'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable Conditions'

The lengths we have witnessed the media/left go to defend Hamas has been astonishing to say the least. Even for them, it has been just one insane claim after another. Considering the pattern, even we were amazed by this.

Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar met with the Israeli hostages a day after they were taken in tunnels under Gaza and told them they would not be harmed and would be returned as part of a hostage deal. Undermines the Israeli Hamas = ISIS storyline. — Dominic Waghorn (@DominicWaghorn) November 28, 2023

They were held in reasonable conditions, reportedly, though those held above ground lived with the fear of being killed in Israel's bombardment. — Dominic Waghorn (@DominicWaghorn) November 28, 2023

None of this takes away from the barbarity they witnessed at the hands of Hamas, for some the murders of parents, the destruction of their homes and the sexual violence reportedly suffered by many that day. — Dominic Waghorn (@DominicWaghorn) November 28, 2023

Ok, what?!

This a joke?… Hamas are terrorists — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) November 28, 2023

Why have you decided to become a mouthpiece for #hamas propaganda, @DominicWaghorn ? The hostages were beaten, starved, no showers, limited toilet. Oh, yeah - and they were HOSTAGES. This thread of yours is utterly shameful. @SkyNews #hack https://t.co/lbKxakSa5b — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 28, 2023

Setting aside some of the horrifying things we are learning about what the kidnapped civilians endured, this is an insane tweet, given the medieval murder/dismemberment/rape spree Hamas perpetrated just weeks ago. Sky News has put on a particularly disgusting show in recent days. https://t.co/TGwgLjDnHX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 28, 2023

Let's just start with there being absolutely no kind way of kidnapping and holding civilians hostage.

What the HELL did you just say, you Sky News idiot?

Held in "reasonable condition"?! They were starved, beaten, not given medication. One needed surgery for a gunshot wound. One is in critical condition right now, you absolute failure of a journalist.

This post undermines your entire career.

The hostages aren't speaking in detail about the horrors because they're scared of undermining the safety of the remaining hostages!

Apparently, guys, if you hold and torture hostages in order to make demands from Israel, you can forget about all of the people that Hamas and "palestinian" civilians beheaded and raped. See? "Hamas=ISIS storyline" debunked!

Astonishing how “terrorist mastermind surprises civilian hostages in dark tunnel” fits in some people’s minds as “evidence Hamas is not that evil after all”. https://t.co/Od4XD46p0x — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 28, 2023

Who needs Hamas propaganda channels when we have Sky News?https://t.co/yL1utharXD — David Collier (@mishtal) November 28, 2023

‘Everyone who wasn’t raped or killed by Hamas was kept in reasonable conditions’ apparently. Sky News finds a new low. Even for them. https://t.co/LQQDYbSnQs — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) November 28, 2023

Oh I’d love for @DominicWaghorn to explain how on earth being kidnapped by terrorists and being dragged from their homes can be described as “reasonable conditions”.



Trash journalism. https://t.co/sYf1xcrcVx — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) November 28, 2023

Progressivism never changes.

In all my years I’ve covering conflict I’ve never seen journalists completely fail like they have been. I’m not sure why anyone would put any trust in the media after this. https://t.co/BLVRTCo3Ub — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) November 28, 2023

Holy sh*t he really wrote this. This is a "journalist." https://t.co/be278HLCf1 — Affirm Reality 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@MirabelleW18) November 28, 2023

It's no accident that Western Hamas apparatchiks were quick to invent stories about the hostages being treated well, since they knew it would take a day or two for the horror stories to come out. It's all about getting ahead of the truth. Doing crisis PR comms for Nazis. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 28, 2023

When the media/left just don't want to address the cruel facts of a story they will do everything in their power to craft any narrative that will confirm their own views and distract from the reality.

Always the same.

Always disgusting.

