'But Land or Something!' Pro-Palestinian Activists Verbally Assault Rabbi in Anti-Jew Public Screed

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on December 24, 2023
Twitchy

We are constantly told criticism of Israel is NOT antisemitic, and yet it always manages to get there on it's own.

Meet Rabbi Shmuley, 'The Most Famous Rabbi in America,' filming pro-Palestinian activists randomly shouting for him to kill himself because he's a Jew.

An "11-year-old" Muslim girl with her family walked over to me in Times Square and told me to kill myself because I’m a Jew. I am not making this up. You must watch this. They then had their small child kick me to humiliate me whole their daughter continued to say that I should kill myself. Identify who these people are. Also, other passersby yelled at me that she’s white, and I should kill myself as a Jew. All of this happened right in the middle of New York City the night before Christmas. Anti Semitism is becoming unbelievably dangerous and deadly in the United States and around the world. We must fight this disease. #nevergain

It's not just her.

Well, also TikTok and Twitter and Insta and most celebrities and social justice activists and the UN and ...

The entire digitized world seems to be fixated on ensuring every living person rabidly hates Jews and guess what, it's working!

Great job leftists!

***

