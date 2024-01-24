'Democrats Hate America Exhibit One' Rep Joaquin Castro Calls for Biden to Take Over Texas National Guard

Texas Democrat, Rep. Joaquin Castro, has called on the Biden Administration to take control of the Texas National Guard to PREVENT securing the border.

Yes, really.

Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border.



If Abbott is defying yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now. https://t.co/f1SKuCwEWG — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 23, 2024

So another clown who never served in the military trying to make the United States citizens enemies of the Federal government. https://t.co/jWYThf3Xl0 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 24, 2024

Democrats hate America. Two things GUARANTEE the collapse of America.



1. Mounting debt

2. Illegal immigration



They’re not gonna give up either of those things for anything or anyone. It’s everything to them. https://t.co/kMHHVDVr9U — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 24, 2024

Look how far they're willing to go to continue the massive flow of immigrants into the US. https://t.co/XERW3VeAzD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 24, 2024

Another case of its ok when THEY do it?

It's amazing to me how Democrats celebrate when other Democrat,led states and cities repeatedly give Federal Law and The Constitution the finger, but have a complete tizzy when a state asks the Federal Government to do its damn job. https://t.co/kOCnFg0OOI — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) January 24, 2024

This commie can’t destroy America fast enough. https://t.co/Wpb2r9qDIE — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 24, 2024

The Democrats may have picked the wrong state to test.

Do we really think having the Texas National Guard refuse Biden's orders will make this situation better?



Because there is a good chance that is what would happen. https://t.co/i5lVZlSPWm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 24, 2024

The SCOTUS ruling says Texas can't stop Biden's "keep the border wide open" patrol from taking barriers down but it doesn't say Texas can't keep putting it up. https://t.co/B6ip7Hw3GM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 24, 2024

He also wants to do nothing about the border and simply wants to facilitate this invasion. We are run at the federal level, by people who hate this country and want to see it become another one entirely https://t.co/L7EXIyKxN9 — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) January 24, 2024

Any politician unwilling to protect the borders is really a traitor. https://t.co/aTgKwa4Hn1 — Rob McNealy (@RobMcNealy) January 25, 2024

Details, details.

SCOTUS said the agents could cut the wire. The order did not say Texas had to stop. You all in the federal government are responsible for the chaos at the border, which has been a mess FOR A LONG TIME. https://t.co/wTEmqen75E — ❄️ Freezing Ginger ☃️ (@mchastain81) January 24, 2024

Obstruction is exactly what you need at a border that's subject to an invasion. Thank you @GovAbbott and the Texas National Guard. https://t.co/i5AJU4jSmj — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 24, 2024

That's different!

Lol dude, you're asking the Biden Administration to step in because Texas didn't heed to SCOTUS



You do know the Biden administration is the same administration that also refused to listen to SCOTUS on student loans right?? https://t.co/GuNujx6Zgi — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 24, 2024

There really is nothing the Democrats won't do to get their way and abuse power.

***

