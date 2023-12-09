'Antisemitism Works That Way.' Leftwing Pro-Palestinian Writer Shares Deep Hatred of Israel Supporters

Sometimes people tell you the whole story with just a sentence or two. This is especially true from the left who always lie but never about how they truly feel.

Caitlin Johnstone, a popular leftwing account (332K followers) has distinguished herself as one of the most vile and aggressively proud anti-Israel voices on the platform since the War on Hamas started in October.

She, however, demonstrated her true nature in a revealing post that really tells us everything.

I hate Israel about as much as I always did, but I hate its defenders much, much more than I did before all this started. Absolute scum of the earth. — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) December 9, 2023

'Hate,' is certainly a strong word and an even stronger emotion. But it tells us a great deal about the left's worldview that they feel so comfortable hating and sharing their hatred in public.

Antisemitism works that way. It grows. You are no better than the many people over the centuries who’ve despised the Jews, but given the history that you should know, you are worse than any of them. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) December 9, 2023

If I weren’t hated by the likes of you, I’d be doing something wrong with my life. https://t.co/RTHaCVvGDR — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 9, 2023

“Before all this started.” Wonder if she means before Hamas broke the ceasefire and set this particular conflict in motion. https://t.co/kZsgQTUPGK pic.twitter.com/2uWtkLxbIS — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 9, 2023

As you can see, she didn't change, the situation just gave her an opportunity to enjoy her hatred in public without consequences.

Your hate keeps us warm at night. https://t.co/Nh9uSkuhxq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 9, 2023

The left has some serious antisocial personality disorder issues it needs to deal with https://t.co/7UKsLIT8oJ — Phalanx Supre Zion ⚫⚪🪬 (@moalusi_victor) December 9, 2023

If we are expected to choose between a culture of putrefying hatred, violence and collective self-imposed emotional suffering or rational people living their best lives ...

I love Israel. Because Israel is good. Israel is the salt of the earth. Have a wonderful weekend Caitlin. https://t.co/NQVRYyhs3h — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 9, 2023

This is what modern left-wing antisemitism looks like. https://t.co/U35WcnAf8s — Chester A. Arthur (@ZacAKAMadu) December 9, 2023

As is typical, they've convinced themselves their irrational hatred is perfectly moral and justified.

Most Israel supporters are non-Jews, but when you talk about what awful people Israel supporters are they'll try to claim you're talking about Jews. Israel apologists who aren't even Jewish will accuse you of anti-semitism for saying things that are really about them. — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) November 27, 2023

I’m one of those awful Israel supporters. I support Israel because I support the Jews and Israel IS the one and only Jewish nation.



Conversely, not all anti-Zionists are anti-Semite but it’s a given that all anti-Semites are anti-Zionist. — Zionspilger (@PhilGarber5) November 28, 2023

The left is forever lecturing the world on the importance of eradicating hatred, intolerance and ignorance and bringing us all together in love and inclusion. Except when it comes to anything they personally dislike.

Keep on hatin' Caitlin! No one but you will ever care.

***

