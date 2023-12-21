'Don't You Have to Be Convicted of the Crime FIRST?' CO Secretary of State Declares Trump GUILTY

Some things are just taken for granted, like, for example, expecting to be convicted of a crime BEFORE suffering punishment for said crime. Well, not in Colorado!

CO Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, set a disturbing precedent in stating as fact Trump is guilty of a crime he hasn't been charged for, let alone convicted of!

I agree with the Colorado Supreme Court. Donald Trump incited an insurrection. There shouldn’t be a loophole in the U.S. Constitution that allows the President but no one else to engage in an insurrection and then serve in office again. pic.twitter.com/RACNSokP9L — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) December 21, 2023

Wait, what?!

It doesn’t matter how you feel, Jena. Trump was never charged with insurrection. https://t.co/uJIbPqzWVi — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) December 21, 2023

18 USC 2383.



Try looking it up, it’s the actual insurrection statute, which NO ONE has been charged with or convicted.



See Article V, not III of the 14th Amendment. “The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.” https://t.co/SFp0jHMXXN — Doc Potter -🇺🇸 1776 Audit The Fed (@soonerdave84) December 21, 2023

Basically, she seems to be functioning under the moral code of, 'because I can.'

She believes in criminalizing political speech. Where the hell did she go to school? This is a dark and dangerous road. #1A https://t.co/hI1fPzKsJn — JaneMiami (@janemiami) December 21, 2023

Conviction? But we all KNOW he's guilty!

That's weird. Could you show us the conviction for insurrection please.#BananaRepublichttps://t.co/Mq6pxuH3aa — Matt Locke (@MattLockeRadio) December 21, 2023

So he was charged under Title 18 U.S. Code 2383 for incitement of insurrection, had a trial by a jury of his peers, and was convicted?



When did this happen? https://t.co/nPdle141SH — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) December 21, 2023

It WAS an insurrection and Trump IS guilty and that's FINAL!

It doesn't matter how many times you repeat it, it wasn't an insurrection. Maybe a riot at best. https://t.co/M99AyKx5GP — JeffreymNelson (@jeffreym_nelson) December 21, 2023

There was no insurrection. The FBI and DOJ have already admitted that. January 6th was a short lived riot and nothing more. Democrats are the enemy of democracy and the enemy of the American people. Vicious nation murdering parasites. https://t.co/yOIgDP9yr8 — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) December 21, 2023

In a just country, an elected official making obscenely irresponsible statements like this against a private citizen WOULD be shamed into resigning.

For the sake of the American people, RESIGN! Quit your job. If you’re not able to properly inform people then you shouldn’t even attempt to. A insurrection is not selfies and flag waving! Go to the Congo and learn what an insurrection is but please for heaven sake, GET OFF TV! https://t.co/u6Whk8HLIe — Freed Omring🇺🇸🦅 (@LandOfTheTweets) December 21, 2023

This is exactly the reason why our country is divided. You have idiotic authoritarians running around trying to eliminate competition from elections and they think they are doing the right thing.



Election interference. Period. https://t.co/jXGIJQsyBi — 🇺🇸 MAGA Rob 🇺🇸 (@whoa_rob) December 21, 2023

Sadly, without legal and professional consequences, crazy eyes here will never feel compelled to stop what is obviously working for her political agenda. The Democrats are united, where are the Republicans?

***

