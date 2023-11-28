Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire
Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon
Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System
'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable...
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop...
Hot Take: Israeli Hostages Were Starved Because Israel Cut Off the Supply of...
Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of...
Peter Doocy Challenges KJP on the White House’s ‘Lower Prices’ Narrative
WATCH Joy Reid Nod Like the Bobblehead She Is As Antisemitic Professor Calls...
Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive...
BLM Co-Founder Supporting Donald Trump ... Says Democrats 'Aren't For Us'. Yes, REALLY!...
Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in...
Liberals in the Media Are Trying to Ruin This Child's Life
Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong...

'Time to End the DEI Dystopia.' Home Loans Now Determined Based on Race? Christopher Rufo SCOOP

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on November 28, 2023
AngieArtist

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, sounds so lovely right? Well in practice it's just modern discrimination based on race and sex, again.

Enter The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta:

Advertisement

This is Critical Race Theory and Historical Justice in practice.

Recommended

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Why do progressives never change?

Also, doesn't this sound like something we've seen before?

Advertisement

Every time the left tries to 'fix' historical injustices, they simply create NEW injustices.

We can't turn our back for a second before Democrats are back to engaging in racial discrimination! Hopefully the courts and maybe even the Supreme Court, will finally end this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DISCRIMINATION DIVERSITY GEORGIA INCLUSION RACISM EQUITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon
Brett T.
Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire
Brett T.
'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable Conditions'
Chad Felix Greene
Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System
Brett T.
Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of Amendments
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat Grateful Calvin
Advertisement