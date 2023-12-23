'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas Mouthpiece

It's one thing when leftwing activists spout Hamas propaganda on Twitter/X, but when it comes to elected officials around the world, it's another thing entirely.

Meet, First Minister of Scotland. Humza Yousaf.

When history books tell the story of the devastation of Gaza, future generations will rightly condemn those who opposed an immediate ceasefire.



The world said "never again" yet allows violence that results in the killing of more children. For shame. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) December 22, 2023

For shame, indeed.

A Holocaust reference to deliberately gaslight a particular community..



What a nasty man this Hamza is..https://t.co/3nEhpbZ4Lt — David Collier (@mishtal) December 22, 2023

No, Humza - what we'll think is that it was a necessary war, started by Hamas, and finished by Israel. Since Gazans can't seem to clean their own house up, Israel had to do the dirty work.



I, for one, will NEVER forget the 'innocent Palestinians' cheering in the street about… — Holly Grayle (@HollyGrayle) December 23, 2023

No, Humza - what we'll think is that it was a necessary war, started by Hamas, and finished by Israel. Since Gazans can't seem to clean their own house up, Israel had to do the dirty work. I, for one, will NEVER forget the 'innocent Palestinians' cheering in the street about the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

How dare you use the words ‘Never Again’ to refer to ANYTHING except the cold bloodied MURDER of Israelis and others on October 7!!



YOU ARE A DISGRACE, AND THE DAY YOU LEAVE OFFICE WILL BE A DAY TO CELEBRATE.



I HOPE THAT EVERY DECENT SCOTS PERSON AGREES!! — SR (@sterling_rauf) December 23, 2023

Weird how elected leaders keep fixating on the same advocacy.

When history books tell of the devistation of Scotland they'll point at you.



Keep your eye on the ball. You been elected to sort Scotland out not Gaza. — After Ford (@Kilhoon) December 22, 2023

You’ve posted more about Gaza than the homeless people that spend hours under central station waiting on hot food



I’m sure you will get round to helping Scottish people soon enough eh?…. — Thelionbrand (@thelionbrand) December 22, 2023

It's not a nice word.

There is a word for people who use the Holocaust to hurt Jews. — Emma Picken. (@emmacpicken) December 22, 2023

They always seem to leave this part out.

You mean they'll condemn Hamas who just opposed a ceasefire, right? — Omer Orlev (@orlev_omer) December 22, 2023

Hamas just turned down a ceasefire — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) December 22, 2023

An immediate ceasefire would only have ensured Hamas’ continued oppression of Gazans and genocidal attacks on Israel.



We will remember you as wanting to continue those two things. — Mark Changizi -- L o o F W I R E D . c o m (@MarkChangizi) December 23, 2023

We can only hope.

In fact they will blame Hamas for starting the war and then blame Hamas again for dragging it out long after they should have surrendered. — Matthew Vosburgh (@MafVosburgh) December 22, 2023

So many activists, so few positions of power.

