Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People are LIVING for it

Martha Stewart taught us how to make our average, boring, everyday lives exciting, beautiful and fancy with just a few simple tricks anyone could do! Now she's teaching us how to LIVE.

Martha Stewart in new photo. pic.twitter.com/ziGsjvwMmA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2023

The 80-year-old domestic goddess posted the accidental thirst trap after coming home from an exhausting flight and was apparently trying to show off the nightgown.

The caption stated: 'After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),'

Instagram had thoughts:

'I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!,' the caption concluded.

The comments on the post show a swarm of praise and support for Stewart.

'Everyday is a Thirst Trap Day with Martha❤️🔥,' one person wrote.

'Thrist Trap Martha is my favorite Martha,' another person commented.

'Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama! 😍,' one wrote.

Even celebs shared some love on Stewart's selfie.

'Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo wrote, "Smoke show!! ❤️🔥😍.'

'Crushing it !!!!!!!!!! 😍,' TODAY contributor Jill Martin commented.

'Real Housewives of New York City' newbie Brynn Whitfield left three fire emoji in the comments.

But as always, Twitter is better.

Martha Stewart could probably get it https://t.co/CG5U286wp3 — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 29, 2023

"today on Martha Stewart Living, we're going to quench your thirst not with a drink but with a snack." https://t.co/lrm9xkDQ7K — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 29, 2023

Yes, Ma'am!

Hey @MarthaStewart I'm single and ready to mingle. https://t.co/6pGl7PmBRD — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) December 29, 2023

Lesser appreciated detail of the story.

Even her mirrors have a perfect pie crust... https://t.co/P3qXntojSs — Wickedest Divinity (@FuukTwitar) December 29, 2023

This is a fact. All factcheckers agree. No Community Notes.

SHE STUNS!!!! Say Martha Stewart STUNS https://t.co/6XYwhClSJ5 — nothing nowhere ever (@RadyQuill) December 29, 2023

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she is the moment. — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) December 29, 2023

Keep your husbands off Insta, ladies!

Martha out here to take everybody’s men — hayshmitty (@hayshmitty) December 29, 2023

If I could pull off that sort of pose at 82, I'd do it.



Kudos to Martha Stewart. It's a good thing. — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) December 29, 2023

That's a wrap folks! 2023 is OVER.

Gonna end 2023 with Martha Stewart thirst traps. Not how I expected it to end but okay. pic.twitter.com/sGhZmwFPmU — The 80's Slasher™ (@The80sSlasher) December 29, 2023

You got it, girl!

***

