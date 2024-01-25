Alabama Inmate Set to be the First Man Executed Via Nitrogen Gas
Oh Look, Adam Schiff is Lying Again: Schiff Launches Media Disinformation Campaign on Rape Pregnancies

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:30 PM on January 25, 2024
meme

He just can't seem to help himself.

If it's a post by Adam Schiff, it's probably a lie, and this sentence has more reliable data to support it than the whopper Schiff launched on his official Congressional account.

Quoting Axios of all places was the first issue, but the second is he didn't even do THAT correctly.

The study being cited, Rape-Related Pregnancies in the 14 US State With Total Abortion Bans, states, 'To estimate rape-related pregnancies, we multiplied the state-level estimate of vaginal rapes by the fraction likely to result in pregnancy and then adjusted for the number of months between July 1, 2022, and January 1, 2024, that a total abortion ban was in effect.'

The study estimated the number of rapes using CDC and Federal victimization self-reporting surveys from 2016/2017 and 2022 and then assumed a percentage of women aged 15 - 45 could have gotten pregnant.

No actual pregnancies were recorded in the data.

They further state, 'Because to our knowledge no recent reliable state-level data on completed vaginal rapes (forced and/or drug/alcohol–facilitated vaginal penetration) are available, we analyzed multiple data sources to estimate reported and unreported rapes in states with total abortion bans,'

So, assumptions built on assumptions, built on estimates.

Nevermind that, the Democrats have a Presidential campaign to run on abortion!

EXPOSED: Propagandist @AdamSchiff spewing Bull Schiff about abortion by saying 65,000 women have been raped and produced a child from the rape in the 14 states that banned abortion as a birth control method. 

Rape is horrible and needs to be addressed in our culture.  However, lying about rape is a slap in the face of the real victims.  

What a scumbag.

It's kind of his 'brand.'

It's bad enough a respected medical journal published this embarrassingly bad data, co-authored by a Planned Parenthood doctor and activist, but to have it amplified and given substance by a sitting congressman is just too much.

From the study:

'Conflict of Interest Disclosures: Dr Dickman reported that he is a plaintiff in several lawsuits challenging abortion restrictions in Montana. Dr White reported personal fees from the Society of Family Planning Stipend as well as grants from the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Collaborative for Gender and Reproductive Equity, and Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation during the conduct of the study. Dr Lupez reported grants from National Research Service Award T32HP32715 during the conduct of the study. No other disclosures were reported.'

Your tax dollars at work, everyone!

***

