'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable Conditions'

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on November 28, 2023
Twitchy

The lengths we have witnessed the media/left go to defend Hamas has been astonishing to say the least. Even for them, it has been just one insane claim after another. Considering the pattern, even we were amazed by this.

Ok, what?!

Let's just start with there being absolutely no kind way of kidnapping and holding civilians hostage.

What the HELL did you just say, you Sky News idiot? 

Held in "reasonable condition"?! They were starved, beaten, not given medication. One needed surgery for a gunshot wound. One is in critical condition right now, you absolute failure of a journalist. 

This post undermines your entire career. 

The hostages aren't speaking in detail about the horrors because they're scared of undermining the safety of the remaining hostages! 

Apparently, guys, if you hold and torture hostages in order to make demands from Israel, you can forget about all of the people that Hamas and "palestinian" civilians beheaded and raped. See? "Hamas=ISIS storyline" debunked!

Progressivism never changes.

When the media/left just don't want to address the cruel facts of a story they will do everything in their power to craft any narrative that will confirm their own views and distract from the reality.

Always the same.

Always disgusting.

