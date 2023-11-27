No Wonder Antisemitism is Growing on College Campuses - Professors Explain Why Hamas is Justified

We all know antisemitism is on the rise on college campuses, but it has been a major issue for quite some time. Thanks to leftwing professors sharing their worldviews more openly, we now know why.

Advertisement

Hamas attacks are "protected under international law" The Holocaust "was actually a moment of opportunity for the Zionist movement" "The Right of Return" includes "armed resistance" This is the antisemitic vitriol being fed to students a @CUNY teach-in. https://t.co/yOKjvuW4kZ pic.twitter.com/DgltSZOi8g — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 27, 2023

Professor Anaheee Al-Hardan of Howard University thinks the Holocaust was a moment of opportunity? I hope Howard University has her desk cleared before Christmas. I hope Howard University watched this @HowardU — Nathan (@IndependentNatM) November 27, 2023

I attended the CUNY 4 Palestine Teach-in on Tuesday on Palestinian Liberation and the Right of Return as Inseparable Anticolonial Demands. Today you will be seeing Anaheed Al-Hardan, Kaleem Hawa, Corinna Mullin and Saadia Toor



These people are Anti-Semitic Nuts!



🧵Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LSr0Mxupl1 — Stu (@thestustustudio) November 2, 2023

Anaheed Al-Hardan out of Howard University refers to October 7th as a Jailbreak.



Activist and writer Kaleem Hawa refers to October 7th as a trip to the land of your Grandparents.



This is who City University of New York finds to speak to students. pic.twitter.com/nP6GEWuu07 — Stu (@thestustustudio) November 2, 2023

The CUNY Professors leading this are Corinna Mullin and Saadia Toor. They do a Minute of Silence for the "Martyrs" and are saddened that Jabalia, a longtime stronghold of Hamas, has been targeted.



They also openly admit they are Radical with the goal of transforming CUNY. pic.twitter.com/Edhba0jQdz — Stu (@thestustustudio) November 2, 2023

The left certainly never hides what they actually believe.

Listen to this incredibly insane justification for murder by these @CUNY antisemites. It is absolutely shocking. https://t.co/I3W4cNfJ4s — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 27, 2023

None of this is surprising for anyone who has followed events at CUNY for any amount of time.



Here is a CBS article from last year on the environment for Jews on that campus: https://t.co/Lo5ZkMaank https://t.co/4L5tMVX4NL — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 27, 2023

Remember, for these professors are basing all of this on ideology and true belief system.

Hate and ignorance is taught. https://t.co/3vgN2mLdhe — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 27, 2023

Taxpayer-funded professors, whose salaries are paid by the student loans you're expected to subsidize and forgive, preaching that the mass murder of Jews is acceptable and just.



This is why Ron DeSantis launched a campaign against the fringe radicalization on campuses. https://t.co/i1dRd4a8Rz — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

Your tax dollars are being spent paying a salary for these people to teach college students hate @CUNY https://t.co/ytUewcbVJQ — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) November 27, 2023

What is astonishing is the justification of the October 7th massacre!

This kind of fantasy-land reasoning for the October 7th atrocities in Israel is being pushed in our universities throughout the country, and in other western nations.



The anti-semitic hatred disguised as some kind of legal argument is beyond ridiculous. https://t.co/IftbAP6mLg — James Hutton (@JEHutton) November 27, 2023

My grandparents were holocaust survivors



It would not have been legitimate, legal, or even understandable for them to go to German or Polish towns and just murder women and children



That anyone thinks Palestinians are justified for it speaks of how they view Palestinians https://t.co/InY6oKPSAE — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 27, 2023

I’m flabbergasted. I have no words other then if you believe that beheading babies, raping women kidnapping children, torture and kill innocent citizens. Is protected under any laws. Whether they be international or not. You are one sick and demented human being https://t.co/8HCZm8NmCi — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) November 27, 2023

Advertisement

This is insanity.

Did you know?



“Palestinians re-entered in dramatic scenes” in Oct 7 “act of resistance”.



“We need de-normalization of Zionism” (like Hamas genocidal call to annihilate Jewish state/murder Jews).



A critical moment for U.S. demanding re-education, like post WWII Germany, Japan. https://t.co/71H1tMXEwF — מיכל קוטלר-וונש | Michal Cotler-Wunsh (@CotlerWunsh) November 27, 2023

Listen when they tell you who they are.

They never stop telling us.

Proudly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!