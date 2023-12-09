POLITICO: Candidate Speaking Out After Online Sex Life ‘Exposed’
Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries, 'Gaza is the Most Dangerous Place in the...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at...
Strange Bedfellows Alert: ACLU Announces They'll Represent... The NRA
Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying...
Father of Guy Charged With Federal Firearm Crime Lectures Us About 'Gun Safety'...
Is Alex Jones Coming Back to Twitter? It's Up to the Twitter Users
OUCH! Community Notes LEVELS Karine Jean-Pierre's 'Biden Job Creation' Brag
Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane...
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was...
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link...
Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response

Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel Supporters

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on December 09, 2023
meme

Maybe they don't know how to search for images on Google or maybe they just don't care about spreading lies to their massive X accounts, but pro-Palestinian activists keep making the same mistake over and over.

Advertisement

Enter, Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, with a whopping 1 million followers, sharing a photo from 2004 from the West Bank.

Also, the tank didn't shoot the child. Minor detail.

But 27K reposts and 71K likes later ...

Recommended

POLITICO: Candidate Speaking Out After Online Sex Life ‘Exposed’
Brett T.
Advertisement

What she was hoping for was a gasp of humanity seeing such a small child bravely risking everything to stop a giant, evil tank coming to destroy his home. Like a Disney movie.

Sadly, it works on exactly who it is supposed to work on.

No context or understanding of the situation presented in the 20-year-old photo. Just an immediate reaction to an image that validates their biases.

That's all they need.

Advertisement

Propaganda works.

The left knows the power of an image and the Palestinians have capitalized on this for decades. Send a child out to demonstrate an act of 'resistance,' and snap a picture. You never need to explain anything ever again. 20 years later, it's still working as planned.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIES MEDIA BIAS MISINFORMATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POLITICO: Candidate Speaking Out After Online Sex Life ‘Exposed’
Brett T.
Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets
Grateful Calvin
Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries, 'Gaza is the Most Dangerous Place in the World to Be a Child.'
Chad Felix Greene
Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at Least Not in HER Kitchen)
Doug P.
Bari Weiss's Issues Kill Orders Carried Out By The IDF - Totally Sane People
Gordon K
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
POLITICO: Candidate Speaking Out After Online Sex Life ‘Exposed’ Brett T.
Advertisement