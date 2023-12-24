'But Land or Something!' Pro-Palestinian Activists Verbally Assault Rabbi in Anti-Jew Public Screed

We are constantly told criticism of Israel is NOT antisemitic, and yet it always manages to get there on it's own.

Meet Rabbi Shmuley, 'The Most Famous Rabbi in America,' filming pro-Palestinian activists randomly shouting for him to kill himself because he's a Jew.

An "11-year-old" Muslim girl with her family walked over to me in Times Square and told me to kill myself because I’m a Jew. I am not making this up. You must watch this. They then had their small child kick me to humiliate me whole their daughter continued to say that I should… pic.twitter.com/36kxfmiCUX — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 24, 2023

20 years ago New York City was awash in an epidemic of niceness and kindness. No joke. Post 9/11 and post 2003 blackout, there was a spirit of communality. Now it's a pit. https://t.co/HU52f6CdWb — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 24, 2023

It's not just her.

The kid is brainwashed. Her parents and teachers are to blame for such hatred … https://t.co/0T0OYszwyT — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) December 24, 2023

An 11 yo #Palestinian girl in NY tells a Rabbi to k*ll himself as her parents stand proudly beside her. Wow, just wow. https://t.co/HAIzCLFMRy — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) December 24, 2023

These videos generally just annoy people because they are noisy, stupid and chaotic BUT….. here the girl tells the Rabbi to KILL HIMSELF and then immediately follows up with “I’m only 11 so you can’t do anything to me” which is just so perfect & emblematic. https://t.co/dd1qPp8Eor — ilyana Ben Chaim 🎗️ (@ilyanabenchaim) December 24, 2023

Her parents are standing right there and allowing her to harass this man just because he's Jewish. https://t.co/NIawIrWrLv — The Flandolorian 🐈 (@SheriFlanders) December 24, 2023

Well, also TikTok and Twitter and Insta and most celebrities and social justice activists and the UN and ...

Politicians like Trudeau and his government spread antisemitism and hate, this is just the beginning. These parents are a truly pathetic excuse for humans. https://t.co/2RPjDuIQ5g — CJH (@CJH39493411) December 24, 2023

The entire digitized world seems to be fixated on ensuring every living person rabidly hates Jews and guess what, it's working!

Great job leftists!

