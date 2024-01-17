Who Had Transgender Nazi Terrorist on Their 2024 Bingo Card? Bizarre Developing Story Ahead

Well, what can we say, 2024 is making itself stand out among the craziest of the 2020's. She's a Nazi, she's trans and she's on a rampage! Fortunately, the FBI got her just in time.

Advertisement

Here are the deets.

🚨#BREAKING: The FBI has Arrested Transgender Woman Plotting Violence Against Jews, Black People, and Allegedly Targeting Transphobic Co-workers with Nazi Imagery and Stockpile of Guns and Ammunition⁰⁰📌#CottageGrove | #Oregon



The FBI has arrested a 56-year-old transgender… pic.twitter.com/73mHn8VZfa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2024

#BREAKING: The FBI has Arrested Transgender Woman Plotting Violence Against Jews, Black People, and Allegedly Targeting Transphobic Co-workers with Nazi Imagery and Stockpile of Guns and Ammunition

#CottageGrove | #Oregon

The FBI has arrested a 56-year-old transgender woman named Elizabeth Ballesteros West, who lives in Cottage Grove, Oregon. West was found with a cache of guns and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. According to federal agents and court records West is being held at the Lane County Jail and the investigation is on going alleging West made threats online to harm to kill Jews and Black people and reposted content about a mass shooting while displaying a her own Nazi flag and multiple guns. She also threatened her "transphobic" co-workers she was found with 16 rifles, 11 handguns, tens of thousands of ammunition rounds, gun accessories, 48 drawings, a composition notebook called black shadow journal

🚨#UPDATE: The affidavit states West, the self-proclaimed "Nazi Dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black Orcs and the Jewish wizards," was first visited by the FBI in September, when they received a tip about… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2024

#UPDATE: The affidavit states West, the self-proclaimed "Nazi Dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black Orcs and the Jewish wizards," was first visited by the FBI in September, when they received a tip about one of her Facebook posts in which she appeared to threaten her co-workers. From the affidavit: One picture was titled "Veil Mistress, the Man Slayer-Queen of the Under World." The composition notebook she called "the Black Shadow Journal" had a first page with the sentence "Blood, death, self-torture, self-hatred, wicked thoughts of mass murder at the gloved hands of the veil mistress" In which she drew a black child appearing to die in a car accident.

🚨#UPDATE: A source told ABC reporters that West (who changed her name to Elizabeth Ballesteros West in October), was arrested in 1993 for allegedly placing a shotgun in her father's mouth, and pulling the trigger. The gun did not fire. The memes and videos published on West's… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

#UPDATE: A source told ABC reporters that West (who changed her name to Elizabeth Ballesteros West in October), was arrested in 1993 for allegedly placing a shotgun in her father's mouth, and pulling the trigger. The gun did not fire. The memes and videos published on West's social media include violence against multiple races, promoting white supremacy, and threats to widespread violence in the community and the workforce. Prevalent references to Hitler and other Nazi propaganda throughout.

🚨#UPDATE: Elizabeth West's X account @West30602 is still active at this time and includes numerous very disturbing posts. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 17, 2024

Well, then.

Everyone, take the rest of the year off!

Crazy MAN gonna kill people. https://t.co/G26ADJs1UW — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 17, 2024

The FBI arrested a racist and antisemitic man cosplaying as a woman who planned to kill people who he didn’t like. https://t.co/TJp6dYEFeM — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 17, 2024

Imagine my shock that an incredibly unwell person would target his coworkers over 'transphobia.' Many, many such cases. These people need to be institutionalized, not pampered. https://t.co/Z2urO7tlz7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

We’ve got racist Trans Nazi mass shooters now targeting Jews, Blacks and Transphobes. Welcome to 2024 https://t.co/c7do4mHdbY — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) January 17, 2024

Can't wait to see what else 2024 has in store for us. At least the FBI stopped the lunatic BEFORE they hurt anyone this time!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!