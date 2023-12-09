Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries, 'Gaza is the Most Dangerous Place in the World to Be a Child.'

Without a shred of self-awareness, the left and most Democrats, declare the most ridiculous things with astonishing levels of passion and self-righteous indignation. Nothing has been more true that watching them claim to speak on behalf of children in Gaza.

Gaza is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. Doctors can barely care for patients due to the lack of basic necessities like water, medical equipment, and secure shelter. End the carnage. Ceasefire Now. pic.twitter.com/jvMjfNaXqZ — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) December 8, 2023

Why is that Ilhan?

What could possibly be making Gaza a difficult place to function normally during a war that, checks notes, they started?

It’s people should have considered that before their government invaded another country https://t.co/n2ce2kdUeD — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) December 9, 2023

Let's get some perspective, here.

How safe was it to be a child in Kibbuz Be’eri on October 7th???



Note: When you behead a baby, there is not much doctors can do anyways…#HamasislSIS https://t.co/s0LEnA4AKY — Matan Zamir (@MatanZamir) December 8, 2023

I guess Israel 🇮🇱 didn’t have their children massacred? What was done to Israel was horrific and Israel has the right to defend themselves. We know that HAMAS uses civilians as shields! So STFU!!!!! https://t.co/sBLrdqeSws — Bernice Johnson (@BerniceJoh79518) December 9, 2023

To be clear, Rep. Omar is speaking entirely from propaganda. There is no evidence children in Gaza have been targeted or killed by Israel and certainly not in the numbers reported. There is no evidence doctors in Gaza are struggling to save patients or running out of supplies or any of the other Walking Dead imagery they keep trotting around for the cameras.

All we know for sure is that Hamas uses hospitals and schools as covers for terroristic military operations.

You are gaslighting @IlhanMN You know it is Hamas that is responsible for basic needs. They were voted in to power by the Palestinians. Hamas is responsible for poor health care etc. Stop blaming Israel. https://t.co/H31EkoGMLG — Cmerun (@cmerunbritton) December 9, 2023

It is simple, have Hamas surrender, give back the hostages, and face war crimes.

Step 2. Evacuate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, and other non-Jewish nations. https://t.co/qLjKPPqOpB — William Doyle (@WilliamTheTeach) December 9, 2023

Oh yeah, majority-Palestinian Jordan is a mere four hours away from Gaza and Egypt is next door. Why not safely relocate the kids until the war is over?

"Gaza is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child."



Especially if you're a child like #Kfir #Bibas and his "big" brother, #Ariel. And all the other Jewish/Israeli children hostages.@Ilhan, you constantly tumble to new depths of repulsion, hypocrisy and hate. https://t.co/N78uJy6T0v — Michael Podwill (@MichaelPodwill) December 8, 2023

Simple #Hamas can stop firing rockets at #Israel, return the remaining hostages & go into exile. Ask your terrorist friends. https://t.co/eQmQFiKofU — Teddy (@OhToFreeCanada) December 9, 2023

Bottom line.

Gaza is dangerous because of Hamas. https://t.co/vsu2qArqH3 — Ben Weiner (@bencweiner) December 8, 2023

The left and especially anti-Israel Democrats seem uninterested in actually doing anything to protect the children they claim are in direct danger. They prefer to make it all about them and their bravery in calling for a vague 'ceasefire,' that means nothing to an enemy who has proven twice in three months they will break it the second they have a chance.

Theatrics and emotional blackmail.

***

