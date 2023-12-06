'Are Those Journalist Numbers?' HuffPo Senior Reporter on the 'Far-Right' Parrots Hamas Propaganda

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Pos...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on December 06, 2023
Twitchy

The left is nothing if not consistent when it comes to parroting Hamas propaganda and Senior Reporter, Christopher Mathias, who covers the 'far-right,' is no exception.

Such absolute certainty without a shred of evidence or a link provided. Very good journalisming of you, Christopher!

Cite a number without anything to back it up and follow it up with a healthy dose of righteous indignation lecturing us all on how he just wishes we could be as enlightened and moral as he.

Now imagine how reliable his reporting on the 'far-right,' is.

Journalism is when you express your feelings and disappointment with society.

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post
Chad Felix Greene
Of course, his target audience is eating it up!

Comparing the horrors Islamic extremists have committed on humanity to the suffering of Islamic terrorists in Israel is something.

It's easy to horrify people with numbers when you just make them up. Cc: Hamas

At least they're not escalating the rhetoric.

Oh, now Israel is attacking all of humanity!

Speaking of just making up numbers.

Hamas are the good guy freedom fighters, remember?

Who has time to verify numbers when you've got a powerful personal message to share with the world about how they should be as virtuous as you are! 

At least we have the HuffPo to remind of the errors of our ways.

***

