Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel Supporters

Maybe they don't know how to search for images on Google or maybe they just don't care about spreading lies to their massive X accounts, but pro-Palestinian activists keep making the same mistake over and over.

Enter, Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, with a whopping 1 million followers, sharing a photo from 2004 from the West Bank.

Also, the tank didn't shoot the child. Minor detail.

But 27K reposts and 71K likes later ...

The person who sent his kid to throw a brick at a tank. https://t.co/WPebOcYJPU — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 9, 2023

The terrorists are those who push their little kids towards state soldiers on the border and yell on the soldiers to shoot the little kid. Because it looks great on camera for presenting these palestinians as poor people.#stupid_palestinian_propoganda https://t.co/ez74CHCpaY pic.twitter.com/bPNol9KOcW — Rene 🇮🇱 #̸̢̨̡͖Future ̴̡̡̛͍̮̱́͋͊̌Assemblers ̴̡̡̛͍ (@Rene_2020_1) December 9, 2023

For starters, that kid's parents. https://t.co/EIBWCgMM8u — Shlomi Ben Meir (@shlomikliab) December 9, 2023

That kid's parents are the terrorists. https://t.co/nFdLhBfDUa — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) December 9, 2023

Who is sending children to throw bricks at tanks? https://t.co/Ej8Y3dbKUT — An Nguyen (@Liftingnreading) December 8, 2023

It's a medical miracle that people can use the X platform without a functional brain.



The terrorists are the people who *TAUGHT* the little poor kid to hate.



FWIW, none of the civilized countries put their kid in front of a war zone as a human shield. https://t.co/DbMn0SDX7j — 旧金山熊脸 (@SFbearface) December 9, 2023

This is not the dunk she thinks it is https://t.co/DJr4HYobJi — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) December 9, 2023

What she was hoping for was a gasp of humanity seeing such a small child bravely risking everything to stop a giant, evil tank coming to destroy his home. Like a Disney movie.

Sadly, it works on exactly who it is supposed to work on.

A retired professor points out



Look at the attached photo



Who is the real bully?



An innocent child



Or fully trained and armed Professional Soldiers inside a fully loaded high tech Tank https://t.co/wSpDgm2J65 — Healed by Compassion (@compassion_heal) December 9, 2023

No context or understanding of the situation presented in the 20-year-old photo. Just an immediate reaction to an image that validates their biases.

That's all they need.

Propaganda works.

This is a scene every day in Palestine, unfortunately I used to watch these videos from the Arabic news channels with my parents, these used to be censored in Canada https://t.co/pPj4VuzQNg — Kamel (@KamelEl_Cheikh) December 8, 2023

The left knows the power of an image and the Palestinians have capitalized on this for decades. Send a child out to demonstrate an act of 'resistance,' and snap a picture. You never need to explain anything ever again. 20 years later, it's still working as planned.

