phrase, Extreme MAGA, seems to have dedicated himself to at least one hateful divisive tweet a day against Republicans. Sorry, Extreme MAGA Republicans!

Our national security is at risk in the Middle East and in Ukraine.



Extreme MAGA Republicans must end their obstruction.



Now. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 29, 2024

Wait, what?

Extreme Hakeem with his daily dose of division and delusion. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 29, 2024

Our national security is at risk because of YOUR party 🤡 #ExtremeHakeem pic.twitter.com/cmx9NvxRfF — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) January 29, 2024

Well, there is that.

How about closing our borders first before you falsely accuse Republicans when the Biden administration is allowing millions to come into our country illegally. — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) January 29, 2024

Biden's failed foreign policy puts our national security at risk.



Before Biden, peace agreements were being signed in the Middle East.



Now, our border is in crisis, our allies are threatened, Europe is at war, Iran-proxies are attacking U.S. troops, and China is emboldened — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) January 29, 2024

How, exactly is America’s national security at risk over in the Middle East and Ukraine versus the risks we face from terrorists you are bringing directly in to America? https://t.co/88CSjwJjQJ — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 29, 2024

Now there's a twist!

Extreme Democrats (meaning all) must stop dragging us into their wars.



NOW. https://t.co/181aRe3j6b — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) January 29, 2024

Democrats keep talking about National Security but we aren't sure they know what it means.

I know our education system has failed in the United States, but I had no idea that our elected representatives have no clue where the US is located on a map.



Hint: Not the Middle East or Ukraine.



Bring all of our troops home. Protect our borders. https://t.co/6f1sqyuAE9 — Jason Schmitz (@jsn_schmitz) January 29, 2024

Is he talking about whatever this is?

📌NOTE: Why isn't it being widely reported that MAGAs are holding up funding that would protect our troops and US?



📌Is it because they want their sick, orange leader's rancid prediction Saturday of a terrorist attack here to actually happen?



📌I swear, they hate our country. https://t.co/pNPPJx7qYX — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) January 29, 2024

Wait, no. Can't be.

This is Joe’s own words 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vse2Qtx3lo — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) January 29, 2024

Can you please point to America on the map.

So simple a child could understand, yet Hakeem can't figure it out.



Credit to @JediDan329 for the awesome illustration.👇 https://t.co/juMg5rig4H pic.twitter.com/O8jadEM7ki — liafh (@liafh_y) January 29, 2024

EXTREME!

MAGA!!

Please don't pay attention to what we are doing over here, just keep screaming EXTREME MAGA!!

Oh, Hakeem.

