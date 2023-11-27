Twitter Discusses Study Showing Trans People Are 109% More Likely To Have 'Long...
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:30 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy

A man enters a store with a gun and attempts a robbery, the employee defends himself with a gun, killing said robber and ... the employee is the bad guy?

What?

'Oh well?' He pointed a gun at the store clerk!

The left has been pushing the idea that robbery isn't a violent crime and isn't deserving of lethal defense.

People willing to not only break the law but threaten the lives of others to do it don't follow the law? What?!

Exactly. The media always exploits the strong emotions of family members.

Imagine blaming someone for defending themselves with a gun FROM someone with a gun! Just incredible insanity.

***

