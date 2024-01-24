Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
'Democrats Hate America Exhibit One' Rep Joaquin Castro Calls for Biden to Take Over Texas National Guard

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on January 24, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Democrat, Rep. Joaquin Castro, has called on the Biden Administration to take control of the Texas National Guard to PREVENT securing the border.

Yes, really.

Another case of its ok when THEY do it?

The Democrats may have picked the wrong state to test.

Details, details.

That's different!

There really is nothing the Democrats won't do to get their way and abuse power.

***

