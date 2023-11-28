Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Israel are Hostages

There seems to be a virus going around causing media figures to inexplicably mistake Israeli civilians and Hamas terrorists! Trends Journal publisher and founder of the Trends Research Institute, Gerald Celente, boldly mused to his 153,000 followers that Israel arresting Palestinians involved in recent terrorist attack is ... taking hostages?

See for yourself.

Israel arrested 3,200 Palestinians since Oct. 7...but don't call them hostages — Gerald Celente (@geraldcelente) November 27, 2023

Where exactly this '3,200' number comes from he didn't feel the need to share with us.

The reader likely doesn't need to be reminded of this, but on 10/7 Hamas militants flooded into Israel killing anyone they could find.

Many of them were arrested on Oct 7.



Anyone describing captured Hamas terrorists who committed the atrocities of Oct 7 as 'hostages' needs their head examined.



Just saying.https://t.co/6dU6CZzHVd — David Collier (@mishtal) November 27, 2023

But that just isn't good enough for Celente.

Israeli intel couldn't figure out an attack was coming, but you're so bent on pro-Israel propaganda that you're telling me they knew within hours who was involved and chased them to the West Bank? — Gerald Celente (@geraldcelente) November 27, 2023

It's not that hard when they publicly celebrate the attack — Adin - עדין (@AdinHaykin1) November 27, 2023

Why would Israel arrest *insert whatever number is going around* Palestinians on 10/7?

Oh, did something happen on Oct. 7 that might warrant arresting many people? https://t.co/u72RCDwRuh — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) November 28, 2023

Hmm.. let's all think together for a minute. I wonder why Israel would arrest so many Palestinians on October 7th? Oh wait, maybe it's because there was a massacre of 1400 people after hamas broke into the country. Just a thought. https://t.co/8qkZ4TjxTV — Winter ⸆⸉🎄 (@Winwin_winter13) November 28, 2023

However many Palestinians may or may not have been arrested by Israel immediately following the Hamas terrorist attack, no sane person could possibly refer to a justice system arresting suspects as 'taking hostages.'

Correct, they’re not hostages. They’re terrorists. Glad we could clear that up. https://t.co/gtpNVvvL1N — Jen Peace (@jenlovepeace18) November 27, 2023

They even complain when we arrest the very people who stab, slaughter, rape and burn us.



It's not a mistake. It's deliberate. The purpose of those people is to see Jews suffer, humiliated and murdered without having any way of protecting themselves. That's why they hate Israel… https://t.co/0Ces9xfGuP — Shlomi Ben Meir (@shlomikliab) November 27, 2023

Correct, they aren't hostages



They are mass murderers and rapists who were captured red handed and are correctly facing justice



So glad we cleared that up! — Wilderness (@seferbamidbar) November 27, 2023

It may be difficult for someone like you to understand, but when Palestinians commit crimes - including terrorist offenses - they will be arrested. — Lawrence Muscant (@LawrenceMuscant) November 28, 2023

Considering how many of the terrorists posted videos to social media of them murdering and sexually assaulting innocents…probably easy to track a lot of them down. They were proud, and that content went viral…many celebrated the atrocities. — Ari Paul ⛓️ (@AriDavidPaul) November 29, 2023

The idiocy speaks for itself.

***

