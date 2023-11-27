Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil...
'Terrorizing Hostage Children to the Last Moment.' Video Shows Palestinians Harassing Host...
Ireland: We Must Restrict Rights For The ’Greater Good’
CNN Tries to Shame Companies That Haven't Pulled Ads From X Over Elon...
New York Post Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Dunk on Elon...
WATCH (Lack of) Education Secretary Cardona TOTALLY Butcher Famous Reagan Quote About Gove...
Twitter Discusses Study Showing Trans People Are 109% More Likely To Have 'Long...
Biden Makes Bizarre Claim About Why Hamas Attacked Israel on October 7
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber...
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the...
David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest...
The Hill's Spin on US Oil and Gas Production Contains ALL the Eco...
It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to...
Disney SEC Filing: We Went Woke, And That's Why We're at Risk of...

No Wonder Antisemitism is Growing on College Campuses - Professors Explain Why Hamas is Justified

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on November 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

We all know antisemitism is on the rise on college campuses, but it has been a major issue for quite some time. Thanks to leftwing professors sharing their worldviews more openly, we now know why.

Advertisement

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

The left certainly never hides what they actually believe.

Remember, for these professors are basing all of this on ideology and true belief system. 

Advertisement

What is astonishing is the justification of the October 7th massacre!

Advertisement

This is insanity.

Listen when they tell you who they are.

They never stop telling us.

Proudly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTISEMITISM COLLEGE GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Ireland: We Must Restrict Rights For The ’Greater Good’
Amy Curtis
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the WORST Theme
Grateful Calvin
'Terrorizing Hostage Children to the Last Moment.' Video Shows Palestinians Harassing Hostages
Chad Felix Greene
CNN Tries to Shame Companies That Haven't Pulled Ads From X Over Elon Musk's 'Antisemitism'
Brett T.
New York Post Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Dunk on Elon Musk
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement