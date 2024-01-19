We Thought Geraldo Retired BUT He Has Thoughts on Iowa
Betcha Didn't See THIS on the News --> NYC Police Officer Run Over by BLM Pro-Palestine Protester

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on January 19, 2024
Meme

A NYC police officer was run over by a protester and caught on video, and you didn't hear anything about it? How odd!

Andy Ngo has the details:

Advertisement

Considering pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to break through security barriers at the White House, throwing objects at police, a week ago and it barely received a peep, it's not surprising.

Basically, all leftwing protesters.

At least this time the person was arrested!

Nothing will change until this behavior is met with severe legal consequences. Unfortunately, Democratic leaders are systematically opposed to legal consequences for protesters and rioters, for their side at least.

***

Tags: DOUBLE STANDARDS NYC PALESTINIANS POLICE OFFICER PROTESTERS RIOT

