'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post

Oh, what can be said about Briahna Joy Gray that hasn't already been said? Fortunately, she always finds a way to inspire us with her astonishing ignorance and her absolutely remarkable self-confidence in spouting it.

Being the former National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders in 2020, you'd think she would know a little bit about PR. But maybe this *is* her PR?

You spelled “Europe” wrong. https://t.co/5jnNCLBpA0 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 6, 2023

Oh, Brie, Brie.

You did this one to yourself.

You spelled Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Iraq, Iran, and Pakistan wrong.



One Google search would have also done the trick. pic.twitter.com/mSPpQSCkWi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 6, 2023

Congrats. You're on the shortlist for dumbest voice on X. That's not easy to accomplish. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 6, 2023

This is unserious. You can have your beliefs about Israel and still recognize that jews have been forced out of most of the arab world for the last 100 years or so. — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) December 6, 2023

Considering her extensive history on Twitter/X, it's very intentional.

It's no longer a question of whether she's evil or dumb. It's both. She's both. https://t.co/cUrSMAPt04 pic.twitter.com/z5c3mznG2j — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) December 6, 2023

It’s (perversely) fascinating to watch people who know so little have such big opinions. https://t.co/ewqN6Cxr1b — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 6, 2023

Boy, does she have big opinions.

How are people this stupid https://t.co/ETP8imbQct — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 6, 2023

This is amazing. @briebriejoy, who has become a prolific commentator on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, knows absolutely nothing about the history of Jews and Arabs in the middle east. https://t.co/XuJzQj1Lg7 — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) December 6, 2023

Morally bankrupt antisemite Briahna Joy Gray is actively competing to be the literal dumbest person on X. https://t.co/GYQgSJ8WLE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 6, 2023

Oh, she knows.

One million Jews fled the Middle East and North Africa for Israel after Arab governments stole their property, murdered them, and committed other atrocities. You are shameful. A liar. https://t.co/xqZtpPzaSt — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 6, 2023

How could she possibly not know?

Last time I checked, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Iran & Iraq aren't part of Europe https://t.co/nwKxHKUbqL — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) December 6, 2023

My mom’s family was forced out of Yemen after a killing spree targeting Jews occurred in Aden, which is where my name comes from.



This is what a Harvard undergrad and Harvard Law education gets you: indoctrination into revisionist history and relentless Jew-hatred, @briebriejoy. https://t.co/YEwRZ61zSz — Adar Rubin (@rubin_a1) December 6, 2023

This disgusting denial from Briahna Joy Gray of the expulsion and ethnic cleansing of 800K Jews from Arab lands (aka, the grandparents of most Israelis today) reveals her utter blindness to Jewish suffering unless it happens to fits her preferred narrative.



Terrible person. https://t.co/45Zd5Nw1wY — Jacob (@jacobmlevy) December 6, 2023

Could really just be this simple.

It’s fascinating and horrifying to watch someone actively become more antisemitic day-by-day in real-time https://t.co/3khLyKtN2E — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) December 6, 2023

Progressive Activist Intellectualism, ladies and gentlemen.

