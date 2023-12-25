GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in...
'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad...
CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew
We Regret To Inform You That the ‘Nirvana Baby’ Is Back and Still...
University of Wisconsin Campus Sued for Allegedly Demoting Diversity Staffer for Being Whi...
A Deep Dive Into Why Cenk Uygur Can Never Be President (Thank G-d)—and...
The New York Times Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Deflect From...
O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on...
Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Census Data Suggests Red States Are Better Than Blue States
X Rallies to Give Leftist Politicians a Great Christmas with #GiftADemocrat Hashtag
So MUCH Boom! Scholar Who Claudine Gay Plagiarized Over and Over Again Drops...
'God Bless Us, EVERY One!' Merry Christmas From Our Twitchy Family To Yours
Monday Morning Meme Madness - Christmas Edition

'Do They Know it's Christmastime at All?' Princeton Professor Sad Santa Didn't Visit Kids in Gaza

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on December 25, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from TREEDEO.ST on Pexels)

One fascinating aspect of liberalism is the absolute indignant confidence they have in the most ridiculous nonsense they say in public.

Meet Kenneth Roth, former director of Human Rights Watch and current visiting professor at Princeton, who is sad Santa skipped over Gaza on Christmas.

Advertisement

For perspective, there are around 1,000 Christians, mostly Greek Orthodox, in Gaza. A tiny fraction of their 800k population. No Jews are allowed in Gaza, btw.

Recommended

GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri
Brett T.
Advertisement

It can never be a merry Christmas in Gaza if Hamas is not eradicated. 1. Because there is nothing merry about a brutal totalitarian regime that controls everything in the strip. 2. Because Christians and their holidays are not more welcome than the Jews, as far as Hamas is concerned.

Advertisement

Things are always so much worse in the imagination of the left, and they never feel more superior and self-righteous.

At least Google it before you spout it to your, checks ... 595K followers. Imagine what this guy is teaching his students!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL CHRISTMAS GAZA ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS LIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri
Brett T.
'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad Anti-Israel Takes
Chad Felix Greene
Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Amy Curtis
We Regret To Inform You That the ‘Nirvana Baby’ Is Back and Still Suing
Aaron Walker
CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness - Christmas Edition
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri Brett T.
Advertisement