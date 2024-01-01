The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History
Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender...
Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endan...
NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable...
Permissive Parenting: Outsourcing the Role of Parent to Children - This Won't End...
Axios: Liz Cheney 'Won't Do Anything' to Help Donald Trump in 2024
Brace Yourselves: The Edgelords in Green Day Want Everyone to Know How Edgy...
This Is Fine: Lithium Ion Batteries Burn for DAYS Off Coast of Alaska
Sounds Extortion-y: Chicago's Socialist Mayor Demands Reparations to 'Reduce Violent Crime...
'What the Actual F Are We Doing?': Megyn Kelly Asks the Important Question...
WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler,...
Cringe Alert: Biden's NYE Appearance Is Embarrassingly Bad
Oops: Professional Extremist Mehdi Hasan Tweets Epic Fail Trying to Dunk on Libs...
BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots...

'Working for Free Sounds Amazing.' NYU Prof Lectures Greedy Authors on the Benefits of Working for Free

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on January 01, 2024
Meme

You ever notice the people always lecturing society on the benefits of communism are highly paid in their own fields? Yup. Us too.

Meet Professor Yann LeCun of NYU who also happens to be the Chief AI Scientist at Meta.

Advertisement

So, communism.

Always.

Not so fast!

A lot of misunderstanding in the comments. I'm certainly not suggesting there should be a rule forcing authors to release their books for free or anything. I'm just making the point that many authors who are more motivated by intellectual impact than by a thousand bucks of income should probably just make their book available for free download. This does not preclude publishing a paper version. A number of folks in the academic world do this.

Recommended

Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender Research'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh.

You see the problem here is just greedy authors.

You should be motivated by making the world a better place with your free labor!!

But it's BETTER for you!

Oh, Dear Professor doesn't mean ALL authors, just YOU.

Advertisement

Writing a book is a form of entrepreneurship available to (nearly) everyone: 

• single moms (JK Rawlings) 

• teachers (Stephen King) and so on. 

Out of all the forms of economic activity such as for instance: 

• corporations earning undue profits through externalities that don’t get priced 

• wealthy individuals living from dividends on their capital is writing books really the activity we should remove financial incentives for? Does this move us towards a more fair society? 80% of companies fail in 5 years therefore it shouldn’t be legal to generate profits. 

The median returns on a startup is 0 therefore we should make everything a startup creates available to society at cost + 0. Using a median to say something about an economic activity, not looking at who are some of the beneficiaries of said activity, seems like a not entirely thought out argument to me.

Wealthy intellectuals always imagine other people would find personal fulfillment in working for the 'betterment' of society.

Advertisement

Progressivism never changes.

You should work for free to better society, but they should get paid the big bucks to make sure you know how to do it correctly.

No thank you.

$1,000 is better than nothing!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COMMUNISM COMMUNIST MONEY NYU PROFESSOR PROGRESSIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender Research'
Grateful Calvin
Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endangering Lives
Amy Curtis
This Is Fine: Lithium Ion Batteries Burn for DAYS Off Coast of Alaska
Amy Curtis
Permissive Parenting: Outsourcing the Role of Parent to Children - This Won't End Well
FuzzyChimp
WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler, Tenth President of the US
FuzzyChimp
NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable Offense'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender Research' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement