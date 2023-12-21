'Disgusting and Disturbing': Study Finds AI Being Trained With Explicit Images of Children
'Don't You Have to Be Convicted of the Crime FIRST?' CO Secretary of State Declares Trump GUILTY

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitchy

Some things are just taken for granted, like, for example, expecting to be convicted of a crime BEFORE suffering punishment for said crime. Well, not in Colorado!

CO Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, set a disturbing precedent in stating as fact Trump is guilty of a crime he hasn't been charged for, let alone convicted of!

Wait, what?!

Basically, she seems to be functioning under the moral code of, 'because I can.'

Conviction? But we all KNOW he's guilty!

It WAS an insurrection and Trump IS guilty and that's FINAL!

In a just country, an elected official making obscenely irresponsible statements like this against a private citizen WOULD be shamed into resigning.

Sadly, without legal and professional consequences, crazy eyes here will never feel compelled to stop what is obviously working for her political agenda. The Democrats are united, where are the Republicans?

***

Tags: COLORADO CORRUPTION DEMOCRATS TRUMP 2020 ELECTION INSURRECTION

