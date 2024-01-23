'You Mean He Might Start Acting Like Biden!' Maddow Goes Off the Deep End on Trump Hysteria

Oh here we go again, another year of hysteria over the coming apocalypse that is Trump. The media have decided to dust off their 2016 scare narratives around Trump being a dictator ready to take over America and it's even more hilarious this time around.

Rachel @Maddow describing Trump's dictator-worshiping pitch to voters: "If you pick me, that'll be the end of politics, and you won't have to deal with politics anymore. You won't have to deal with contested elections, you won't have to deal with contests or divisions when it… pic.twitter.com/DuJxENLOJJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2024

Scary. If he's elected he might start throwing candidates off ballots, pressure tech companies to censor the opposition, and ignore the Supreme Court. https://t.co/bubcl8sGmp — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 23, 2024

You could teach a psychology class just based on this insane clip.

1. When she says a Trump win would mean "domesticating the judiciary and Congress" — what she means is that it won’t be stacked with far left nut jobs and common sense will be represented.

2. You have to be absolutely insane to say Trump winning means the end of contested elections when Biden and the Democrats have literally fixed the Dem primary to ensure there is no contested election against him.

3. She doesn’t realize the argument she’s making is boxing her and her nutty friends in. If they’re going to spend the entire election saying that it’s an election that will decide whether Americans want a strongman dictator then don’t whine when he wins and finally uses power the way Democrats have because I guess America chose that and you respect America’s choice, right?

These people are broken beyond repair.

Yes, because Democrats are known for their bipartisanship and meekness when it comes to using executive power. https://t.co/yPw5rM0vCM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2024

The Democrats, the left and media cheer on Biden when he behaves this way. It's always ok when THEY do it.

I don’t think most people understand just how deranged the rhetoric is being consumed by the wealthiest and most powerful people in this country, like the MSNBC audience. This is the message day in and day out, that the uneducated poor rubes basically want to vote for Hitler. https://t.co/MWCBj1dFk0 — a newsman (@a_newsman) January 23, 2024

As much as I dislike Donald Trump, I don't recall this being part of his campaign platform. https://t.co/90XrkVvQlh — Regs (@r3gulations) January 23, 2024

So, all the Left has to run on is imaginary fearmongering.



Same as it ever was. https://t.co/bvu0Fl56rZ — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 23, 2024

It's been 8 years and they're still butthurt about HRC losing to the man she *wanted* to run against. TDS is a helluva thing.



The ridiculous, hyperbolic overreaction to Trump from these folks is much more dangerous than Trump himself. https://t.co/XVSCMdRVe4 — Totally Not Spencer Corbyn, online safety expert (@spencercorbyn1) January 23, 2024

Keeping their base angry and afraid is just what the Democrats do, and they are off to a great start this cycle!

