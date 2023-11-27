'Terrorizing Hostage Children to the Last Moment.' Video Shows Palestinians Harassing Hostages

Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:15 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It is common for the left's narrative to be less than accurate, but their stubborn fantasy of a peace-loving, frightened and oppressed Palestinian population has to be the most obscenely false. Repeatedly, video after video, we see Palestinians proving everything the left says about them wrong.

Reminder, these aren't Hamas extremists. These are Palestinian civilians.

As has always been the case, for decades.

How much more evidence do people need?

Again, Palestinians in Gaza tell us exactly what they believe. It's Western journalists, Democratic activists and leftwing social media influencers who keep insisting they hold completely different values and are simply fighting 'oppression.'

