Betcha Didn't See THIS on the News --> NYC Police Officer Run Over by BLM Pro-Palestine Protester

A NYC police officer was run over by a protester and caught on video, and you didn't hear anything about it? How odd!

Andy Ngo has the details:

A BLM activist involved in NYC pro-Palestine protests has been arrested for ramming a car into an NYPD officer on Jan. 17. Sahara Dula was arrested on suspicion of assault with serious physical injury, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and more. pic.twitter.com/PT3fKXuERd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2024

WHY ARE WE ARE HEARING ABOUT THIS TWO DAYS LATER? AND NOT BY THE USELESS MEDIA. https://t.co/RPFI3wQvap — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) January 19, 2024

Weird how his didnt make a lot of news. https://t.co/EAUCZrJ4fY — 🤘🏻Bakes 🤘🏻 (@bakes) January 19, 2024

Bet you didn’t see this in the news https://t.co/P23kMrotCL — Jason Jones (@psujwj) January 19, 2024

Hope the officer is ok 🙏



100% Intentional!!!

Should be charged with attempted murder. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 19, 2024

Considering pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to break through security barriers at the White House, throwing objects at police, a week ago and it barely received a peep, it's not surprising.

I’m sure he won’t be let out without bail and have the charges dropped in a few weeks when nobody is looking — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) January 19, 2024

POLICE👏ASKING👏YOU👏TO👏DRIVE👏SOUTHBOUND👏IN👏THE👏SOUTHBOUND👏LANE👏IS👏OPPRESSION. ✊✊



😜 — Paul Klein 🏎️🇺🇸🇳🇴🏎️ (@SgtWRC) January 19, 2024

Basically, all leftwing protesters.

These people are anarchists.



They are not for BLM, pro-Palestine etc.



They simply embed themselves into every protest to make them as disruptive as possible.



The only way to stop it is to arrest them all every time so they don't just go on to the next "protest". — Ms. Jazz (@Linda82982011) January 19, 2024

Activists will screech “Oh my god what are you doing?!” when someone tries to slowly nudge a car through their illegal blockades, but will think this is totally righteous, because ACAB and fascism or something. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) January 19, 2024

That would be a criminal, not an activist! https://t.co/CbLgDck7mt — Karen Hall (@KarenHa08884803) January 19, 2024

At least this time the person was arrested!

BLM and antifa are foreign and domestic terrorist they loot they burn and they kill they have caused the USA billions of dollars and infrastructure they need to be held accountable and they need to be arrested https://t.co/oX6megbHO1 — marie (@DawnMariePears2) January 19, 2024

The disregard for another human being and the blatant lawlessness in these Dem run cities is astounding. We need a major shift in leadership and policies. https://t.co/oSh5jjxEAo — BigOscar80🇺🇸 (@BigOscar80) January 19, 2024

Nothing will change until this behavior is met with severe legal consequences. Unfortunately, Democratic leaders are systematically opposed to legal consequences for protesters and rioters, for their side at least.

