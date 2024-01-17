Who Had Transgender Nazi Terrorist on Their 2024 Bingo Card? Bizarre Developing Story Ahead

Matt Walsh on Bizarre World Economic Forum Display: 'What Happened to COVID Safety...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:30 PM on January 17, 2024
Twitchy

Well, what can we say, 2024 is making itself stand out among the craziest of the 2020's. She's a Nazi, she's trans and she's on a rampage! Fortunately, the FBI got her just in time.

Here are the deets.

#BREAKING: The FBI has Arrested Transgender Woman Plotting Violence Against Jews, Black People, and Allegedly Targeting Transphobic Co-workers with Nazi Imagery and Stockpile of Guns and Ammunition 

#CottageGrove | #Oregon 

The FBI has arrested a 56-year-old transgender woman named Elizabeth Ballesteros West, who lives in Cottage Grove, Oregon. West was found with a cache of guns and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. According to federal agents and court records West is being held at the Lane County Jail and the investigation is on going alleging West made threats online to harm to kill Jews and Black people and reposted content about a mass shooting while displaying a her own Nazi flag and multiple guns. She also threatened her "transphobic" co-workers she was found with 16 rifles, 11 handguns, tens of thousands of ammunition rounds, gun accessories, 48 drawings, a composition notebook called black shadow journal

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Grateful Calvin
#UPDATE: The affidavit states West, the self-proclaimed "Nazi Dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black Orcs and the Jewish wizards," was first visited by the FBI in September, when they received a tip about one of her Facebook posts in which she appeared to threaten her co-workers. From the affidavit: One picture was titled "Veil Mistress, the Man Slayer-Queen of the Under World."  The composition notebook she called "the Black Shadow Journal" had a first page with the sentence "Blood, death, self-torture, self-hatred, wicked thoughts of mass murder at the gloved hands of the veil mistress" In which she drew a black child appearing to die in a car accident.

#UPDATE: A source told ABC reporters that West (who changed her name to Elizabeth Ballesteros West in October), was arrested in 1993 for allegedly placing a shotgun in her father's mouth, and pulling the trigger. The gun did not fire. The memes and videos published on West's social media include violence against multiple races, promoting white supremacy, and threats to widespread violence in the community and the workforce. Prevalent references to Hitler and other Nazi propaganda throughout.

Well, then.

Everyone, take the rest of the year off!

Can't wait to see what else 2024 has in store for us. At least the FBI stopped the lunatic BEFORE they hurt anyone this time!

***

