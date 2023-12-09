'Antisemitism Works That Way.' Leftwing Pro-Palestinian Writer Shares Deep Hatred of Israel Supporters

James Woods Advises Jews to Arm Themselves in Response to Shocking Poll
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on December 09, 2023
Anchorman meme

Sometimes people tell you the whole story with just a sentence or two. This is especially true from the left who always lie but never about how they truly feel.

Caitlin Johnstone, a popular leftwing account (332K followers) has distinguished herself as one of the most vile and aggressively proud anti-Israel voices on the platform since the War on Hamas started in October.

She, however, demonstrated her true nature in a revealing post that really tells us everything.

'Hate,' is certainly a strong word and an even stronger emotion. But it tells us a great deal about the left's worldview that they feel so comfortable hating and sharing their hatred in public.

As you can see, she didn't change, the situation just gave her an opportunity to enjoy her hatred in public without consequences.

If we are expected to choose between a culture of putrefying hatred, violence and collective self-imposed emotional suffering or rational people living their best lives ...

As is typical, they've convinced themselves their irrational hatred is perfectly moral and justified.

The left is forever lecturing the world on the importance of eradicating hatred, intolerance and ignorance and bringing us all together in love and inclusion. Except when it comes to anything they personally dislike.

Keep on hatin' Caitlin! No one but you will ever care.

