Self-awareness x10,000 --> Nikole Hannah-Jones Falls FLAT Trying to Shame Others for Opposing DEI

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on January 26, 2024
Twitter

Oh, the arrogance of liberals. Few are as obnoxiously lacking in self-awareness as Nikole Hannah-Jones, who has made a career out of promoting the most insane race conspiracy theories imaginable.

She is never more ridiculous though than when she accidentally tells on herself in an attempt to shame other people.

lol what?

DEI programs actively devalue individuals based on their merit and talent and prioritize their race, gender or other completely irrelevant characteristics.

Exactly.

No one is concerned that a person in a position of authority is unqualified because they are black. But when the left boasts that said individual was selected, promoted and then celebrated because they were the black candidate, you are forced to consider qualifications. This is especially true when that same person is aggressively protected and defended from their own bad behavior based solely on being black. See: Claudine Gay

The left wants to discriminate based on race and then complain that others notice.

Of course, race-obsessed liberals think everyone but them is racist and so naturally they are cheering her on.

The left and the right really do live in vastly different worlds. Sadly, the left's obsession with race has made it impossible to have reasonable conversations about good business practices and championing the best person for the job, regardless of their skin color or sex.

***

