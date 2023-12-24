'Do You Ever NOT Lie?' Ted Lieu Politicizes Tragic Miscarriage Story to Attack Republicans

Nothing is off-limits for a Democrat, including politicizing the story of a woman charged with abusing a corpse after she tried to dispose of the body of her 22 week old baby.

Democrats believe in freedom.



Extreme Republicans are now criminalizing women who have a miscarriage.



The two parties are not the same. https://t.co/nLku9nDoML — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 23, 2023

Wait? Freedom? 'Criminalizing women who have a miscarriage?' What?

The story: A woman in Ohio had a very difficult pregnancy and doctors told her to expect the worst. At 22 week, she sought medical treatment, but left before the doctor could see her and had a miscarriage at home.

However, she was obsessed with concealing her pregnancy, panicked and attempted to flush the corpse of her baby down the toilet, repeatedly. She then left to go to a hair appointment to keep up appearances, but friends worried and called the police who discovered the body.

It has been illegal to abuse a corpse in Ohio since the 1970's.

While Ted, and much of the left have tried to make it a racial issue and a reproductive rights issue, it comes down to a pretty common sense law.

Your post is a lie all the way around.



During Covid the Democrats locked down everyone in their states so they couldn’t leave their homes without permission.



It is illegal to abuse a corpse. Her 22 week gestation baby died, and she tried to flush it down the toilet.



Get a… — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) December 24, 2023

(FTR, I’m not a Republican) First of all, FALSE. Quit lying and scaring ppl, Tigger. Second, your party is okay with murdering unborn human beings. You guys love it so much you ignore pro-life Democrats. Murdering the unborn is sacred to you ghouls. https://t.co/dy4uiJjdcn — 🎅🏻 Merry Ginger 🎄 (@mchastain81) December 23, 2023

They’re prosecuting her for abusing a corpse, because she tried to flush it down the toilet. The prosecutor is an elected DEMOCRAT.

He such a lying sack of crap. https://t.co/Ml9NyV97jH — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 23, 2023

Community Notes pending.

Sorry Ted, you don't get to continuously try and flush your dead baby down a toilet, then go get your hair done. Abusing a corpse is illegal in Ohio.



She's being charged with abusing a corpse, not a miscarriage. Where's @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/0mnHr97TH5 — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) December 24, 2023

Ted is so fcking dumb and a liar. What this horrible woman did was criminal. Plunged a 5 month baby's corpse down the toilet, got it stuck, stopped up the line, and went to her hair appointment. And you think it's fine and dandy? There are laws regulating the disposal of human… https://t.co/yldqJLl5zF — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) December 24, 2023

Ted is so fcking dumb and a liar. What this horrible woman did was criminal. Plunged a 5 month baby's corpse down the toilet, got it stuck, stopped up the line, and went to her hair appointment. And you think it's fine and dandy? There are laws regulating the disposal of human remains, Ted.

At 22 weeks, 5 months, a baby is 11 inches long and weighs a pound. A baby can be viable as early as 20 weeks.

This was not 'criminalizing a miscarriage.'

She had a stillbirth, not a miscarriage. Yes there’s a difference and that difference matters. She went through labor and delivery and the baby was born sleeping.



I know you don’t see unborn children as human beings, but a 22-weeker is not microscopic. A baby that size is nearly… https://t.co/iSQfG6g70r — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) December 24, 2023

She had a stillbirth, not a miscarriage. Yes there’s a difference and that difference matters. She went through labor and delivery and the baby was born sleeping.

I know you don’t see unborn children as human beings, but a 22-weeker is not microscopic. A baby that size is nearly a foot long.

She tried to flush a dead body down the toilet. That’s what she’s being charged with. This law has been on the books FOR YEARS. She’s not the first Ohio woman in recent years to be charged with abuse of a corpse when the baby was stillborn.



Every single person reading this knows it's a big fat lie so what is the point. https://t.co/JcPlhZojyJ — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) December 23, 2023

Sadly, this plays well to the abortion audience and leftwing activists trying to scare women into voting for Democrats. More women suffering from severe complications are likely to avoid seeking medical care thinking they'll be arrested due to this political nonsense.

Good work Ted!

