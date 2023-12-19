CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday
TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled...
John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a...
John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of...
NBC News Asks the Hard Questions: Do You Pay Attention to Santa's Skin...
Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill...
IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers to BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit...
The Infuriating Reason Why a Seattle High School Student Failed a Quiz
BUSTED: Cardin's Office Told Staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski to Tone Down His NSFW Social...
Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just...
'We As a Faculty Have Failed': Harvard Law Prof's Letter to the Board...
Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them...
WOW WOW WOW --> Alec Baldwin Just Goes OFF on Pro-Palestine Protester and...
And. Here. We. GOOOO! Over 170 People Linked to Jeffrey Epstein in Court...

'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AngieArtist

There's a lot of debate surrounding gender identity, what it is and how it should be handled by medical professionals. When it comes to kids though, most people who have ever met a small child know they can't decide what to properly wear outside in any given weather situation. Somehow, the LGBTQ left is absolutely certain they know their true gender.

Advertisement

Psychic star children who can peer into the depths of their souls to reveal absolute truths aside, should we really trust the judgement of anyone who would wear that sweater on LIVE TV?

Moving on.

Adults cannot even provide a coherent definition of gender or gender identity or even what a woman is. Yet the blessed child oracles know all.

Recommended

TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Girl, same.

Advertisement

LGBTQ adults want their own experiences validated through children and so they insist on this kind of relentless nonsense. Sadly, the entire medical community, educational system and many governments around the world has latched onto this absurd pseudoscience.

Time to make sure your child feels 'very strongly,' like a conservative.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILD ABUSE GENDER IDENTITY JOURNALIST KIDS TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)
Sam J.
John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill Proposal
ArtistAngie
John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of Weapons in Afghanistan
Brett T.
Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement