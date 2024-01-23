'You Mean He Might Start Acting Like Biden!' Maddow Goes Off the Deep End on Trump Hysteria

X CEO Linda Yaccarino's Comments About Combatting Hate Speech Sets Off SERIOUS Red...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:00 PM on January 23, 2024

Oh here we go again, another year of hysteria over the coming apocalypse that is Trump. The media have decided to dust off their 2016 scare narratives around Trump being a dictator ready to take over America and it's even more hilarious this time around.

You could teach a psychology class just based on this insane clip. 

1. When she says a Trump win would mean "domesticating the judiciary and Congress" — what she means is that it won’t be stacked with far left nut jobs and common sense will be represented. 

2. You have to be absolutely insane to say Trump winning means the end of contested elections when Biden and the Democrats have literally fixed the Dem primary to ensure there is no contested election against him.  

3. She doesn’t realize the argument she’s making is boxing her and her nutty friends in. If they’re going to spend the entire election saying that it’s an election that will decide whether Americans want a strongman dictator then don’t whine when he wins and finally uses power the way Democrats have because I guess America chose that and you respect America’s choice, right? 

These people are broken beyond repair.

The Democrats, the left and media cheer on Biden when he behaves this way. It's always ok when THEY do it.

Keeping their base angry and afraid is just what the Democrats do, and they are off to a great start this cycle!

