'Are Those Journalist Numbers?' HuffPo Senior Reporter on the 'Far-Right' Parrots Hamas Propaganda

The left is nothing if not consistent when it comes to parroting Hamas propaganda and Senior Reporter, Christopher Mathias, who covers the 'far-right,' is no exception.

6100 kids killed by Israel, the equivalent of two 9/11s of *just kids*



& western discourse can barely muster the words “war crimes” — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) December 6, 2023

Such absolute certainty without a shred of evidence or a link provided. Very good journalisming of you, Christopher!

Cite a number without anything to back it up and follow it up with a healthy dose of righteous indignation lecturing us all on how he just wishes we could be as enlightened and moral as he.

Now imagine how reliable his reporting on the 'far-right,' is.

The terror group you're shilling for has been lying to you. Engage in some real journalism next time: https://t.co/wjyGxxrzzn — Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) December 6, 2023

Journalism is when you express your feelings and disappointment with society.

I have a different spreadsheet for you. — LandShark (@landshark197103) December 6, 2023

According to the "reliable" terrorist org, Hamas. — Speaking Cop To Power (@SpeakCopToPower) December 6, 2023

I heard from Hamas it was really 6100 million gazillion billion — FairyUnique (@FairyUnique) December 6, 2023

Of course, his target audience is eating it up!

Two world trade centers of just children inside have fallen. https://t.co/3gKYc1VLJE — Conference of the Birds (@Conf3rnceOBirds) December 6, 2023

Comparing the horrors Islamic extremists have committed on humanity to the suffering of Islamic terrorists in Israel is something.

The numbers are so horrifyingly big I just can’t wrap my brain around them. #CEASEFIRE_NOW https://t.co/L3BnbYB6cc — Mary Flannery (Substack: Page by Page) (@15thcgossipgirl) December 6, 2023

It's easy to horrify people with numbers when you just make them up. Cc: Hamas

Realize this. Israel is a terrorist state worse than any other terrorist organization ever in history. https://t.co/2FIvVZ8Hiv — Ursala Yacoob ❤️💙🇵🇸 (@ursala_yacoob) December 6, 2023

At least they're not escalating the rhetoric.

I wish the term "crimes against humanity" were used more widely than "war crimes." Only one nation-state is involved in this war, so the atrocities are crimes against humanity, which are also forbidden under international law and l cover crimes of states against their subjects. — Geoffrey Andersen (@GeoffAndersen) December 6, 2023

Oh, now Israel is attacking all of humanity!

Speaking of just making up numbers.

Imagine believing Hamas. — Jason Storck (@jmstorck) December 6, 2023

Hamas are the good guy freedom fighters, remember?

Who has time to verify numbers when you've got a powerful personal message to share with the world about how they should be as virtuous as you are!

At least we have the HuffPo to remind of the errors of our ways.

***

