Matt Walsh on Bizarre World Economic Forum Display: 'What Happened to COVID Safety Regulations'

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:15 PM on January 17, 2024
Sarah D.

We all know the left is hypocritical, but boy do they love to flaunt it, especially on a global stage. The 2024 World Economic Forum decided to repeat its 2023 goal of 'centering,' indigenous people and their wisdom around the globe.

The Forum states:

As technological progress and cultural shifts accompany deep and complex transformations in the geopolitical and social fabric of the world, it has never been more important to develop solutions for global challenges that are equitable, inclusive and sustainable.

Indigenous voices are thus vital in adding a perspective that prioritizes long-term thinking and human experiences.

That's nice, but one particular ritual left some scratching their heads, especially on the 'wisdom,' part. Matt Walsh details:

Is this how it begins?

Frightening thought.

Be respectful!

Not everyone is happy with what Walsh is implying.

Anyways, back to mocking!

Here's how I think this scene is going on in people's heads 

Native Woman: "Neat, I get to show off my culture" 

Woman who got the Native Woman on stage: "Good, now everyone knows how special I am for getting this woman on stage and doing this." 

Everyone else being coughed on: "What the actual f*ck is happening, nobody told me she would be here...oh shit she's here...uh...yes, this is wonderful. So culturally enriching. Thank you."

That about sums it up.

Here's to the next global pandemic!

***

