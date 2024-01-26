Self-awareness x10,000 --> Nikole Hannah-Jones Falls FLAT Trying to Shame Others for Opposing DEI

Oh, the arrogance of liberals. Few are as obnoxiously lacking in self-awareness as Nikole Hannah-Jones, who has made a career out of promoting the most insane race conspiracy theories imaginable.

She is never more ridiculous though than when she accidentally tells on herself in an attempt to shame other people.

DEI is not the reason why you presume Black people aren’t qualified. Racism is the reason. And a need to believe a Black person could not possibly do better than you. I know it and you know it, too. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 26, 2024

lol what?

DEI programs actively devalue individuals based on their merit and talent and prioritize their race, gender or other completely irrelevant characteristics.

I don’t assume Black people aren’t qualified, and if you were to assume I do, you would be the one pre-judging.



But DEI as often framed is itself racist, not the cure to racism. — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) January 26, 2024

I’ll never understand how people will openly say that race should be a determinate factor in hiring and then be flabbergasted when people complain that race is a determinate factor in hiring. https://t.co/narL9BwHEP — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) January 26, 2024

Exactly.

No one is concerned that a person in a position of authority is unqualified because they are black. But when the left boasts that said individual was selected, promoted and then celebrated because they were the black candidate, you are forced to consider qualifications. This is especially true when that same person is aggressively protected and defended from their own bad behavior based solely on being black. See: Claudine Gay

The precedence for DEI is that black people can't achieve things on their own. The creation of it is virtuous racism at its core https://t.co/xGmDJQnPaK — TheObserver (@TheObserverSep) January 26, 2024

The left wants to discriminate based on race and then complain that others notice.

DEI doesn't make you judge Black people as unqualified. DEI makes you judge every business and nonprofit institution that boasts about using it as untrustworthy. https://t.co/p9LSVvUwEL — Sam Schulman (@Sam_Schulman) January 26, 2024

Of course, race-obsessed liberals think everyone but them is racist and so naturally they are cheering her on.

Say it louder for the folks in the back https://t.co/gIEhZwT3Nk — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) January 26, 2024

i am once again saying: diversity is a good in itself.



different perspective make for better outcomes. no one hired through any DEI initiative is "less qualified", but they may have qualifications that are undervalued by a racist system. that's the whole point. https://t.co/P9DOxuh1XM — Joshua Erlich (@JoshuaErlich) January 26, 2024

This is why Obama freaked out white supremacists so much.



A successful black president pretty much disproves everything American white supremacy has ever claimed including all the race & IQ mess.



At this point, these dude Bros are just looking for anything they can cling to. https://t.co/JrtrJGhsKD — Southern Ways (@ADeepSouthCrit) January 26, 2024

The left and the right really do live in vastly different worlds. Sadly, the left's obsession with race has made it impossible to have reasonable conversations about good business practices and championing the best person for the job, regardless of their skin color or sex.

