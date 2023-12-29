Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You Guessed it ...RACE

Creepy Jeffy is at it Again! Trans Activist Jeffrey Marsh Tells Kids HE'LL...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on December 29, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is famous for making everything, absolutely everything, about race. Which, considering her Democratic competition, is quite the achievement!

What's next on the list? Oh yes, student loan forgiveness!

Sighs.
To start with, student debt is not a 'punishment,' it is a choice. Everyone signed the same papers. Also, debt isn't spread around evenly. You pay for your debt and so it isn't a 'burden' that falls to any particular group. Well not yet. Wait until Democrats do manage to distribute that debt around.

In the meantime, however, Twitter has thoughts.

But they won't. The taxpayer will be responsible for the bill and those in lower income brackets will feel the impacy through higher and higher inflation!

It's all a game to them.

It's quite literally her entire political thing.

Apparently.

Even her fellow lefties are annoyed by this completely forced racial narrative.

True for everyone.

It isn't difficult.

The left try to force victim narratives to avoid discussing the details of their arguments. But even this one is wearing out faster than she expected.

What will she try to blame on race next?

***

