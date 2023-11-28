'Time to End the DEI Dystopia.' Home Loans Now Determined Based on Race? Christopher Rufo SCOOP

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, sounds so lovely right? Well in practice it's just modern discrimination based on race and sex, again.

Enter The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta:

SCOOP: The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta is now determining loans on the basis of "diversity, equity, and inclusion." This is discriminatory, illegal, and directly subsidized by the federal government. pic.twitter.com/fEj3DuNqdY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 28, 2023

Imagine being denied a loan because the government doesn't prefer your racial or ethnic group. It was abominable in 1933. It's abominable in 2023.



Time to end the DEI dystopia. https://t.co/Wt5g1ClO2r — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) November 28, 2023

This is Critical Race Theory and Historical Justice in practice.

They want to make these policies permanent because in critical theory, history is never fully atoned for, its just added to the oppression calculations for "reparations." The meter is always running. https://t.co/q1FbPb7pZk — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) November 28, 2023

How did we get so far that we're going backwards now? This is clearly discrimination based on characteristics beyond your control... Which we spent DECADES trying to remove from society... DEI is evil, and this needs a class action lawsuit, immediately... https://t.co/WG1Jws3dln — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) November 28, 2023

Why do progressives never change?

It appears that redlining is back in fashion, thanks to Democrat political policies @POTUS.



I’d ask someone to remind me why I’m no longer a Democrat, but they do that willingly every, single, day. https://t.co/7TRPztNJbm — Leif Cairn (@CairnLeif) November 28, 2023

Dismantle the DEI bureaucracies. https://t.co/sgg31MGXke — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) November 28, 2023

SCOTUS recently said, "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it." Clearly, @FHLBAtl didn't get the memo. — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) November 28, 2023

How do they think they will get away with something so blatantly illegal? — Satoru Sato (@SatoruSato92) November 28, 2023

Also, doesn't this sound like something we've seen before?

Didn’t the 2008 recession begin with something that sounded similar? — Hugo Freitas (@hugofreitas_r) November 28, 2023

This is exactly what caused the previous mortgage loan bust. The liberal myth of "red-lining." — Miss Information (@Ms_Informatian) November 28, 2023

This is basically what happened in 2008 + overt racism — 🏴🌲Kiki ᚴᛁᚴᛁ ᚢᛅᛋ ᛅᚾ ᛅᛚᛁᛅᚾ🌲🏴 (@kikisknees) November 28, 2023

Every time the left tries to 'fix' historical injustices, they simply create NEW injustices.

Replacing “systemic racism” with systemic racism. — Tim Kelly (@timothykelly) November 28, 2023

We can't turn our back for a second before Democrats are back to engaging in racial discrimination! Hopefully the courts and maybe even the Supreme Court, will finally end this.

