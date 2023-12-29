Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You...
Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People are LIVING for it

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:30 PM on December 29, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Martha Stewart taught us how to make our average, boring, everyday lives exciting, beautiful and fancy with just a few simple tricks anyone could do! Now she's teaching us how to LIVE.

The 80-year-old domestic goddess posted the accidental thirst trap after coming home from an exhausting flight and was apparently trying to show off the nightgown.

The caption stated: 'After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),'

Instagram had thoughts:

'I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!,' the caption concluded.

The comments on the post show a swarm of praise and support for Stewart.

'Everyday is a Thirst Trap Day with Martha❤️🔥,' one person wrote.

'Thrist Trap Martha is my favorite Martha,' another person commented.

'Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama! 😍,' one wrote.

Even celebs shared some love on Stewart's selfie.

'Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo wrote, "Smoke show!! ❤️🔥😍.'

'Crushing it !!!!!!!!!! 😍,' TODAY contributor Jill Martin commented.

'Real Housewives of New York City' newbie Brynn Whitfield left three fire emoji in the comments.

But as always, Twitter is better.

Yes, Ma'am!

Lesser appreciated detail of the story.

This is a fact. All factcheckers agree. No Community Notes.

Keep your husbands off Insta, ladies!

That's a wrap folks! 2023 is OVER.

You got it, girl!

***

