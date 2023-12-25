'Do They Know it's Christmastime at All?' Princeton Professor Sad Santa Didn't Visit Kids in Gaza

One fascinating aspect of liberalism is the absolute indignant confidence they have in the most ridiculous nonsense they say in public.

Meet Kenneth Roth, former director of Human Rights Watch and current visiting professor at Princeton, who is sad Santa skipped over Gaza on Christmas.

It is not a Merry Christmas in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yN3J4B1fwk — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) December 25, 2023

For perspective, there are around 1,000 Christians, mostly Greek Orthodox, in Gaza. A tiny fraction of their 800k population. No Jews are allowed in Gaza, btw.

Do they normally celebrate Christmas? — Sir Michael (@michaelvlueder) December 25, 2023

And it wasn’t a happy Chanukah in israel. War sucks. That’s why it sucks hamas started a war by brutally raping, kidnapping, and murdering innocent Israeli civilians. https://t.co/UqogU8M6li — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) December 25, 2023

Is he blaming Hamas for the persecution of Christians in Gaza?

Of course not.

Just like every other antisemite, he’s putting the blame on the Jews.

This is why Herem exists. https://t.co/JFZbLKPNfZ — Netanel Worthy - נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) December 25, 2023

…Because Hamas kills Christians in Gaza. Ergo, no Christian celebrations in Gaza let alone “Merry” ones. https://t.co/sJ5kC20GRV — Barbarian Steve (@Redpot86) December 25, 2023

Because they don’t celebrate Christmas because they are Muslims. It’s not that hard. Try to keep up. https://t.co/jHg4z3bDT1 — McBats (@CharlieLahmann) December 25, 2023

There are lots of not-merry places in the world. Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya. Rohingya refugee camps, Uyghur gulags. Many others.



Why do you seem to care about only one of them, Ken? https://t.co/uIM7wvZbAU — darthfledermaus (@darthfledermaus) December 25, 2023

It can never be a merry Christmas in Gaza if Hamas is not eradicated.

1. Because there is nothing merry about a brutal totalitarian regime that controls everything in the strip.

2. Because Christians and their holidays are not more welcome than the Jews, as far as Hamas is… — Lilac Sigan (@lilacsigan) December 25, 2023

Muslims don't celebrate Christmas. — Roger (@Roger247_) December 25, 2023

They don’t celebrate Christmas in Hamas-run Gaza. In case you didn’t notice, Hamas persecuted Gaza Christians for years. But you were too focused on badmouthing Israel to have noticed — Michael Freund (@msfreund) December 25, 2023

Things are always so much worse in the imagination of the left, and they never feel more superior and self-righteous.

At least Google it before you spout it to your, checks ... 595K followers. Imagine what this guy is teaching his students!

