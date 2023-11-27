'Terrorizing Hostage Children to the Last Moment.' Video Shows Palestinians Harassing Hostages

It is common for the left's narrative to be less than accurate, but their stubborn fantasy of a peace-loving, frightened and oppressed Palestinian population has to be the most obscenely false. Repeatedly, video after video, we see Palestinians proving everything the left says about them wrong.

Imagine the terror of the Israeli children inside these vehicles as Gazans jump on the car, bang the windows, and crowds jeer at them.



Hamas is terrorizing the hostage children to the last moment. pic.twitter.com/cfp1PHjnnt — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 27, 2023

Sickening doesn’t begin to describe such a scene.



Barbarism unfettered and unpoliced by a twisted and tyrannical regime. — Drew צבי ✡️ (@Twitagra_DM) November 27, 2023

Reminder, these aren't Hamas extremists. These are Palestinian civilians.

Gaza’s Palestinian civilians have done this to every group of hostages over the past four days. https://t.co/8Jynp7QvJ4 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 27, 2023

Hamas is popular in Gaza. I don’t know what else Gazan civilians need to do to show you that is the case. They can spit on the bodies of raped Jewish women, jeer at children hostages, and celebrate rockets being fired at Israeli civilians, and Western academics will say it’s… https://t.co/HLvW7GVllA — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 27, 2023

Are these the ones who just want peace? https://t.co/QCpK44jyqW — Ilana (@NYC_essentialSW) November 27, 2023

As has always been the case, for decades.

The Biden administration needs to stop pretending that Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinians. It is the Palestinians and the Palestinians are Hamas. https://t.co/FCKhkERoTk — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 27, 2023

Ah. I see these are the anti-Hamas pro-peace Gazan civilians I have heard so much about. https://t.co/vSOp7lzN4L — Anthony Koch (@Anthony__Koch) November 27, 2023

There are still some clueless western journalists who insist that Hamas is some fringe group, that doesn't enjoy massive popular support. https://t.co/szPRwIPe5F — Shlomi Ben Meir (@shlomikliab) November 27, 2023

Hamas's popularity in Gaza and Judea Samaria goes UP when they murder Jews and mistreat hostages.



Not DOWN.



Murdering Jews is a widespread desire amongst "innocent" Palestinians. Face that fact. https://t.co/CaDhlDZKJo — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) November 27, 2023

How much more evidence do people need?

These children have suffered enough terror. But they continue to be terrorized as they're transferred out of Gaza. What kind of people do this to children? #evil https://t.co/wTUncaq3Nn — Heather H. (@anchor_soul) November 27, 2023

This is how our hostages are treated while leaving Gaza. How long before we see this insane situation turned into a fake headline of “loving crowd bidding hostages farewell” from pro-Palestinian supporters? https://t.co/D9rXF4HqdC — Chaya Piatt (@ChayaPiatt) November 27, 2023

Still terrorising the hostage children. Palestinians are Hamas. https://t.co/nB8CwWjLrw — Helen M (@he1entweets) November 27, 2023

Again, Palestinians in Gaza tell us exactly what they believe. It's Western journalists, Democratic activists and leftwing social media influencers who keep insisting they hold completely different values and are simply fighting 'oppression.'

