'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No One is Buying

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on December 16, 2023
Sarah D.

The last thing we need is more government 'help,' but especially when it comes to housing! Anyone remember 2008? That little economic crash we all went through?

Well, that hasn't deterred Democrats who have once again decided only they can truly make a difference!

They're right of course, it just isn't the difference they are hoping for.

Isn't it always?

How come progressive Democratic states never seem to manage these Utopian ideals themselves?

Expert timing.

Oh, Constitution, Smonstitution!

Oof! No thank you!

If only.

The Democratic answer is always more money! More spending! More government management! Yet the problems never seem to get solved and they always, always get worse.

But their voters keep voting for them!

Keep those nice-sounding slogans coming!

***

