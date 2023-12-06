'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post

'Are Those Journalist Numbers?' HuffPo Senior Reporter on the 'Far-Right' Parrots Hamas Pr...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:00 PM on December 06, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

Oh, what can be said about Briahna Joy Gray that hasn't already been said? Fortunately, she always finds a way to inspire us with her astonishing ignorance and her absolutely remarkable self-confidence in spouting it.

Being the former National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders in 2020, you'd think she would know a little bit about PR. But maybe this *is* her PR?

Oh, Brie, Brie.

You did this one to yourself.

Considering her extensive history on Twitter/X, it's very intentional.

Boy, does she have big opinions.

Oh, she knows.

How could she possibly not know?

Could really just be this simple.

Progressive Activist Intellectualism, ladies and gentlemen.

***

