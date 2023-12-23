How Long Has Santa Been Breaking the Law? USDA Grants Santa's Reindeer a...
'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas Mouthpiece

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on December 23, 2023
Meme

It's one thing when leftwing activists spout Hamas propaganda on Twitter/X, but when it comes to elected officials around the world, it's another thing entirely.

Meet, First Minister of Scotland. Humza Yousaf.

For shame, indeed.

No, Humza - what we'll think is that it was a necessary war, started by Hamas, and finished by Israel. Since Gazans can't seem to clean their own house up, Israel had to do the dirty work.  I, for one, will NEVER forget the 'innocent Palestinians' cheering in the street about the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Weird how elected leaders keep fixating on the same advocacy.

It's not a nice word.

They always seem to leave this part out.

We can only hope.

So many activists, so few positions of power.

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIES MUSLIM PROPAGANDA SCOTLAND

