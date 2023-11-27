'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun

A man enters a store with a gun and attempts a robbery, the employee defends himself with a gun, killing said robber and ... the employee is the bad guy?

What?

Equity… Family members of the armed robber killed by a store clerk are angry the clerk was armed. Their brother counted on the store’s policy as a ‘gun-free’ zone to ensure his safety. h/t @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/qHEfXMV5Yr — @amuse (@amuse) November 27, 2023

Modern logic in #BidensAmerica. An armed robber threatened store employees with an illegal firearm and met his inevitable fate:



“That was wrong that clerk to shoot my brother. Yes, he’s robbing them, oh well” pic.twitter.com/21TBqM9mG0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 27, 2023

'Oh well?' He pointed a gun at the store clerk!

Hazard of being a robber is that you might get shot. His mother should have raised him better. https://t.co/dBZPqxpLka — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2023

Did you say it was an armed robber, and the family complains that the store clerk was also armed? Arm for me, but not for thee. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) November 27, 2023

Bad guys are allowed to do whatever they want. Good guys have to sit there and take it. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) November 27, 2023

The left has been pushing the idea that robbery isn't a violent crime and isn't deserving of lethal defense.

If someone has a gun pointed at me, that’s it. I’m in danger of dying. I will defend myself. https://t.co/OTQbu0xW1u — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 27, 2023

If you point a loaded firearm at a human while trying to rob them, you deserve to catch a bullet to the dome and the subsequent dirt nap that follows.



No exceptions.



You have just given anyone with a firearm the green light to end your life.



No sympathy for scum thieves. https://t.co/ADTFzbo5z5 — Just Ben (@GentleBen187) November 27, 2023

Guy is killed in an attempted armed robbery. His family says the clerk shouldn’t have brought a gun to work. https://t.co/KvjYIHQWc3 — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) November 27, 2023

People willing to not only break the law but threaten the lives of others to do it don't follow the law? What?!

Perfect example of why gun free zones are the dumbest idea ever. Criminals target these zones because they know people will be unarmed. Want to reduce crime, ban gun free zones. https://t.co/o0hSEj7OeE — Jim Joebob (@FreedomDog1775) November 27, 2023

Wow!! The reverse logic hurts my brain!! If you're performing an armed robbery then YES!! You deserve anything that happens!! Sorry, not sorry!! If I did it I would expect nothing less! https://t.co/DuQu1zgM68 — countrymamatoo (@countrymamatoo) November 27, 2023

Exactly. The media always exploits the strong emotions of family members.

The dead perp’s family’s reasoning that it was unfair of the clerk to shoot their brother, who was robbing the store and was presumably willing to use a brandished firearm on the clerk or others if he didn’t comply, is tortured. Grieving emotions don’t constitute logic. https://t.co/PSFzsAyOqH — MilnerBear (@modelerr) November 27, 2023

Welcome to the latest agenda/narrative being pushed.

It’s ok for criminals to have guns and rob people. Not ok for you to have a gun and defend yourself legally. https://t.co/CiwSktoBoV — Castle (@DGenX1980) November 27, 2023

Imagine blaming someone for defending themselves with a gun FROM someone with a gun! Just incredible insanity.

