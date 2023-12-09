Welp. Pro-Palestinian Activist Doctor Shares 20-Year-Old Photo to Try and Shame Pro-Israel...
Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries, 'Gaza is the Most Dangerous Place in the World to Be a Child.'

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on December 09, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Without a shred of self-awareness, the left and most Democrats, declare the most ridiculous things with astonishing levels of passion and self-righteous indignation. Nothing has been more true that watching them claim to speak on behalf of children in Gaza.

Why is that Ilhan?

What could possibly be making Gaza a difficult place to function normally during a war that, checks notes, they started?

Let's get some perspective, here.

To be clear, Rep. Omar is speaking entirely from propaganda. There is no evidence children in Gaza have been targeted or killed by Israel and certainly not in the numbers reported. There is no evidence doctors in Gaza are struggling to save patients or running out of supplies or any of the other Walking Dead imagery they keep trotting around for the cameras.

All we know for sure is that Hamas uses hospitals and schools as covers for terroristic military operations.

Oh yeah, majority-Palestinian Jordan is a mere four hours away from Gaza and Egypt is next door. Why not safely relocate the kids until the war is over?

Bottom line.

The left and especially anti-Israel Democrats seem uninterested in actually doing anything to protect the children they claim are in direct danger. They prefer to make it all about them and their bravery in calling for a vague 'ceasefire,' that means nothing to an enemy who has proven twice in three months they will break it the second they have a chance.

Theatrics and emotional blackmail.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

