BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Brian Stelter's New Book on Fox News 'Selling Well Below Expectations'
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying...
Chuck Schumer: GOP 'Dangerously' Trying to Tie Ukraine Aid to 'Hard-Right Border Policy'
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To...
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Jon Lovitz Stands Up To Anti-Semitism
Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants
Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree...
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About...
Symbolism Alert: Much Like America's Standing in the World, The National Christmas Tree...
The Word 'Thug' Means What, Now? Young Thug's Lawyer Raises Eyebrows with Creative...
Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire
Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon

Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Israel are Hostages

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:30 PM on November 28, 2023
Seinfeld

There seems to be a virus going around causing media figures to inexplicably mistake Israeli civilians and Hamas terrorists! Trends Journal publisher and founder of the Trends Research Institute, Gerald Celente, boldly mused to his 153,000 followers that Israel arresting Palestinians involved in recent terrorist attack is ... taking hostages?

Advertisement

See for yourself.

Where exactly this '3,200' number comes from he didn't feel the need to share with us.

The reader likely doesn't need to be reminded of this, but on 10/7 Hamas militants flooded into Israel killing anyone they could find.

But that just isn't good enough for Celente.

Why would Israel arrest *insert whatever number is going around* Palestinians on 10/7?

Recommended

BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
Advertisement

However many Palestinians may or may not have been arrested by Israel immediately following the Hamas terrorist attack, no sane person could possibly refer to a justice system arresting suspects as 'taking hostages.'

They even complain when we arrest the very people who stab, slaughter, rape and burn us. It's not a mistake. It's deliberate. The purpose of those people is to see Jews suffer, humiliated and murdered without having any way of protecting themselves. That's why they hate Israel so much. Just don't call them antisemites. They don't hate Jews, they simply criticise the Israeli policy of stopping terrorists from killing Jews.

Advertisement

The idiocy speaks for itself. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible
Coucy
You Love to See It: Deadspin Bully Gets Bullied Into Deleting His Bullying Tweet
Coucy
Governor 'Deville' Whitmer Apparently Wants The People and The Puppies of Michigan To Freeze
justmindy
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Pallywood Strikes Again! Chief of Comms of Human Rights Watchdog Caught LYING About Israel 'Abusing' Teen
Chad Felix Greene
State Rep. Says Rightward Shift in Gen Z Men Is Sexism
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible Coucy
Advertisement