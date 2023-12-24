'Do You Ever NOT Lie?' Ted Lieu Politicizes Tragic Miscarriage Story to Attack Republicans

'Girl Power!' Feminist Group Unironically Against 'Violence Towards Women' Shuts Down Stor...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on December 24, 2023
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Nothing is off-limits for a Democrat, including politicizing the story of a woman charged with abusing a corpse after she tried to dispose of the body of her 22 week old baby.

Wait? Freedom? 'Criminalizing women who have a miscarriage?' What?

The story: A woman in Ohio had a very difficult pregnancy and doctors told her to expect the worst. At 22 week, she sought medical treatment, but left before the doctor could see her and had a miscarriage at home.

However, she was obsessed with concealing her pregnancy, panicked and attempted to flush the corpse of her baby down the toilet, repeatedly. She then left to go to a hair appointment to keep up appearances, but friends worried and called the police who discovered the body.

It has been illegal to abuse a corpse in Ohio since the 1970's.

While Ted, and much of the left have tried to make it a racial issue and a reproductive rights issue, it comes down to a pretty common sense law.

Community Notes pending.

Ted is so fcking dumb and a liar. What this horrible woman did was criminal. Plunged a 5 month baby's corpse down the toilet, got it stuck, stopped up the line, and went to her hair appointment.  And you think it's fine and dandy? There are laws regulating the disposal of human remains, Ted.

At 22 weeks, 5 months, a baby is 11 inches long and weighs a pound. A baby can be viable as early as 20 weeks.

This was not 'criminalizing a miscarriage.'

She had a stillbirth, not a miscarriage. Yes there’s a difference and that difference matters. She went through labor and delivery and the baby was born sleeping. 

I know you don’t see unborn children as human beings, but a 22-weeker is not microscopic. A baby that size is nearly a foot long. 

She tried to flush a dead body down the toilet. That’s what she’s being charged with. This law has been on the books FOR YEARS. She’s not the first Ohio woman in recent years to be charged with abuse of a corpse when the baby was stillborn.

Sadly, this plays well to the abortion audience and leftwing activists trying to scare women into voting for Democrats. More women suffering from severe complications are likely to avoid seeking medical care thinking they'll be arrested due to this political nonsense.

Good work Ted!

***

