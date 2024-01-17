Matt Walsh on Bizarre World Economic Forum Display: 'What Happened to COVID Safety Regulations'

We all know the left is hypocritical, but boy do they love to flaunt it, especially on a global stage. The 2024 World Economic Forum decided to repeat its 2023 goal of 'centering,' indigenous people and their wisdom around the globe.

Advertisement

The Forum states:

As technological progress and cultural shifts accompany deep and complex transformations in the geopolitical and social fabric of the world, it has never been more important to develop solutions for global challenges that are equitable, inclusive and sustainable.

Indigenous voices are thus vital in adding a perspective that prioritizes long-term thinking and human experiences.

That's nice, but one particular ritual left some scratching their heads, especially on the 'wisdom,' part. Matt Walsh details:

A few years ago the elites were telling us to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Now they’re bringing in a native woman to cough directly in their faces.



pic.twitter.com/m8cJVSfAD9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 17, 2024

Amazing!!🤩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2024

Is this how it begins?

New election year pandemic patient zero just dropped. https://t.co/xSKtu75z3k — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) January 17, 2024

So this won't spread Disease X that they are inventing? #NormalizingInsanity https://t.co/2z9rUuUFrb — Leslie-Ann Stoffel (@LA_Stoffel) January 17, 2024

Frightening thought.

These are the globalist Marxists deciding your future for you. https://t.co/YNkbVd3lIu — Ru 🔥 † 🇺🇲 🌽 (@RupertTFirkledo) January 17, 2024

Be respectful!

We got the first Native Globalist Prayer Song, it blesses the saints of 15 minutes cities, UBI, CDBCs and DEI https://t.co/ruAivTTRu8 — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 17, 2024

Not everyone is happy with what Walsh is implying.

I’m no fan of the WEF, but there’s something about Christians mocking this woman’s Tradition, regardless of where it’s being performed, makes my blood boil. Christians and their false victimhood is the big inspiration for woke. They won’t admit it, but it is. https://t.co/hxerqmqLHd — Joshua Ruebl (@JoshuaRueb85231) January 17, 2024

Anyways, back to mocking!

Are you serious?! Is this an SNL skit? Let's check in with this panel in 8-10 days when symptoms appear. 😂 https://t.co/vvZhHeFSKs — fighting the good fight (@shonkori) January 17, 2024

I thought it was a joke.



But this woman literally goes and coughs in every single person's face.



🤣 https://t.co/k0wbgO7cVj — Michael Guimarin (@MichaelGuimarin) January 18, 2024

How much are these idiots paying themselves? https://t.co/aHnR0xHK7L — Grego (@Grego26108665) January 17, 2024

Here's how I think this scene is going on in people's heads



Native Woman: "Neat, I get to show off my culture"



Woman who got the Native Woman on stage: "Good, now everyone knows how special I am for getting this woman on stage and doing this."



Everyone else being coughed on:… https://t.co/PFkvnQvJvr — Bob Funland (@BobFunland6) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

Here's how I think this scene is going on in people's heads

Native Woman: "Neat, I get to show off my culture"

Woman who got the Native Woman on stage: "Good, now everyone knows how special I am for getting this woman on stage and doing this."

Everyone else being coughed on: "What the actual f*ck is happening, nobody told me she would be here...oh shit she's here...uh...yes, this is wonderful. So culturally enriching. Thank you."

That about sums it up.

Here's to the next global pandemic!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!