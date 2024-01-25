Oh Look, Adam Schiff is Lying Again: Schiff Launches Media Disinformation Campaign on Rape Pregnancies

He just can't seem to help himself.

If it's a post by Adam Schiff, it's probably a lie, and this sentence has more reliable data to support it than the whopper Schiff launched on his official Congressional account.

65,000.



65,000 women whose freedom to choose was ripped away by far-right politicians. Who were denied their own autonomy after an unthinkable act.



Make no mistake. If Republicans win this November, they'll try to pass a national abortion ban.



Everything is on the line. https://t.co/8aLsIUMVCU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2024

Quoting Axios of all places was the first issue, but the second is he didn't even do THAT correctly.

Nearly 65,000 pregnancies have resulted from rape in the 14 states that banned abortion since Roe was overturned, researchers estimate.



The vast majority occurred in states that don't make exceptions for rape. https://t.co/exhEG6LNwV — Axios (@axios) January 24, 2024

The study being cited, Rape-Related Pregnancies in the 14 US State With Total Abortion Bans, states, 'To estimate rape-related pregnancies, we multiplied the state-level estimate of vaginal rapes by the fraction likely to result in pregnancy and then adjusted for the number of months between July 1, 2022, and January 1, 2024, that a total abortion ban was in effect.'

The study estimated the number of rapes using CDC and Federal victimization self-reporting surveys from 2016/2017 and 2022 and then assumed a percentage of women aged 15 - 45 could have gotten pregnant.

No actual pregnancies were recorded in the data.

They further state, 'Because to our knowledge no recent reliable state-level data on completed vaginal rapes (forced and/or drug/alcohol–facilitated vaginal penetration) are available, we analyzed multiple data sources to estimate reported and unreported rapes in states with total abortion bans,'

So, assumptions built on assumptions, built on estimates.

Nevermind that, the Democrats have a Presidential campaign to run on abortion!

Just want to make sure I’m reading this right, this “study” is based on projected pregnancies. WTF. https://t.co/qpmUl5apQf pic.twitter.com/CWaBg2DeQQ — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) January 25, 2024

EXPOSED: Propagandist @AdamSchiff spewing Bull Schiff about abortion by saying 65,000 women have been raped and produced a child from the rape in the 14 states that banned abortion as a birth control method.



Rape is horrible and needs to be addressed in our culture. However,… https://t.co/YBinMaOv8h — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 25, 2024

EXPOSED: Propagandist @AdamSchiff spewing Bull Schiff about abortion by saying 65,000 women have been raped and produced a child from the rape in the 14 states that banned abortion as a birth control method.

Rape is horrible and needs to be addressed in our culture. However, lying about rape is a slap in the face of the real victims.

What a scumbag.

Correction of @RepAdamSchiff



A possible 65000 babies were protected from murder by abortion!



Schiff you sick bastard!!!! https://t.co/7QAhsYiQ2F — RG (@DieHard45RG) January 25, 2024

Only a Democrat could quote completely ridiculous made up numbers like this and not once mention it means there's 65,000 rapists running loose in society, and that is far greater failure of Democrat policies and threat to society than not being able to kill 65,000 babies. https://t.co/95tgQ1LrdZ — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 25, 2024

It's kind of his 'brand.'

This is what this turd is known for. Hurling projections as they were fact. Spinning lies into truths.



Problem for him is we know this liar for what he is. When we repeat mistakes, It’s no longer a mistake, It’s a decision. https://t.co/hJ1mbBxPuG — 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘢𝘕𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘺 (@grindingdude) January 25, 2024

This man is a perpetual, liar, and needs to be removed from Congress. We cannot have people who lie about everything representing our country. https://t.co/no8Xhnowjp — JTD (@doerr_jtd) January 25, 2024

Once again you are lying. Adam Schiff could not tell the truth if his life depended on it. #LiarAdamSchiff https://t.co/1JrEeYBSGc — Dan Morton (@DanMorton) January 25, 2024

It's bad enough a respected medical journal published this embarrassingly bad data, co-authored by a Planned Parenthood doctor and activist, but to have it amplified and given substance by a sitting congressman is just too much.

From the study:

'Conflict of Interest Disclosures: Dr Dickman reported that he is a plaintiff in several lawsuits challenging abortion restrictions in Montana. Dr White reported personal fees from the Society of Family Planning Stipend as well as grants from the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Collaborative for Gender and Reproductive Equity, and Jacob and Terese Hershey Foundation during the conduct of the study. Dr Lupez reported grants from National Research Service Award T32HP32715 during the conduct of the study. No other disclosures were reported.'

Your tax dollars at work, everyone!

***

