'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans

There's a lot of debate surrounding gender identity, what it is and how it should be handled by medical professionals. When it comes to kids though, most people who have ever met a small child know they can't decide what to properly wear outside in any given weather situation. Somehow, the LGBTQ left is absolutely certain they know their true gender.

'Journalist and commentator', @jonlis1, thinks that if children as young as 6 feel "very strongly" that they're 'trans', then it's "incumbent on people to assist that and to encourage them to be who they are." pic.twitter.com/wBz2c9072X — Emily Wilding Davison (@Wommando) December 19, 2023

Psychic star children who can peer into the depths of their souls to reveal absolute truths aside, should we really trust the judgement of anyone who would wear that sweater on LIVE TV?

Moving on.

He shouldn’t be anywhere near children. He is dangerous to them. If a child believes with all their heart they should have a big bar of dairy milk for breakfast is the adult going to be led by the child or say no? — Terfopus 🦖🟩⬜️🟪🇮🇱 (@CrochetLady15) December 19, 2023

I guess Jon would have to therefore accept that if a six year old felt very strongly about getting a full body tattoo then it is incumbent on people to assist them. — Martin in Monmouthshire (@MartinMonmouth1) December 19, 2023

No. My son insisted he was a ninja turtle for two years. — Mary Coleman🇺🇸 (@MaryCol81396498) December 19, 2023

Adults cannot even provide a coherent definition of gender or gender identity or even what a woman is. Yet the blessed child oracles know all.

Has this guy ever actually met a 6 year old ffs. https://t.co/qxPI7SSr5n — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) December 19, 2023

Why the Government guidance must be legally binding, not advisory. And why ultimately social transition for under 18s MUST be banned. Children are not transgender https://t.co/Q0iXaLxyV8 — Family Education Trust (@FamEdTrust) December 19, 2023

Young children shouldn't know what "trans" is. Adults should be allowing them to have a childhood, free from adult worries and concerns. https://t.co/oxJTIF3euV — mam (middle aged mother) 💜◻️🍏 (@discocitizens) December 19, 2023

I’m a parent, former teacher and a deeply concerned citizen. Deeply concerned about the ease to which influential people and those with supposed smarts can so easily be swayed by bad ideas, allow them to become popular, and in turn quash, silence and chill dissent. https://t.co/88vkl9Azru — Jonathan (@JohnJLindsley) December 19, 2023

Girl, same.

I try not to judge on appearances but the opinion of a man who makes the decision to wear that jumper on television should not be considered for even a moment. https://t.co/tHR7aGIo7o — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) December 19, 2023

LGBTQ adults want their own experiences validated through children and so they insist on this kind of relentless nonsense. Sadly, the entire medical community, educational system and many governments around the world has latched onto this absurd pseudoscience.

Time to make sure your child feels 'very strongly,' like a conservative.

