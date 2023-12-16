'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No One is Buying

The last thing we need is more government 'help,' but especially when it comes to housing! Anyone remember 2008? That little economic crash we all went through?

Well, that hasn't deterred Democrats who have once again decided only they can truly make a difference!

They're right of course, it just isn't the difference they are hoping for.

It's past time for the federal government to make a major investment in housing. We can start by fully funding Section 8 vouchers and boosting low-income housing tax credits.



Learn more: https://t.co/FUVe6gKTek pic.twitter.com/8nyCXrOFF3 — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) December 15, 2023

Government housing is the worst, ask anyone who's dealt with it in the military. — AmericanHappyGuy🙋🏻‍♂️🇺🇸 (@KairoKenshi) December 15, 2023

Big government wants to get in the Slum lords business. — Theodore #FJB (@2_dolla_bills) December 16, 2023

Isn't it always?

This is another power grab and the exact opposite should happen. The federal government should not be in the housing industry in any form or manner. It is the problem, not the solution. HUD should be defunded to $0.00 and dismantled. This can be done and it should be done! — Frank Orth (@FLO_1943) December 16, 2023

How come progressive Democratic states never seem to manage these Utopian ideals themselves?

Since california is broke now your going to make other states pay. This after gavin bragged about not taking $ from the feds.

CA politicians are a joke! — William Smith (@EmailWmSmith) December 16, 2023

Expert timing.

Now that housing is so expensive?

That is going to transfer a lot of wealth to the current housing owners - make them even more money.



This is a bubble - better to sit it out and let it pop. — Dave Halliday (@_nwblacksmith) December 16, 2023

Oh, Constitution, Smonstitution!

Where is that an authority in the constitution? So now I need to pay for someone else to live? When do y’all plan to actually adhere to the constitution and the job you’re given and not the BS you keep shoveling? — Bobs Uncle, PHd PolISci 😂😂 (@bobsuncle2020) December 16, 2023

Oof! No thank you!

Imagine living in the Katie Porter Projects. https://t.co/hO1Wi0Wv8A — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 16, 2023

The democrat's solution to everything, government spend money on it.



When you see the word "investment", run. https://t.co/l334FhBBrL — Hass Zerstört (@ZerstortHass) December 16, 2023

If only.

Government should stay out of housing and people's lives. Lower all taxes and get out of the way so people can afford to live and buy their own houses and food. — Robert Kemp 󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁧󠁢󠁢󠁧󠁢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@YKM279) December 16, 2023

The Democratic answer is always more money! More spending! More government management! Yet the problems never seem to get solved and they always, always get worse.

But their voters keep voting for them!

Keep those nice-sounding slogans coming!

